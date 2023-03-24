EU’s von der Leyen to join Macron in visiting China

Stiri Recomandate

(video) „Fetița nu a traversat pe trecerea de pietoni”. Ce spune taxatoarea, după ce troleibuzul în care lucrează a lovit mortal copila de 12 ani

(video) „Fetița nu a traversat pe trecerea de pietoni". Ce spune taxatoarea, după ce troleibuzul în care lucrează a lovit mortal copila de 12 ani

„Fetița nu a traversat pe trecerea de pietoni”. Declarația a fost făcută de către taxatoare, după… [citeste mai departe]

Cărbunaru: Legile educaţiei şi proiectul privind preţurile poliţelor RCA nu figurează pe agenda şedinţei de guvern

Cărbunaru: Legile educaţiei şi proiectul privind preţurile poliţelor RCA nu figurează pe agenda şedinţei de guvern

Proiectele Legilor educaţiei nu figurează pe agenda de vineri a şedinţei de guvern, întrucât ministrul de resort, Ligia Deca, are încă o situaţie a stării de… [citeste mai departe]

Accident mortal la Podu Iloaiei! Au fost implicate două autoturisme și o căruță. O persoană și un cal au decedat

Accident mortal la Podu Iloaiei! Au fost implicate două autoturisme și o căruță. O persoană și un cal au decedat

În urmă cu puțin timp a avut loc un accident rutier mortal la ieșirea din Podu Iloaiei. Din primele informații deținute de reporterii BZI, se pare că au fost implicate… [citeste mai departe]

Leony lanseaza mult-asteptatul album Somewhere in Between

Leony lanseaza mult-asteptatul album Somewhere in Between

Așteptarea a luat sfârșit: albumul de debut al cântăreței Leony se lansează astăzi. Somewhere in Between scoate în evidență stilul consacrat al artistei din Germania, având 24 piese împărțite în două părți. Albumul prezintă stilul unic și vocea puternică a artistei.   Leony este UNDEVA… [citeste mai departe]

Evgheni Prigojin a sfidat în mod deschis narațiunea Kremlinului despre „naziștii” din Ucraina, spune Institutul pentru Studiul Războiului

Evgheni Prigojin a sfidat în mod deschis narațiunea Kremlinului despre „naziștii" din Ucraina, spune Institutul pentru Studiul Războiului

Șeful grupării de mercenari Wagner, Evgheni Prigojin, a contrazis în mod deschis aspecte-cheie ale narațiunii… [citeste mai departe]

Ce se face de Buna Vestire pentru noroc și sănătate. Tradiția pe care este bine să o respecți

Ce se face de Buna Vestire pentru noroc și sănătate. Tradiția pe care este bine să o respecți

Buna Vestire mai este denumită în popor și Ziua Cucului. Este una dintre cele mai importante sărbători din luna martie, iar creștinii o prăznuiesc pe data de 25 martie. La fel ca și în cazul altor sărbători… [citeste mai departe]

Primarul Boroș îi umilește pe bârlădeni: le impune o taxă de 50 de lei pentru eliberarea unor documente | VIDEO

Primarul Boroș îi umilește pe bârlădeni: le impune o taxă de 50 de lei pentru eliberarea unor documente | VIDEO

FORTĂREAȚA… Primăria Bârlad, din ordinul primarului Dumitru Boroș a devenit o fortăreață. Cu paznici (polițiști locali) duri la fiecare poartă ,nimeni nu intră în instituție… [citeste mai departe]

7 ZILE ÎN ROMÂNIA - s-a rupt lanțul de iubire

7 ZILE ÎN ROMÂNIA - s-a rupt lanțul de iubire

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × NEWSLETTER × Am citit și sunt de acord cu Politică de confidențialitate BACK TO TOP DESPRE Exclusivități și documente incendiare. Echipa stiripesurse.ro vă prezintă ştirile din spatele ştirilor. DATE… [citeste mai departe]

