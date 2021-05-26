Facebook: Most ‘inauthentic’ networks start in Russia, Iran

Stiri Recomandate

Trump este de părere că SARS-CoV-2 a provenit dintr-un laborator din Wuhan

Trump este de părere că SARS-CoV-2 a provenit dintr-un laborator din Wuhan

Fostul preşedinte american Donald Trump crede că este ''evident pentru persoanele inteligente'' că virusul SARS-CoV-2 a provenit dintr-un laborator din Wuhan, oraşul din China considerat epicentrul pandemiei de coronavirus, transmite miercuri EFE. [citeste mai departe]

COVID-19 - MAE anunță noi condiții pentru intrarea pe teritoriul Germaniei

COVID-19 - MAE anunță noi condiții pentru intrarea pe teritoriul Germaniei

Autoritățile germane au modificat condițiile de intrare în țară, iar după ce România a fost eliminată din categoria „zonelor de risc”, din 2 iunie, românii care călătoresc din România pe cale aeriană, spre Germania, trebuie să fi trecut prin boală,… [citeste mai departe]

Dieta cardiologilor: alimentele care nu lipsesc niciodată din meniu 

Dieta cardiologilor: alimentele care nu lipsesc niciodată din meniu 

Iată cele 7 alimente pe care un cardiolog vrea sa le mananci:Ovăz și orzOvăzul și orzul conțin un tip special de fibre solubile numite beta-glucan, care are o serie de beneficii pentru sănătatea inimii și a oamenilor. Beta-glucanii se leagă de acizii biliari și… [citeste mai departe]

Horoscop 27 mai. Banii încep să se strângă. Zodia care ajunge pe culmile succesului

Horoscop 27 mai. Banii încep să se strângă. Zodia care ajunge pe culmile succesului

Berbec Conjunctura e favorabilă inițierii unor contacte noi, prieteniilor și comunicării. Taur Intuiția vă ajută astăzi, dar nu este indicat să vă implicați în rezolvarea unor probleme prea complicate.Gemeni Niște invidii și răutăți… [citeste mai departe]

George Simion, la prezentarea PNRR: „AUR spune NU acestui plan. O să spunem NU, în numele românilor”

George Simion, la prezentarea PNRR: „AUR spune NU acestui plan. O să spunem NU, în numele românilor”

„Noi astăzi o să spunem nu acestui plan. O să spunem NU, în numele românilor. Nu pierderii suveranității economiei românești. Noi nu votăm mărirea alocării bugetare către Bruxelles pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Prime Minister Florin Citu: Its a different programme, besides investments, it comes with reform side

Prime Minister Florin Citu: Its a different programme, besides investments, it comes with reform side

The National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) was elaborated at the level of the EU following the economic crisis provoked by the COVID pandemic, a different plan, because, besides the investment… [citeste mai departe]

Vaccinarea gratuită anti-HPV va fi extinsă la fetele de peste 14 ani și la băieți

Vaccinarea gratuită anti-HPV va fi extinsă la fetele de peste 14 ani și la băieți

Anunțul îi aparține ministrului Sănătății, care a explicat, într-o conferință online a Asociației Mame pentru Mame , că și-a vaccinat fetița împotriva HPV. „Cu toată încrederea, așa cum mi-am vaccinat fetița, îmi voi vaccina și… [citeste mai departe]

Migranți din Afganistan și Pakistan, prinși în apropiere de Timișoara în timp ce căutau să iasă ilegal din România. Călăuza a fost arestată preventiv

Migranți din Afganistan și Pakistan, prinși în apropiere de Timișoara în timp ce căutau să iasă ilegal din România. Călăuza a fost arestată preventiv

Poliţiştii de frontieră din cadrul Serviciului Teritorial al Poliţiei de Frontieră… [citeste mai departe]

3 arestări după prăbușirea telecabinei din Italia. Care ar fi cauzele dezastrului

3 arestări după prăbușirea telecabinei din Italia. Care ar fi cauzele dezastrului

Procurorii au intrat în posesia filmării de pe camerele de supraveghere. Se vede cum, în timpul urcării, un cablu se rupe, iar cabina se prbășește în gol, după ce lovește un pilon de susţinere. Câţiva pasageri sunt aruncaţi din cabină… [citeste mai departe]

