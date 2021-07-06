Eurostat: 59.6% of people aged 55-64 were employed in the EU in 2020Publicat:
The European Statistical Office Eurostat announced that 59.6% of people aged 55-64 in 2020 were employed in the European Union (EU) and in comparison, the employment level of people aged 20-54, stood at 76.2%, according to a press release. “The employment rate of both younger and older individuals depends on their educational attainment level. The […] The post Eurostat: 59.6% of people aged 55-64 were employed in the EU in 2020 appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