Ospătăriță, „deranjată” că a primit doar 70 de dolari șpagă: „Uneori, urăsc astfel de clienți”

Ospătăriță, „deranjată" că a primit doar 70 de dolari șpagă: „Uneori, urăsc astfel de clienți"

Chelnerița americană s-a plâns pe platforma socială că n-a primit bacșiș adecvat de la un grup de turiști europeni.„Această masă tocmai a lăsat 70 de dolari la o factură de 700… [citeste mai departe]

Scene de groază în Piatra Neamț: Un angajat și-a fugărit patroana cu o secure. Ce l-a scos din sărite pe bărbat

Scene de groază în Piatra Neamț: Un angajat și-a fugărit patroana cu o secure. Ce l-a scos din sărite pe bărbat

Bărbatul a devenit furios din cauza faptului că nu și-a prmit salariul de mai mult timp.Scandalul a fost oprit de un echipaj al Poliţiei Locale, care se afla în zona… [citeste mai departe]


EU’s von der Leyen to join Macron in visiting China

Publicat:
EU's von der Leyen to join Macron in visiting China

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will travel together with French President Emmanuel Macron during his trip to China early next month, according to Politico. Speaking at a press conference following an EU leaders' summit in Brussels, Macron said he had "suggested to von der Leyen that she accompany him to China" on April […]

EU Commission to ‘closely’ monitor Greek railway reforms

13:36, 22.03.2023 - The European Commission will closely monitor the implementation of Greek reforms related to the railways’ upgrade and safety in the aftermath of a deadly train crash that killed 57 people, Greek Minister of State Giorgos Gerapetritis said, according to Euractiv. Speaking to a group of journalists in…

Scholz says China ‘declared it will not deliver’ weapons to Russia

11:41, 06.03.2023 - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday said China had declared it won’t supply Russia with weapons for its war against Ukraine, suggesting that Berlin has received bilateral assurances from Beijing on the issue, according to Politico. Scholz was speaking at a press conference with European Commission…

Serbia, Kosovo agree no more talks needed on EU plan to normalize relations

11:11, 28.02.2023 - The leaders of Serbia and Kosovo have agreed that no further talks are needed on an agreement to normalize relations between the two Balkan countries and expressed their readiness to continue with its implementation, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said, according to RFE/RL Speaking…

EU set to sanction Iranian companies over Russia’s war in Ukraine

14:45, 15.02.2023 - The European Union plans to sanction several Iranian companies for supplying armed drones to Russia, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday, according to Politico. Iran‘s Revolutionary Guards had given Russia drones “to attack civilian infrastructure in Ukraine,” von der Leyen…

China to EU: Drop calls for Ukraine’s ‘complete victory’

17:06, 08.02.2023 - Beijing’s top envoy to the EU on Wednesday questioned the West’s call to help Ukraine achieve “complete victory,” on the eve of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s possible arrival in Brussels, according to Politico. Fu Cong, the Chinese ambassador to the EU, also criticized the bloc for “erosion”…

EU to launch platform to fight Russian, Chinese disinformation

13:55, 07.02.2023 - The European Union will launch a new platform to counter disinformation campaigns by Russia and China amid growing worries, EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday, Politico reports. A so-called Information Sharing and Analysis Center within the EU’s foreign services —the European External…

EU to lay out green industry plan to counter U.S., China subsidies

10:30, 01.02.2023 - The European Commission will present plans on Wednesday to try to ensure Europe can compete with the United States as a manufacturing hub for electric vehicles and other green products and reduce its dependence on China, according to Reuters. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is expected to…

EU must seek to de-risk rather than decouple from China says von der Leyen

14:25, 17.01.2023 - The European Union needs to work and trade with China on clean tech and push for a level playing field rather than seek to decouple from the world’s second-largest economy, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday, Reuters reports.  Von der Leyen stated in a speech at the World…


