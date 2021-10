TeraPlast Groups nine-month net profit up 41 pct

TeraPlast Group's nine-month net profit stands at 43.3 million lei, up 41 percent from the same period of the previous year, the company said in a statement submitted to the Bucharest Stock Exchange. The Group's turnover increased to 415 million lei, 46 percent up from the 310 million lei in turnover registered… [citeste mai departe]