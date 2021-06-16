Face to face: Biden, Putin ready for long-anticipated summitPublicat:
US President Joe Biden and Russia’s Vladimir Putin sit down Wednesday for their highly anticipated summit in Geneva, Switzerland, a moment of high-stakes diplomacy at a time when both leaders agree that U.S.-Russian relations are at an all-time low, according to AP News. For four months, the two leaders have traded sharp rhetoric. Biden repeatedly called […] The post Face to face: Biden, Putin ready for long-anticipated summit appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
