Face to face: Biden, Putin ready for long-anticipated summit

Stiri Recomandate

Anunțul făcut de Misty după șapte ani de relație cu Keo. „Nu este deloc ca în filmele de dragoste”

Anunțul făcut de Misty după șapte ani de relație cu Keo. „Nu este deloc ca în filmele de dragoste”

Misty a făcut dezvăluiri despre relația cu Keo la șapte ani de când au decis să formeze un cuplu. Spune că povestea de dragoste dintre ei a evoluat frumos, fără să fie nevoiți să facă… [citeste mai departe]

Percheziţii în Bucureşti şi Ilfov, la Universitatea Titu Maiorescu, la Primăria Capitalei şi la locuinţele unor persoane bănuite de delapidare şi abuz în serviciu

Percheziţii în Bucureşti şi Ilfov, la Universitatea Titu Maiorescu, la Primăria Capitalei şi la locuinţele unor persoane bănuite de delapidare şi abuz în serviciu

Paisprezece percheziţii au loc miercuri dimineaţă în Bucureşti… [citeste mai departe]

Baia Mare(bd. Independenței, str. Rovine si str. Macului (cse)): SC VITAL SA anunţă întreruperea furnizării apei potabile pe 16 iunie2021

Baia Mare(bd. Independenței, str. Rovine si str. Macului (cse)): SC VITAL SA anunţă întreruperea furnizării apei potabile pe 16 iunie2021

Întreruperea furnizării apei potabile în următoarele zone este consecința unor avarii. Ne cerem scuze pentru aceste… [citeste mai departe]

Magistrații din România au răsuflat ușurați după decizia luată de Curtea Constituțională. Recomandările MCV nu sunt literă de lege

Magistrații din România au răsuflat ușurați după decizia luată de Curtea Constituțională. Recomandările MCV nu sunt literă de lege

Asociația Magistraților din România, Uniunea Națională a Judecătorilor din România, Asociația Judecătorilor pentru Apărarea… [citeste mai departe]

„Râpa satului” se reinventează. Cum ajung primarii să fie amendați pentru depozitarea ilegală a gunoiului

„Râpa satului” se reinventează. Cum ajung primarii să fie amendați pentru depozitarea ilegală a gunoiului

Județul Bacău trece din nou printr-o criză a gunoiului. Nu e ca în anii trecuți, în localitățile cu primari rău-platnici, sau ca în Sectorul 1 din București, dar efectele pe… [citeste mai departe]

Lucrările de consolidare a drumului forestier Valea Lungă, în sectorul Cheile Râșnoavei au fost finalizate

Lucrările de consolidare a drumului forestier Valea Lungă, în sectorul Cheile Râșnoavei au fost finalizate

Drumul forestier Valea Lungă este un drum pietruit. Pe partea stângă a acestuia se află pârâul Cheii. În zona Cheile Râșnoavei sub acțiunea repetată a apelor a fost distrusă protecția… [citeste mai departe]

Adevărul Live de la 14.00: Prof. Dr. Alexandru Vlad Ciurea vorbeşte despre refacerea sănătăţii creierului după Covid-19

Adevărul Live de la 14.00: Prof. Dr. Alexandru Vlad Ciurea vorbeşte despre refacerea sănătăţii creierului după Covid-19

Cunoscutul Prof. Dr. Alexandru Vlad Ciurea vine în studioul Adevărul Live, astăzi, de la ora 14.00, pentru a vorbi despre refacerea sănătăţii creierului… [citeste mai departe]

Botoşani: Peste 100 de persoane, printre care şi zeci de copii, muşcate de căpuşe

Botoşani: Peste 100 de persoane, printre care şi zeci de copii, muşcate de căpuşe

Peste 100 de persoane, printre care şi zeci de copii, au fost muşcate de căpuşe, în ultimele două luni ale acestui an, a declarat purtătorul de cuvânt al Spitalului Judeţean de Urgenţă ‘Mavromati’ Botoşani, Ioan Asaftei. Potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

Motivul pentru care Puya nu mai apare în reclame la televizor! O postare despre „familia tradițională” i-a afectat contractele 

Motivul pentru care Puya nu mai apare în reclame la televizor! O postare despre „familia tradițională” i-a afectat contractele 

Puya era o apariție constantă pe micul ecran, nu neapărat în videoclipurile muzicale, cât în reclamele tv. Solistul a putut fi văzut… [citeste mai departe]

Percheziții la Universitatea Titu Maiorescu, într-un caz de delapidare prin vânzarea de apartamente din cămine studențești

Percheziții la Universitatea Titu Maiorescu, într-un caz de delapidare prin vânzarea de apartamente din cămine studențești

Poliţiştii Direcţiei de Investigare a Criminalităţii Economice - IGPR, sub supravegherea procurorului de caz din cadrul Parchetului de pe lângă… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Face to face: Biden, Putin ready for long-anticipated summit

Publicat:
Face to face: Biden, Putin ready for long-anticipated summit

US and Russia’s sit down Wednesday for their highly anticipated summit in Geneva, Switzerland, a moment of high-stakes diplomacy at a time when both leaders agree that U.S.-Russian relations are at an all-time low, according to AP News.  For four months, the two leaders have traded sharp rhetoric. Biden repeatedly called […] The post Face to face: Biden, Putin ready for long-anticipated summit appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Biden at NATO: Ready to talk China, Russia and soothe allies

16:55, 14.06.2021 - President Joe Biden made his entrance at the NATO summit on Monday, aiming to consult European allies on efforts to counter provocative actions by China and Russia while highlighting the U.S. commitment to the 30-country alliance, according to AP News.  Biden tries to rally allies for greater coordination…

Biden and G7 leaders will endorse a global minimum corporate tax of at least 15%

11:55, 11.06.2021 - President Joe Biden and leaders of the G7 group of nations will publicly endorse a global minimum corporate tax of at least 15% on Friday, one piece of a broader agreement to update international tax laws for a globalized, digital economy, according to CNBC. The leaders will also announce a plan to…

Biden embarks on 8-day Europe trip with G7 summit as his first stop

16:55, 09.06.2021 - U.S. President Joe Biden departs for Britain on Wednesday on his first trip abroad since taking office, an eight-day mission to rebuild trans-Atlantic ties strained during the Trump era and to reframe relations with Russia, according to Reuters.  The trip represents a test of the Democratic president’s…

EU Council agrees to pile more sanctions on Belarus over Ryanair incident

12:45, 25.05.2021 - The European Council said on Monday evening after the EU Summit that it calls on members of the council to adopt further targeted economic sanctions on Belarus and invited the High Representative and the Commission to submit proposals without delay, according to a press release.  The Council strongly…

Biden to join Eastern European NATO states summit held in Bucharest

11:46, 10.05.2021 - U.S. President Joe Biden will join a virtual summit of Eastern European NATO states held in Bucharest on Monday with the focus on security in the Black Sea region and Ukraine, according to Reuters.  The summit of the Bucharest Nine, a group of European countries on the eastern edge of NATO, will be…

EU reaches provisional deal on 55% greenhouse gas cut by 2030

12:30, 21.04.2021 - The European Union announced on Wednesday a provisional agreement to cut greenhouse gas emissions in the 27-member bloc by 55% by 2030, according to Reuters.  The 2030 target is part of a larger goal of getting the EU to be carbon-neutral by 2050 and put the EU on a pathway which, if adopted globally…

PM Citu fires HealthMin Voiculescu, appoints Deputy PM Barna as Minister

13:35, 14.04.2021 - Romania’s Prime Minister Florin Cițu fired Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu on Wednesday and has appointed Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna as interim Health Minister to lead the Ministry of Health until a new minister is appointed, according to politico.eu. Cițu also announced that Andreea Moldovan State…

IATA: Travel pass app to launch on Apple mid-April

16:05, 31.03.2021 - The International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Wednesday a digital travel pass for COVID-19 test results and vaccine certificates would be launched on the Apple platform in mid-April, according to Reuters.  The digital travel pass currently in the testing phase had been planned to be launched…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 16 iunie 2021
Bucuresti 16°C | 24°C
Iasi 16°C | 22°C
Cluj-Napoca 13°C | 26°C
Timisoara 14°C | 30°C
Constanta 16°C | 23°C
Brasov 12°C | 21°C
Baia Mare 14°C | 28°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 13.06.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 395.742,00 1.515.189,20
II (5/6) 7 18.844,85 -
III (4/6) 557 236,82 -
IV (3/6) 9.055 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 2.050.667,20

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 16 iunie 2021
USD 4.0623
EUR 4.9243
CHF 4.5208
GBP 5.7176
CAD 3.3359
XAU 243.337
JPY 3.6878
CNY 0.6347
AED 1.1059
AUD 3.1225
MDL 0.2294
BGN 2.5177

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec