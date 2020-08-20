FinMin Citu: No need to resort to international or other markets, as Romania has managed its gov't deficit

Stiri Recomandate

Sprijin pentru aeroportul din Bacău, pentru compensarea pierderilor cauzate de pandemie

Aeroportul Internațional „George Enescu”, alături de alte patru aerogări regionale din țară – din Iaşi, Cluj, Craiova şi Sibiu, va primi un sprijin de la stat. Măsura, adoptată la ședința de Guvern din această săptămână, vine… [citeste mai departe]

Guvernul a aprobat instituirea unor măsuri de prevenire a îmbolnăvirilor cu SARS-CoV-2 în școli

Executivul a adoptat în şedinţa de miercuri o ordonanţă de urgenţă privind instituirea unor măsuri de prevenire a îmbolnăvirii cu SARS-CoV-2 în unităţile şi instituţiile de învăţământ preuniversitar şi… [citeste mai departe]

FinMin Citu: I would prefer to come up with a budget for next year as soon as possible

The Minister of Finance on Wednesday evening told Digi 24 private television broadcaster that he would prefer to come up with a budget for next year as soon as possible, and not to wait until December. "We have prepared the financing… [citeste mai departe]

Iohannis încurajează părinții să-și trimită copiii la școală: „Este inadmisibil să avem o generație pierdută”

Președintele Klaus Iohannis a declarat, miercuri, într-o conferință de presă, susținută la Palatul Cotroceni, că școala trebuie să înceapă, fizic, cu… [citeste mai departe]

Agricultorii din țara noastră cer ajutor Guvernului României pentru depăşirea crizei provocate de seceta şi grindina din acest an

Patru asociații din domeniul agricol din țara noastră, precum Federația Națională a Fermierilor, Uniunea Republicană UniAgroProtect,… [citeste mai departe]

Noile reguli pentru începerea școlii stabilite prin Ordonanță de Urgență

Guvernul a stabilit prin Ordonanță de Urgență noile reguli pentru începerea anului școlar 2020-2021. Articolul Noile reguli pentru începerea școlii stabilite prin Ordonanță de Urgență apare prima dată în Someșeanul.ro . [citeste mai departe]

Loteria bonurilor fiscale, suspendată până la sfârşitul anului din cauza pandemiei

Inițial, s-a renunțat la organizarea extragerilor atât pe perioada stării de alertă, cât și 90 de zile după terminarea acesteia, urmând să fie reluate începând cu 16 august. Autorităţile, însă, au anunțat că extragerile vor fi… [citeste mai departe]

Fanii sunt șocați. Emisiunea a fost anulată. Ce a anunțat prezentatorul

Fanii sunt în stare de șoc după ce o emisiune a fost anulată. Astfel, talk-show-ul săptămânal de la Netflix, găzduit de Hasan Minhaj, „Patriot Act”, nu va fi reînnoit pentru un al șaptelea sezon, după cum a anunțat comediantul. Fanii sunt în stare de… [citeste mai departe]

Spania: Record de noi cazuri de îmbolnăviri cu COVID-19

Explozie de cazuri în Spania: Pentru prima dată, de la ieșirea din starea de urgență, numărul cazurilor de coronavirus diagnosticate într-o singură zi a depășit 3700 și s-au raportat 127 de decese. [citeste mai departe]

Tusea și strănutul fără mască – “aruncătoare de grenade” cu Covid-19

O serie de experimente efectuate de un grup de oameni de știință a demonstrat, o dată în plus, puterea pe care masca o are atunci când este purtată corespunzător, împotriva virusurilor.Tusea și strănutul, manifestate fără o acoperire a feței… [citeste mai departe]


FinMin Citu: No need to resort to international or other markets, as Romania has managed its gov't deficit

Publicat:
FinMin Citu: No need to resort to international or other markets, as Romania has managed its gov't deficit

Romania will end 2020 on a general government deficit lower than other countries in and will be the country to avoid technical recession, said on Wednesday evening, adding that currently he does not see the need for Romania to resort to international markets because it has managed to finance its general government deficit. "The European Union has now an average deficit of 14%. Hungary, in the middle of the year, has a deficit of 6%, we have 4.44%. We started this period with a huge handicap because we had a deficit inherited from last year of…

