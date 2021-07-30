Eurozone rebounds strongly, inflation above ECB targetPublicat:
The European Union‘s statistics office Eurostat said on Friday that its initial estimate of gross domestic product in the 19 countries was the growth of 2.0% quarter-on-quarter and 13.7% year-on-year, according to Reuters. The Eurozone pulled more strongly than expected out of the recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in the second quarter as coronavirus […] The post Eurozone rebounds strongly, inflation above ECB target appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
