Exiled Belarus activist found hanged in Ukraine, police open murder case

- The European Commission said on Monday that France, Spain, Italy and 20 other EU countries may be taken to court for their tardiness in enacting landmark EU copyright rules into national law and asked the group to explain the delays, according to Reuters. The copyright rules that were adopted two years…

- England’s Football Association said on Monday it is condemning the online racist abuse of players following the team’s penalty shootout loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday, according to Reuters. The sides drew 1-1 after extra time and Italy won the shootout 3-2, with England players Marcus…

- Russian warships have carried out a live-fire training exercise in the Black Sea, the country’s Black Sea fleet said on Thursday, as Ukraine and NATO countries held military drills in the same wider area, according to Reuters. The Sea Breeze exercise, led by Ukraine and the United States, follows a…

- European Union (EU) countries on Monday gave the final seal of approval to a law to make the bloc’s greenhouse gas emissions targets legally binding, as EU policymakers prepare a huge new package of policies to fight climate change, according to Reuters. Ministers from the 27 EU countries formally approved…

- Ukraine and the United States will start a military exercise on Monday involving more than 30 countries in the Black Sea and southern Ukraine, despite Russian calls to cancel the drills, according to Reuters. Sea Breeze 2021 follows a rise in tensions between NATO and Moscow, which said last week it…

- Germany‘s Foreign Minister said on Monday that the European Union should abolish the right of individual member states to veto foreign policy measures as the 27-nation bloc could not allow itself to be “held hostage,” according to Reuters. His comments, which came days after a more junior official…

- Isaccea Border Crossing Point employees found 2,850 lethal bullet pistols hidden in a truck traveling to Ukraine, a record seizure, according to a statement by the Minister of Internal Affairs (MAI), Lucian Bode. "The structures of the Ministry of Internal Affairs made a record seizure of lethal…

- U.S. President Joe Biden will join a virtual summit of Eastern European NATO states held in Bucharest on Monday with the focus on security in the Black Sea region and Ukraine, according to Reuters. The summit of the Bucharest Nine, a group of European countries on the eastern edge of NATO, will be…