Female leaders call for ending violence against girls and women in Afghanistan

Anunț dezbatere publică – Reabilitare spațiu public urban și zonă pietonală pe str. Alunului, Municipiul Sebeș – faza S.F.

Anunț dezbatere publică – Reabilitare spațiu public urban și zonă pietonală pe str. Alunului, Municipiul Sebeș – faza S.F.

Municipiul Sebeş aduce la cunoştinţă cetăţenilor că, în data de 7 septembrie 2021, ora 11.00, în sala Gheorghe Maniu din cadrul Centrului…

Kelemen Hunor, despre criza din Guvern: Există foarte multe divergenţe de mentalitate

Kelemen Hunor, despre criza din Guvern: Există foarte multe divergenţe de mentalitate

Preşedintele UDMR, Kelemen Hunor, a declarat vineri, la Cluj, cu ocazia şedinţei Consiliului Reprezentanţilor Unionali (CRU), că sunt diferenţe de mentalitate între partidele care formează coaliţia de guvernare, însă acum şi în…

ADR Nord-Est n-o transferă tehnologic nici inteligent, nici de-ajuns

ADR Nord-Est n-o transferă tehnologic nici inteligent, nici de-ajuns

Nevăzut, necunoscut publicului larg, Consorţiul Regional de Inovare (CRI) merge pompos nu prea se ştie încotro. Oficial ar reieşi că e o structură consultativă, fără personalitate juridică, în coordonarea Agenţiei pentru Dezvoltare Regională Nord-Est. Consorţiul…

Pentru că fără INIMĂ nu se poate

Pentru că fără INIMĂ nu se poate

HERZ isi sarbatoreste cea de-a 125-a aniversare in 2021, prilej cu care face o scurta incursiune in trecut, rememorand cele mai importante evenimente din istoria sa. Compania, fondata in anul 1896, a trecut printr-un proces continuu, caracterizat de multe repere si puncte de cotitura, ce au ajutat la transformarea a ceea ce este…

Transferurile personale de bani către Afganistan, permise de Trezoreria SUA

Transferurile personale de bani către Afganistan, permise de Trezoreria SUA

Departamentul Trezoreriei Statelor Unite a informat instituţiile financiare că pot procesa remiteri personale de bani către Afganistan, a declarat joi un purtător de cuvânt al instituţiei, transmite Reuters.Informaţia ar putea oferi o oarecare uşurare…

O insulă din Scoția a fost scoasă la vânzare pentru 50.000 de lire sterline

O insulă din Scoția a fost scoasă la vânzare pentru 50.000 de lire sterline

Caren Deas, o micuță insulă de 22 de acri, 89.031 mp, care face parte din arhipelagul „Insulelor de vară" din Scoția, a fost scoasă la vânzare la prețul de doar 50.000 de lire sterline (58.225 de euro), informează Daily Mail . Caren Deas este…

Rareș Bogdan, mesaj cât se poate de clar, înaintea ședinței Coaliției: La Florin Cîțu nu renunțăm, dar suntem pregătiți să negociem

Rareș Bogdan, mesaj cât se poate de clar, înaintea ședinței Coaliției: La Florin Cîțu nu renunțăm, dar suntem pregătiți să negociem

În condițiile în care în orele următoare este programată o ședință a Coaliției, la care sunt așteptați să participe…

Șofer cu alcoolemie de 1,33 mg/l implicat într-un accident

Șofer cu alcoolemie de 1,33 mg/l implicat într-un accident

Polițiști din cadrul Poliției Orașului Ghimbav efectuează cercetări în cadrul unui dosar penal sub aspectul săvârșirii infracțiunii de "conducerea unui vehicul sub influența alcoolului sau a altor substanțe". În fapt, la data de 02 septembrie 2021, în jurul orei 20.50, pe raza localității…

Rezultate finale la sesiunea de toamnă a Bacalaureatului 2021. Edu.ro a publicat online notele după rezolvarea tuturor contestațiilor

