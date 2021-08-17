Eurostat: Romania, among EU countries with highest annual economic growth in Q2, 2021

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Industrial producer prices rose by 1.4% in both the euro area and the EU, compared with May 2021, with Denmark, Estonia, Latvia and Romania reporting the largest increases among the 27 EU member states, according to data released on Tuesday by the European Statistical Office (Eurostat). In May 2021,…

- The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) on Thursday adopted Decision No 52 on updating the list of countries/territories with high epidemiological risk, with Greece, Ireland, Monaco entering the red zone, and France, Belgium, Israel, the USA, Iceland and Honduras entering the yellow…

- European finance ministers are set to adopt the recovery plans of 12 EU states on Tuesday, including those of Italy, Spain and France, paving the way for the first disbursements of EU grants and loans to boost investments, according to Reuters. Ministers in a meeting in Brussels are expected to give…

- In May 2021 compared with May 2020, the calendar adjusted volume of retail trade increased by 9.0% in the euro area and by 9.2% in the EU, compared to same interval in 2020, with Romania being among the EU member states with the highest growth, show data released on Tuesday by the official statistical…

- The economy of the European Union (EU) is expected to advance 4.2% this year, and against this backdrop, Romania's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) returned its levels of before the COVID-19 pandemic, together with Estonia, Ireland and Lithuania, at the end of the first quarter of 2021, said on Tuesday…

- The Iasi National Opera House organised lately several staffing contests, and the Ballet Department has drawn the toughest competition as over 240 dancers from 20 countries applied to join. "The toughest competition is at the Ballet Department that will hold an assessment and selection audition…

- Ten migrants have been caught in the last 24 hours by the Arad border police as they tried to cross the border illegally into Hungary, hiding in a truck or walking in the field. According to a press release sent on Tuesday by the Arad Border Police, a truck driven by a Bulgarian carrying furniture…

- National chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu says PSD will go on a parliamentary strike, unless Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) on Wednesday is a "separate item on Parliament's agenda." "Citu and Orban want to block the whole of Europe. They do not…