Fidelis government securities sold on the capital market by MFP debuted at BVB

- Romanian Prime Minister Florin Cițu said on Friday, that the country’s economic growth of 2.9% is due exclusively to investments and not to consumption. “The INS (National Institute for Statistics) published the economic growth in the first quarter of 2021. There are two important things that show…

- The European Commission announced on Thursday that it has found that Daimler, BMW and Volkswagen group breached EU antitrust rules by by restricting competition in emission cleaning for new passenger diesel cars, and it fined BMW and Volkswagen Group E875,189,000 between them. The EU executive said…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) stated that Raiffeisen Bank‘s second green bonds issue worth over RON 1.2bln started trading on BVB on Friday and it is the largest corporate bond issue in RON of an issuer in Romania, according to a press release. “The total value of the two Raiffeisen Bank green…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange’s blue-chip index BET broke the threshold of 12,000 points on Monday and reached a new all-time high, according to Romania-Insider. It is the first time since the index’s launch in 1997 that this level was reached. The BET ended the day just 32 points below 12,000 and a…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced that the average daily value of transactions performed on BVB with all types of financial instruments doubled in April and the stock market liquidity increased by 37% in the first 5 months of 2021. The growth of investment activity led the capital market…

- One hundred former presidents, prime ministers and foreign ministers have urged the Group of Seven (G7) rich nations to pay for global COVID-19 vaccinations to help stop the virus from mutating and returning as a worldwide threat, according to Reuter. The leaders made their appeal ahead of a G7 summit in…

- The International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission will virtually visit Romania from May 10 to May 28, to evaluate the state of the Romanian economy, according to Agerpres. “The IMF mission led by Jan Kees Martijn will discuss economic policies and developments. The virtual meetings will be held with officials…

- NASA and Elon Musk’s commercial rocket company, SpaceX launched four astronauts on a flight to the International Space Station on Friday from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center and it is the first crew ever propelled towards orbit by a rocket booster recycled from a previous spaceflight, according to Reuters. …