Farmec starts production of biocides

Dăncilă îl torpilează pe Marcel Ciolacu: nu merită să îi mai reprezinte pe români și nici să rămână în fruntea PSD

Fostul lider al PSD Viorica Dăncilă îl atacă dur pe Marcel Ciolacu pentru legea privind autonomia Ținutului Secuiesc.„Oricine ar fi fost liderul…

Atacuri de tip spam și phishing care vizează persoane ce așteaptă colete. Specialiștii recomandă să nu deschideți atașamente și să nu dați click pe link-urile din e-mail-urile primite de la servicii de livrare

Persoanele…

MAI: Doi agenți de poliție de frontieră au fost reținuți pentru luare de mită și alte infracțiuni

În cadrul măsurilor dispuse de conducerea Ministerului Afacerilor Interne pentru asigurarea integrității personalului MAI, au fost reținuți doi agenți de poliție de frontieră pentru luare de…

Calvarul celor patru fraţi nevoiţi să facă şcoală online cu un singur telefon mobil. „De când ne-a murit fetiţa ne merge şi mai rău“

Patru fraţi dintr-o comună olteană îşi aşteaptă cuminţi rândul să poată lucra pe singurul telefon mobil al familiei.…

Încă șase decese din cauza coronavirusului, între care o asistentă din Piatra Neamț. Bilanțul ajunge la 681 de morți în România

Încă șase români au murit din cauza coronavirusului, bilanțul ajungând, la această oră, la 681 de cazuri. Între decese este și…

Coronavirus în România. 362 de noi îmbolnăviri. Totalul cazurilor confirmate: 11.978/ Sunt 675 de decese

S-au aflat noi informații cu privire la cazurile de COVID-19 de la nivel național. Cele mai recente date făcute publice de autorități, miercuri la ora 13, arată astfel: "până astăzi, 29…

O nouă donație de la ”Rădăuțiul Civic” pentru Spitalul Muncipal Rădăuți

Asociația "Rădăuțiul Civic" a donat șapte concentratoare de oxigen pentru bolnavii cu insuficiență respiratorie internați la secția COVID a Spitalului Municipal Rădăuți. La secția de pneumologie sunt internați aproximativ 50 de pacienți,…

Primăria Cugir a cumpărat o aplicație școlară pentru elevii care învață de acasă. Teban: Evaluăm nevoia de laptopuri și tablete

Administrația locală din Cugir a achiziționat o aplicație de management școlar pentru ca elevii din localitate, să își poată…

Aplicația de videoconferințe Google Meet devine gratuită pentru toată lumea

Google anunță ca soluția premium de videoconferințe Google Meet va fi disponibilă gratuit pentru toată lumea și va fi implementată treptat în următoarele săptămâni. Până acum, Google Meet era accesibilă...

COVID-19. Număr record de teste în ultimele 24 de ore în România

În ultimele 24 de ore, în România s-au realizat cele mai multe teste pentru COVID-19 într-o singură zi. 16.684. Un număr imens, comparativ cu cele din alte zile, când se înregistrau sub 3.000 de testări. Un alt aspect îmbucurător este procentul mic de teste care au…


Farmec starts production of biocides

Publicat:
Farmec, the largest Romanian producer of cosmetics, has started the production of biocides for personal and medical use, with disinfectants having alcohol as active substance in a proportion of at least 70pct, according to a release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday. "Following laboratory tests, the company obtained the necessary approvals for biocides from the for Medical-Military Development, approvals attesting to the virucidal, bactericidal and fungicidal action of the products. In addition to the proven efficiency and rapid action, they are pleasant to use, have…

ALDE criticising President Iohannis for filling in for gov't

19:43, 22.04.2020 - The Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) on Wednesday criticised President Klaus Iohannis for his latest statements saying that Iohannis "goes out publicly to tell us what the Orban government will do", "so that it is very clear who the head of government is." "In the absence of concrete solutions,…

PM Orban: FFP2 masks to enter production as of next week

08:49, 31.03.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Monday that, as of next week, FFP2 protection masks will be introduced in the production process and, there are also several Romanian companies that wish to get involved in the production of equipment and substances in the context of the crisis created by the…

Approximately 2,500 persons enter Romania, in a few hours, through Nadlac II border crossing point

10:44, 18.03.2020 - Approximately 2,500 persons in the convoy that crossed Hungary on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday already entered the country, a few hours since arriving in the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point, the Border Police announced in a press release.According to the quoted source, the convoy…

EC says Romania further confronts with risk of current account deficit deterioration

17:04, 26.02.2020 - While there is still a risk of a further current account deficit deterioration in Romania, an economic slowdown among some of the country's main trade partners might also find Romania's current account unprepared to cope with a drop in exports, the European Commission showed in the Country Report…

Top court president: Romanian society has somewhat negative perception of judiciary

14:44, 26.02.2020 - President of the High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ) Corina Corbu said on Wednesday on the occasion of the meeting for the review of the institution's 2019 activity that, to a certain degree, the Romanian society has a negative perception of the judiciary."I have never shunned from…

Tennis: Irina Begu qualifies for round of sixteen of ITF tournament in Cairo

12:08, 20.02.2020 - Romanian tennis player Irina Begu, seed no. 4, on Wednesday qualified for the ITF tournament in Cairo (Egypt), with a total prize pool of 60,000 US dollars, after defeating a representative of the hosts, Maiar Sherif Ahmed Abdelaziz, 6-2, 6-2. Irina Begu (29, WTA's 97), who won on Sunday a 100,000…

Defense Minister Ciuca, counterparts in the region discuss allied cooperation, air policing missions

12:10, 13.02.2020 - Acting Minister of National Defense, Nicolae Ciuca, discussed on Wednesday with his Polish, Bulgarian and Georgian counterparts about allied cooperation, air policing missions and security challenges in the Black Sea region. The bilateral meetings of the high Romanian official took place on the sidelines…

Official statistics: 2019 industrial production down 2.3 as unadjusted series

11:23, 12.02.2020 - Romania's 2019 industrial production was 2.3 percent down compared to the previous year in unadjusted terms, as a result of the decline in the production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning (-4.2 percent), the mining industry (-2.7 percent) and the manufacturing…