Rezultate finale la sesiunea de toamnă a Bacalaureatului 2021. Edu.ro a publicat online notele după rezolvarea tuturor contestațiilor

Anul acesta, la sesiunea din toamnă a examenului de Bacalaureat 2021 s-au înscris aproximativ 39.000 de candidați. Din totalul acestora,…

15 cazuri COVID la Turda, 16 la Câmpia Turzii

15 cazuri COVID la Turda, 16 la Câmpia Turzii

Zilnic la Turda și Câmpia Turzii se înregistrează noi cazuri COVID, în creștere față de ultimele raportări făcute de DSP Cluj. Potrivit celor mai recente date furnizate de Direcția de Sănătate...


Female leaders call for ending violence against girls and women in Afghanistan

Publicat:
Female leaders call for ending violence against girls and women in Afghanistan

Female heads of countries called for the Taliban to refrain from violence against women and to uphold and advance the rights of girls and women in Afghanistan in a joint call released on Friday, according to Politico. "We will continue to closely follow the developments and listen to the voices of Afghan women and girls," […]

G7 leaders vow ‘steadfast’ commitment to Afghanistan, call for inclusive government

09:01, 25.08.2021 - The Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies pledged their “steadfast commitment” to the people of Afghanistan and expressed “grave concern” about the situation in the war-torn country following the seizure of power by the Taliban, according to rferl.org. In a joint statement issued after a virtual emergency…

G7 leaders to seek unity on Taliban as deadline for evacuation looms

12:05, 24.08.2021 - The Group of Seven (G7) leaders will be under pressure to present a united front at an emergency summit on Afghanistan on Tuesday despite public divisions over the deadline to complete evacuations from the country by 31 August, according to The Guardian.   With the deadline to get out of Kabul looming,…

Eu calls for dialogue with the Taliban in Afghanistan

11:30, 18.08.2021 - The European Union Foreign Affairs Chief, Josep Borrell on Tuesday called for dialogue with the Taliban in Afghanistan to prevent a humanitarian crisis but made clear that doesn’t mean international recognition, according to Politico.  “We have to get in touch with authorities in Kabul … whatever they…

EU foreign ministers to discuss Afghanistan on Tuesday

15:20, 16.08.2021 - The EU’s high representative for foreign affairs, Josep Borrell said EU’s foreign affairs ministers will discuss the situation in Afghanistan on Tuesday afternoon via videoconference, according to Politico.  Borrell framed the conversation as a “first assessment” and added that “Afghanistan stands at…

US takes control of Kabul airport to evacuate staff from country

11:50, 16.08.2021 - US troops are taking control of Kabul‘s international airport, while desperate residents try to flee the city after the Taliban seized Afghanistan, according to BBC News.  The US military has secured the site and is taking over air traffic control to evacuate American and allied staff. Other countries…

Al-Qaeda ‘will probably come back’ as Afghanistan heads toward civil war, UK defense minister warns

14:40, 13.08.2021 - Al-Qaeda is likely to have a resurgence as Afghan regions fall to the Taliban, Britain’s Defence Minister said on Friday, according to CNBC.  Speaking to Sky News, Ben Wallace said he’s “absolutely worried” that unstable nations like Afghanistan are “breeding grounds” for militant groups. “It’s why…

Six countries urge EU not to stop deportations to Afghanistan

11:55, 10.08.2021 - Six EU member states have sent a letter to the bloc’s executive warning against halting deportations of Afghan asylum seekers despite major advances of Taliban militants in their country, a minister from one of the signatories said, according to Reuters.  “That regions of a country are not safe does…

Hundreds of leaders urge G7 to vaccinate world’s poorest against Covid-19

12:31, 07.06.2021 - One hundred former presidents, prime ministers and foreign ministers have urged the Group of Seven (G7) rich nations to pay for global COVID-19 vaccinations to help stop the virus from mutating and returning as a worldwide threat, according to Reuter.  The leaders made their appeal ahead of a G7 summit in…


