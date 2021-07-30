Eurozone rebounds strongly, inflation above ECB target

Stiri Recomandate

Vaccinul Sputnik al Rusiei generează din nou scandal și furie la nivel internațional

Vaccinul Sputnik al Rusiei generează din nou scandal și furie la nivel internațional – mai multe țări care au comandat acest ser de vaccin se plâng că Rusia își încalcă promisiunile și nu livrează dozele… [citeste mai departe]

Universitatea Ovidius din Constanta, organizeaza Actiunea pilot de colectare a deseurilor in zona tinta utilizand metode inovative

Obiectivul principal al proiectului "Innovative techniques and methods for reducing the marine litter in the Black sea coastal areas ndash;… [citeste mai departe]

Ziua liberă pentru vaccinare anti-COVID a intrat în vigoare

Ziua liberă pentru vaccinare anti-COVID, iniţiativă a deputaţilor USR PLUS Radu Molnar şi Oana Ţoiu, a intrat în vigoare, fiind promulgată şi publicată în Monitorul Oficial, a anunţat USR PLUS..  În anul 2017, din cele 14 zile libere naţionale, 11 au fost în timpul săptămânii,… [citeste mai departe]

O femeie din Capitală și-a înjunghiat concubinul după ce între aceștia s-a iscat o ceartă

Un bărbat în vârstă de 39 de ani a ajuns la spital, după ce concubina i-a aplicat două lovituri cu cuțitul. Incidentul a avut loc, dimineață într-un apartament de pe strada Ion Creangă din sectorul Buiucani ai… [citeste mai departe]

Veștea, contră cu Cîțu. Îi aduce aminte premierului că primarii sunt motorul partidului

Președintele PNL și al Consiliului Județean Brașov, Adrian Veștea, a postat o declarație în replică la premierul FLorin Cîțu, aflat în campanie electorală internă de partid. „Declarația colegului meu, premierul liberal… [citeste mai departe]

Număr mic de cazuri noi de COVID-19, în Cluj, în ultimele 24 de ore

Numărul de cazuri noi de coronavirus, de la nivelul județului Cluj, a scăzut din nou, față de ziua precedentă, când au fost 27 de cazuri.Situația epidemiologică în județul Cluj se prezintă astfel: Rata incidenței pe județul Cluj : 0,08În ultimele 24 de ore, 3… [citeste mai departe]

Eurozone rebounds strongly, inflation above ECB target

The European Union‘s statistics office Eurostat said on Friday that its initial estimate of gross domestic product in the 19 countries was the growth of 2.0% quarter-on-quarter and 13.7% year-on-year, according to Reuters. The Eurozone pulled more strongly than expected out of the recession… [citeste mai departe]

Denunțul pe numele lui Florin Cîțu și Mioara Costin a fost depus la DNA. Avocatul Declic: Premierul e singurul care profită

Comunitatea Declic a depus, vineri, la DNA, plângere penală la adresa premierului Florin Cîţu şi a fostei sale consiliere de stat Mioara Costin,… [citeste mai departe]

Spitalul Clinic Witting din București, victima unui atac cibernetic de tip ransomware

SRI i-a informat, vineri, pe ministrul Sănătății și pe ministrul Transporturilor cu privire la modul în care s-a derulat un atac de tip ransomware asupra Spitalului Clinic Nr.1 CF Witting din București. [citeste mai departe]


Publicat:
Eurozone rebounds strongly, inflation above ECB target

The European Union's statistics office Eurostat said on Friday that its initial estimate of gross domestic product in the 19 countries was the growth of 2.0% quarter-on-quarter and 13.7% year-on-year, according to Reuters. The Eurozone pulled more strongly than expected out of the recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in the second quarter as coronavirus restrictions were eased.

