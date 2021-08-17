Eurostat: Romania, among EU countries with highest annual economic growth in Q2, 2021

Stiri Recomandate

Leordeni- Accident rutier pe DN 7. O femeie a ajuns la spital

Leordeni- Accident rutier pe DN 7. O femeie a ajuns la spital

În jurul orei 11: 45, pe raza localitatii Leordeni a fost semnalat un accident rutier. “Din verificările preliminare efectuate de polițiștii din cadrul Formațiunii Rutiere Topoloveni s-a stabilit că, un bărbat de 65 de ani, care conducea un autoturism pe DN 7, din direcția Leordeni… [citeste mai departe]

PIB-ul României, în creștere față de anul trecut. Datele INS

PIB-ul României, în creștere față de anul trecut. Datele INS

PIB-ul României, în creștere față de anul trecut. Produsul intern brut a crescut cu 6,5% în primul semestru din acest an, comparativ cu aceeaşi perioadă din 2020, pe serie brută, şi cu 6,2% pe seria ajustată sezonier, potrivit estimării semnal publicată marţi de Institutul… [citeste mai departe]

Octavian Jurma, avertisment tulburător despre valul 4 Covid. Ce-i așteaptă pe români 

Octavian Jurma, avertisment tulburător despre valul 4 Covid. Ce-i așteaptă pe români 

„De ce bat câmpii cu vaccinarea tinerilor şi a copiilor peste 12 ani? De ce insist să se dea drumul liber la a 3-a doza de vaccin şi la rapelul heterolog (rapel cu alt vaccin decât prima doza)? Pentru că tulpina Delta nu… [citeste mai departe]

Finance Ministry draws 45 million lei off banks, in addition to Mondays auction

Finance Ministry draws 45 million lei off banks, in addition to Mondays auction

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Finance drew 45 million lei from banks, in addition to Monday's auction, when it borrowed 662.7 million lei for an interest rate of 3.63% per annum, in a benchmark government bond issue of a residual maturity of 90… [citeste mai departe]

Vizita Preafericitului Părinte Patriarh Daniel la Mănăstirea Putna s-a încheiat (FOTO)

Vizita Preafericitului Părinte Patriarh Daniel la Mănăstirea Putna s-a încheiat (FOTO)

Astăzi, 17 august 2021, Patriarhul Bisericii Ortodoxe Române, Preafericitul Părinte Daniel, și-a încheiat vizita la Mănăstirea Putna cu prilejul manifestărilor organizate la împlinirea a 150 de ani de la Marea Serbare din… [citeste mai departe]

NU mai mânca portocale dacă suferi de această boală

NU mai mânca portocale dacă suferi de această boală

Specialiştii spun că acestea trebuie consumate în cantităţi mici de către persoanele care suferă de reumatism deoarece natura acidă a sucului acestora poate să accentueze simptomele artritei. De asemenea, şi coaja fructului trebuie folosită cu atenţie pentru că poate fi tratată chimic pentru… [citeste mai departe]

A fost prelungit termenul de înscriere la selecția pentru Jocurile Francofoniei 2022

A fost prelungit termenul de înscriere la selecția pentru Jocurile Francofoniei 2022

Ministerul Culturii prelungește termenul limită al înscrierilor, pentru apelul de selecție în vederea constituirii delegației de artiști care va reprezenta România la cea de-a IX-a ediție a Jocurilor Francofoniei, organizate în… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Incendiu de proporții în Franța, din cauza temperaturilor extreme

VIDEO Incendiu de proporții în Franța, din cauza temperaturilor extreme

Un incendiu de vegetație de proporții a cuprins regiunea Var, din sudul Franţei, unde 5000 de hectare de teren au fost deja arse. Pompierii au făcut publice imaginile, marți, în primele ore ale dimineții. Pompierii francezi încearcă să țină sub control… [citeste mai departe]

AIPA a autorizat primele cereri de acordare a plăților directe pe cap de animal în sumă de peste 5 milioane de lei

AIPA a autorizat primele cereri de acordare a plăților directe pe cap de animal în sumă de peste 5 milioane de lei

AIPA a autorizat, astăzi, primele cereri de acordare a plăților directe pe cap de animal în sumă de peste 5 milioane de lei, suport acordat crescătorilor de animale… [citeste mai departe]

