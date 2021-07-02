Stiri Recomandate

Pădurea Letea – cea mai veche rezervație naturală. Ce activități poți face, unde se află și ce obiective turistice sunt în zonă

Dacă vrei să evadezi în weekend din orașul aglomerat, Pădurea Letea este destinația ideală. Este o arie protejată de interes… [citeste mai departe]

Germania va ajunge la un milion de mașini electrice pe șosele în luna iulie

După investiții de ordinul miliardelor de euro în eco-bonusuri pentru achiziția vehiculelor cu emisii zero, cea mai mare piață auto din Europa anunță o bornă importantă în parcursul său către o industrie "verde".  "Ne vom atinge obiectivul privind… [citeste mai departe]

Eurostat reviews the availability of medical imaging technologies in the EU

The statistical office of the European Union, Eurostat said that in 2019, Romania had the smallest number of computer tomography (CT) scanners in hospitals relative to the number of inhabitants with 0.9 CT scanners per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by… [citeste mai departe]

EXPLOZIE urmată de INCENDIU, la Rafinăria Petromidia Năvodari - 3 RĂNIȚI. Arafat și Bode merg la fața locului - Populația, avertizată să părăsească zona. VIDEO

Mai multe rezervoare au explodat, astăzi, în jurul orei… [citeste mai departe]

Florida. Un comandant israelian descrie eforturile uriaşe de salvare a celor 147 de oameni prinşi sub clădire:„Şansele sunt minime. Uneori plângem”

Eforturile de recuperare a celor 147 de oameni aflaţi încă sub straturi de beton şi metal… [citeste mai departe]

Banat Brunch la Margina. Mix de arome și mirodenii, servite la o masă ca la stână

O adevărată escapadă gastronomică vă așteaptă sâmbătă, la Margina. Veți putea avea o experiență gastronomică deosebită și autentică, exact ca la stână, cu ciorbă de miel, cremă de brânză, urdă cu verdețuri, lapte de oaie și plăcintă… [citeste mai departe]

Sfaturi pentru a-ți alege parfumul ideal

Știai că tipul de parfum pe care îl porți spune mai multe despre tine decât îmbrăcămintea ta? Motivele care ne determină să cumpărăm un parfum sunt multe și la fel de variate ca și numărul de opțiuni disponibile, dar un lucru este cert, purtarea parfumului este sinonimă cu starea de bine, bucuria și încrederea. Atât… [citeste mai departe]

Tánczos Barna, Ministrul Mediului – ,,Sunteți norocoși și aveți o comoară”

Astăzi, Ministrul Mediului – Tánczos Barna, a declarat în cadrul unei vizite oficiale în județul Bistrița-Năsăud: ,,Sunteți norocoși, aveți un județ frumos, verde, natură neatinsă, protejată. Aveți un parc frumos amenajat, am văzut… [citeste mai departe]

Adio, plasticului de unică folosință în Europa. România încă mai așteaptă Ordonanța de Urgență

Directiva europeană privind limitarea impactului unor produse de plastic asupra mediului intră în vigoare din data de 3 iulie 2021, astfel încât farfuriile, tacâmurile de unică folosinţă,… [citeste mai departe]

Industria de gaming asaltată de atacuri cibernetice în timpul pandemiei

În timpul pandemiei COVID-19, industria de gaming a înregistrat o creştere considerabilă a numărului de atacuri cibernetice, în comparaţie cu orice altă industrie, potrivit Akamai, o reţea de distribuţie de conţinut (CDN). [citeste mai departe]


Eurostat reviews the availability of medical imaging technologies in the EU