Noi informații despre certificatele digitale COVID. STS anunță cum se va proceda

Noi informații despre certificatele digitale COVID. STS anunță cum se va proceda

Testarea de interconectare realizată de Serviciul de Telecomunicații Speciale (STS) cu grupul tehnic de lucru de la nivel european s-a realizat cu succes, anunță instituția. Sistemul informatic aflat în dezvoltare la STS facilitează generarea… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Facebook: Most ‘inauthentic’ networks start in Russia, Iran

Publicat:
Facebook: Most ‘inauthentic’ networks start in Russia, Iran

. issued a new report on Wednesday showing that most networks of accounts that the company removes for “inauthentic behaviour” originate in Russia or Iran, which accounted for 50 different network removals since 2017, according to Bloomberg.  A total of 9 “inauthenticnetworks originating from the U.S. were removed in that same time period. […] The post Facebook: Most ‘inauthenticnetworks start in Russia, Iran appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

INS: Increase of job vacancies in Romania during the first quarter 2021

12:41, 19.05.2021 - The National Statistics Institute (INS) announced on Wednesday that in the first quarter of 2021, the number of job vacancies in Romania was 38,400 as it increased by 2,800 compared to the previous quarter and that the job vacancy rate was 0.79%, increasing by 0.06 percentage points.  Analysts at INS…

NATO summit to take place on June 14 in Brussels

16:30, 22.04.2021 - NATO Secretary-General, Jens Stoltenberg announced on Thursday that the next Summit of Allied leaders will take place June 14 at NATO’s headquarters in Brussels.  “We will take decisions on our substantive and forward-looking NATO 2030 agenda to deal with the challenges of today and tomorrow: Russia’s…

EU reaches provisional deal on 55% greenhouse gas cut by 2030

12:30, 21.04.2021 - The European Union announced on Wednesday a provisional agreement to cut greenhouse gas emissions in the 27-member bloc by 55% by 2030, according to Reuters.  The 2030 target is part of a larger goal of getting the EU to be carbon-neutral by 2050 and put the EU on a pathway which, if adopted globally…

PM Citu fires HealthMin Voiculescu, appoints Deputy PM Barna as Minister

13:35, 14.04.2021 - Romania’s Prime Minister Florin Cițu fired Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu on Wednesday and has appointed Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna as interim Health Minister to lead the Ministry of Health until a new minister is appointed, according to politico.eu. Cițu also announced that Andreea Moldovan State…

Aproape 800 milioane de doze de vaccin anti-Covid, administrate in lume. Cum sta Romania

09:06, 13.04.2021 - Cea mai mare campanie de vaccinare din istorie a ajuns la 797 de milioane de doze administrate pentru imunizarea contra Covid-19 in 154 de țari, arata datele centralizate de Bloomberg. Potrivit sursei citate, ritmul mediu din ultima saptamana a ajuns la aproximativ 18 milioane de doze pe zi. Statele…

IATA: Travel pass app to launch on Apple mid-April

16:05, 31.03.2021 - The International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Wednesday a digital travel pass for COVID-19 test results and vaccine certificates would be launched on the Apple platform in mid-April, according to Reuters.  The digital travel pass currently in the testing phase had been planned to be launched…

Iohannis: Torturing, trafficking or killing wild animals must be punished

18:30, 03.03.2021 - President Klaus Iohannis sent a message on the occasion of World Wildlife Day on Wednesday, stating that torturing, trafficking, or killing wild animals are reprehensible acts that must be punished in accordance with the law, according to Agerpres. “Romania holds a special place in Europe in terms of…

MFA: Romania supports Serbia’s European path

18:21, 03.03.2021 - The Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogan Aurescu hosted Stefan Tomasevic, the ambassador of the Republic of Serbia to Romania, on Wednesday. The two dignitaries addressed Belgrade’s European path as well as the cooperation in multilateral formats, informed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), according…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 26 mai 2021
Bucuresti 13°C | 26°C
Iasi 12°C | 20°C
Cluj-Napoca 10°C | 22°C
Timisoara 10°C | 22°C
Constanta 15°C | 20°C
Brasov 11°C | 22°C
Baia Mare 10°C | 22°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 23.05.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 500.025,60 13.175.731,76
II (5/6) 16 10.417,20 -
III (4/6) 789 211,24 -
IV (3/6) 12.682 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 13.889.542,16

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 26 mai 2021
USD 4.02
EUR 4.9225
CHF 4.4919
GBP 5.6934
CAD 3.3287
XAU 246.508
JPY 3.6913
CNY 0.6287
AED 1.0944
AUD 3.1273
MDL 0.2277
BGN 2.5168

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec