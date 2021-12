Robert Glinta, national champion 50 m backstroke, in short course

Swimmer Robert Glinta (CS Dinamo Bucharest) won the 50 m backstroke, with a time of 23 sec 47/100, on Thursday, at the National Short Course Swimming Championships (25 meters) in Miercurea Ciuc. Glinta was followed in the rankings by Andrei Mircea Anghel (CSM Bucharest),… [citeste mai departe]