Fidelis government securities sold on the capital market by MFP debuted at BVB

Experții climatici, șocați de amploarea inundațiilor din Germania: „Aceasta este noua normalitate”

Intensitatea și amploarea inundațiilor din Germania i-au șocat pe experții climatici, care nu se așteptau ca recordurile de precipitații să fie depășite așa de mult și într-o regiune așa de… [citeste mai departe]

Fotbal: Comisioanele plătite la transferul lui Militao de la FC Porto la Real Madrid, în vizorul procurorilor

Procuratura portugheză a deschis o anchetă care vizează comisioanele plătite cu ocazia transferului internaţionalului brazilian Eder Militao de la FC Porto la Real Madrid, în 2019,… [citeste mai departe]

Alba: Nici un caz de infectare, în ultimele 24 de ore, pe teritoriul județului Alba

Până la data de 16 iulie 2021, în județ s-au înregistrat 21391 de persoane confirmate pozitiv, 20670 de persoane vindecate și 713 decese. Joi, in Alba au fost prelucrate 371 de teste (135 la DSP si 236 la SJU). Numarul total de teste… [citeste mai departe]

Crișurile și Mureșul amenință cu inundații

Institutului Naţional de Hidrologie şi Gospodărirea Apelor a emis o avertizare Cod portocaliu care vizează râurile din bazinele hidrografice: Vişeu, Iza (judeţul Maramureş), Someşul Mare (judeţul Bistriţa Năsăud), Someşul Mic (judeţele: Cluj şi Bihor), Someş (judeţele: Cluj, Sălaj, Maramureş şi Satu Mare),… [citeste mai departe]

Ministerul Sănătății face eforturi pentru a vaccina cât mai multe persoane. Ce spune Ioana Mihăilă

Ministrul Sănătăţii, Ioana Mihăilă, a avut, vineri, o întrevedere cu comisarul european pentru Sănătate şi Siguranţă Alimentară, Stella Kyriakides, context în care a transmis că România continuă… [citeste mai departe]

(doc) Demisia lui Clima de la șefia Curții de Apel, pe masa magistraților: Plângerea împotriva Maiei Sandu a ajuns în instanță

Judecătorul Vladislav Clima a atacat-o în instanță pe președinta Maia Sandu. Acesta cere magistraților verificarea legalității decretul… [citeste mai departe]

Ce salariu ia Narcisa Birjaru de la Cristi Borcea. Suma e destul de mare

Narcisa Birjaru este prima femeie care a câștigat Chefi la Cuțite, iar odată cu această competiție i s-a schimbat complet viața. Ce salariu ia Narcisa Birjaru de la Cristi Borcea Cristi Borcea i-a făcut tinerei o ofertă la hotelul lui din Olimp. Chiar dacă… [citeste mai departe]

NOI TOT LA SOL – Din 17 iulie se zboară la Roma din Satu Mare

Noi zboruri internaționale de pe Aeroportul din Satu Mare. Din data de 17 iulie, de la Satu Mare se vor opera de două ori pe săptămână zboruri către capitala Italiei. Roma este a doua capitală europeană către care Wizzair are zboruri directe de la Satu Mare, după Londra.… [citeste mai departe]

Cum să întreții un aragaz pentru a avea o viață cât mai lungă (P)

Cel mai important este să ai în vedere o curățire regulată.De câte ori gătești și plita se pătează, folosește o lavetă umedă și îndepărtează imediat eventualele resturi sau pete. Fiind încă proaspete va fi o operațiune ușoară și nu vei fi nevoit să petreci… [citeste mai departe]

Poliţişti albi, condamnaţi pentru că au snopit în bătaie un coleg afro-american aflat într-o misiune sub acoperire

Justiţia americană a pronunţat primele sentinţe împotriva unor poliţişti albi, care – în 2017 – au snopit în bătaie un manifestant de culoare, fără să ştie că… [citeste mai departe]


Fidelis government securities sold on the capital market by MFP debuted at BVB

Publicat:
(BVB) announced on Friday that the Ministry of Finance (MFP) attracted 614.5 million lei and 59 million euros through three issues of government securities for the population (FIDELIS) ​​sold on the capital market and it is the fourth offer of government securities carried out by the MFP on the BVB in […] The post Fidelis government securities sold on the capital market by MFP debuted at BVB appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


PM Cițu: Romania’s economic growth is due to investments

13:30, 09.07.2021 - Romanian Prime Minister Florin Cițu said on Friday, that the country’s economic growth of 2.9% is due exclusively to investments and not to consumption.  “The INS (National Institute for Statistics) published the economic growth in the first quarter of 2021. There are two important things that show…

EU fines car manufacturers E875 million over clean emissions technology

13:56, 08.07.2021 - The European Commission announced on Thursday that it has found that Daimler, BMW and Volkswagen group breached EU antitrust rules by  by restricting competition in emission cleaning for new passenger diesel cars, and it fined BMW and Volkswagen Group E875,189,000 between them. The EU executive said…

Raiffeisen Bank second green bonds worth over RON 1.2bln trades on BVB

11:50, 02.07.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) stated that Raiffeisen Bank‘s second green bonds issue worth over RON 1.2bln started trading on BVB on Friday and it is the largest corporate bond issue in RON of an issuer in Romania, according to a press release. “The total value of the two Raiffeisen Bank green…

Bucharest Stock Exchange pushes to new high even as European markets decline

11:10, 29.06.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange’s blue-chip index BET broke the threshold of 12,000 points on Monday and reached a new all-time high, according to Romania-Insider. It is the first time since the index’s launch in 1997 that this level was reached. The BET ended the day just 32 points below 12,000 and a…

BVB: Average daily trading increased by 37%, reaching record levels

12:26, 10.06.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced that the average daily value of transactions performed on BVB with all types of financial instruments doubled in April and the stock market liquidity increased by 37% in the first 5 months of 2021. The growth of investment activity led the capital market…

Hundreds of leaders urge G7 to vaccinate world’s poorest against Covid-19

12:31, 07.06.2021 - One hundred former presidents, prime ministers and foreign ministers have urged the Group of Seven (G7) rich nations to pay for global COVID-19 vaccinations to help stop the virus from mutating and returning as a worldwide threat, according to Reuter.  The leaders made their appeal ahead of a G7 summit in…

IMF delegation to virtually assess the Romanian economy starting Monday

14:20, 10.05.2021 - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission will virtually visit Romania from May 10 to May 28, to evaluate the state of the Romanian economy, according to Agerpres.  “The IMF mission led by Jan Kees Martijn will discuss economic policies and developments. The virtual meetings will be held with officials…

SpaceX launches 4 astronauts on NASA’s mission to space station

14:10, 23.04.2021 - NASA and Elon Musk’s commercial rocket company, SpaceX launched four astronauts on a flight to the International Space Station on Friday from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center and it is the first crew ever propelled towards orbit by a rocket booster recycled from a previous spaceflight, according to Reuters. …