TIFF head Tudor Giurgiu to meet cinema fans next Tuesday

TIFF head Tudor Giurgiu to meet cinema fans next Tuesday

The head of the Transylvania International Film Festival (TIFF), Tudor Giurgiu, will go to the Auditorium of the National Museum of Art of Romania, on August 24, 6.00 pm, to meet with the cinema fans. "On the 20th anniversary of the first edition of TIFF, we will meet festival manager Tudor… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Eurostat: Romania, among EU countries with highest annual economic growth in Q2, 2021

Publicat:
Eurostat: Romania, among EU countries with highest annual economic growth in Q2, 2021

The Gross Domestic Product increased by 13.2% in the European Union and by 13.6% in the euro area in Q2, 2021, compared to the same period in 2020, the member countries with the highest economic growth being Spain (19.8%), France (18.7%), Hungary (17.7%), Italy (17.3%), Portugal (15.5%), Belgium (14.5%) and Romania (13.6%), shows data released on Tuesday by the (Eurostat).

Growth follows the annual decline of 1.3% in Q1, 2021 in the EU and the euro area.

No data are available for Estonia, Ireland, Greece, Luxembourg, Malta and Slovenia. All EU Member…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Romania, largest June 2021 increases in EU industrial producer prices

13:21, 03.08.2021 - Industrial producer prices rose by 1.4% in both the euro area and the EU, compared with May 2021, with Denmark, Estonia, Latvia and Romania reporting the largest increases among the 27 EU member states, according to data released on Tuesday by the European Statistical Office (Eurostat). In May 2021,…

CNSU updates list of high epidemiological risk countries; Greece, Ireland, Monaco enter red zone

18:55, 29.07.2021 - The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) on Thursday adopted Decision No 52 on updating the list of countries/territories with high epidemiological risk, with Greece, Ireland, Monaco entering the red zone, and France, Belgium, Israel, the USA, Iceland and Honduras entering the yellow…

EU set to green-light Italy, France, Spain’s recovery plans

13:20, 13.07.2021 - European finance ministers are set to adopt the recovery plans of 12 EU states on Tuesday, including those of Italy, Spain and France, paving the way for the first disbursements of EU grants and loans to boost investments, according to Reuters. Ministers in a meeting in Brussels are expected to give…

Eurostat: Romania has one of the highest growths in terms of retail sales in May

13:56, 06.07.2021 - In May 2021 compared with May 2020, the calendar adjusted volume of retail trade increased by 9.0% in the euro area and by 9.2% in the EU, compared to same interval in 2020, with Romania being among the EU member states with the highest growth, show data released on Tuesday by the official statistical…

Marinescu (presidential adviser): Romania returned to pre-pandemic GDP in Q1 2021

13:01, 06.07.2021 - The economy of the European Union (EU) is expected to advance 4.2% this year, and against this backdrop, Romania's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) returned its levels of before the COVID-19 pandemic, together with Estonia, Ireland and Lithuania, at the end of the first quarter of 2021, said on Tuesday…

Over 240 dancers from 20 countries compete to join Iasi Opera House team

12:31, 16.06.2021 - The Iasi National Opera House organised lately several staffing contests, and the Ballet Department has drawn the toughest competition as over 240 dancers from 20 countries applied to join. "The toughest competition is at the Ballet Department that will hold an assessment and selection audition…

Ten migrants attempt to cross border into Hungary hiding in truck, walking

13:00, 15.06.2021 - Ten migrants have been caught in the last 24 hours by the Arad border police as they tried to cross the border illegally into Hungary, hiding in a truck or walking in the field. According to a press release sent on Tuesday by the Arad Border Police, a truck driven by a Bulgarian carrying furniture…

PSD's Ciolacu: PSD will go on a parliamentary strike if PNRR is not on Parliament's agenda

14:05, 25.05.2021 - National chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu says PSD will go on a parliamentary strike, unless Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) on Wednesday is a "separate item on Parliament's agenda." "Citu and Orban want to block the whole of Europe. They do not…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 17 august 2021
Bucuresti 18°C | 36°C
Iasi 17°C | 35°C
Cluj-Napoca 15°C | 30°C
Timisoara 14°C | 29°C
Constanta 21°C | 30°C
Brasov 15°C | 33°C
Baia Mare 15°C | 29°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 15.08.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 405.763,20 905.763,20
II (5/6) 12 11.271,20 -
III (4/6) 512 264,16 -
IV (3/6) 7.472 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 1.400.432,00

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 17 august 2021
USD 4.1809
EUR 4.9232
CHF 4.5898
GBP 5.7713
CAD 3.3138
XAU 241.207
JPY 3.8253
CNY 0.6452
AED 1.1382
AUD 3.0467
MDL 0.2373
BGN 2.5172

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec