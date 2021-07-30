Eurozone rebounds strongly, inflation above ECB target

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The European Central Bank (ECB) unveiled new policy guidance on Thursday that hints at even longer support for the bloc’s struggling economy, in line with its recent commitment to boost inflation that has undershot the ECB’s 2% target for nearly a decade, according to Reuters. Unveiling a new strategy…

- The European Central Bank (ECB) said on Tuesday that eurozone banks expect corporate loan demand to surge in the third quarter and see just a moderate tightening of credit standards or loan approval criteria, according to Reuters. “Credit standards held steady in the second quarter after significant…

- The Eiffel Tower reopened on Friday after an eight-month shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic, its longest closure since World War Two, according to Reuters. As a countdown clock at the foot of the tower turned to zero, there were cheers and applause from visitors queuing to get in, a brass band…

- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday that Hungary will offer the option of taking a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine from 1 August and will make vaccines mandatory for all healthcare workers, according to Reuters. Orban said doctors will decide which vaccine people should…

- The European Union is set to propose measures on Wednesday, as part of a broad climate package, that signal the end of petrol (gasoline) and diesel car sales within 20 years, and accelerate a switch to electric propulsion, according to Reuters. Many carmakers have already announced huge investments…

- The Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) published on Thursday its new monetary policy strategy that adopts the symmetric 2% inflation target over a medium term. We consider the price stability is best maintained by aiming for a 2% inflation target over the medium term. This target is…

- The European Union’s statistic agency Eurostat revealed that in 2020, over one third (35.6%) of migrants aged 25-54 who were born in another EU Member State had a tertiary level of education whereas the rate was lower for migrants born outside the EU (29.6%). Eurostat said 72.8% of migrants born outside…

- The European Union’s statistic agency, Eurostat revealed the number of nights spent at EU tourist accommodation establishments dropped by 61% between April 2020 and March 2021 (1.1 billion), compared with the 12 months prior to the pandemic (April 2019 to March 2020: 2.8 billion). Among the EU Member…