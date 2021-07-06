Eurostat: 59.6% of people aged 55-64 were employed in the EU in 2020

Stiri Recomandate

Primăria Timișoara închide mai multe străzi centrale pentru una dintre cele mai scumpe acțiuni din agenda Culturală, ”Străzi pentru Comunitate”

Primăria Timișoara dă 250.000 de lei pentru o acțiune complexă cu numeroase evenimente, care… [citeste mai departe]

Procuratura solicită patru ani de închisoare pentru Arantxa Sanchez Vicario, într-un dosar de operaţiuni frauduloase cu scopul de a nu plăti o datorie

Arantxa Sanchez Vicario şi fostul ei soţ Josep Santacana au fost acuzaţi că au conceput un… [citeste mai departe]

CERT-RO: Revin tentativele de tip scam cu vouchere sau premii. De această dată, este folosită imaginea Orange

CERT-RO: Revin tentativele de tip scam cu vouchere sau premii. De aceast[ dată, atacatorii se folosesc de imaginea Orange . Despre acestea am scris în trecut aici: https://cert.ro/citeste/alerta-scam-kaufland-ikea.… [citeste mai departe]

Județul Suceava nu a înregistrat cazuri noi de coronavirus, deși s-au testat 865 de persoane

În ultimele 24 de ore, în județul Suceava nu a fost raportat nici un caz nou de coronavirus, deși în acest interval de timp au fost testate nu mai puțin de 865 de persoane. Județul revine pe zero la numărul de… [citeste mai departe]

Gara Baia Mare – imaginea fidelă a guvernelor de după 1990 (FOTO)

Iată că suntem la mijlocul anului 2021, dar gara din Baia Mare a rămas în urmă cu mulți, multi ani în privința infrastructurii. În rarele ocazii când ajung prin zonă rămân marcat în mod negativ de imaginea acestei clădiri, unde nu s-a făcut mare lucru în anii de… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 1.200 de contestații au fost depuse, în județul Breașov, pentru notele de la Bacalaureat

În județul Brașov au fost depuse 1.218 contestații pentru notele de la Bacalaurat. Cele mai multe dintre ele, 342, au fost la Limba și literatura română (profil REAL). Cele mai multe contestații au fost la:… [citeste mai departe]

51 cazuri noi de persoane infectate. Doar 2 în Argeș

Până astăzi, 6 iulie, pe teritoriul României, au fost confirmate 1.081.030 de cazuri de persoane infectate cu noul coronavirus (COVID – 19).  1.045.351 de pacienți au fost declarați vindecați.  În urma testelor efectuate la nivel național, față de ultima raportare, au fost înregistrate 51 cazuri… [citeste mai departe]

România educată: Admitere înainte de Evaluare Națională și bacalaureat unic la nivel național

Liceele pentru care cererea depăşeşte oferta ar putea organiza examen de admitere înaintea Evaluării Naționale, iar Bacalaureatul va fi generalizat, indiferent de rută, conform proiectului „România... [citeste mai departe]

Welthee, platformă revoluționară de creștere a investițiilor

În ultima perioadă tot mai mulți oameni de afaceri investesc în criptomonedă. Noul proiect oferă utilizatorilor capacitatea potențială de a avea fluxuri multiple de venit cu risc variabil. Scopul acestui proiect este de a schimba modul în care oamenii investesc și fac tranzacții,… [citeste mai departe]


Eurostat: 59.6% of people aged 55-64 were employed in the EU in 2020

Publicat:
The European Statistical Office Eurostat announced that 59.6% of people aged 55-64 in 2020 were employed in the (EU) and in comparison, the employment level of people aged 20-54, stood at 76.2%, according to a press release.  “The employment rate of both younger and older individuals depends on their educational attainment level. The […] The post Eurostat: 59.6% of people aged 55-64 were employed in the EU in 2020 appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


EU countries approve landmark climate change law

13:06, 28.06.2021 - European Union (EU) countries on Monday gave the final seal of approval to a law to make the bloc’s greenhouse gas emissions targets legally binding, as EU policymakers prepare a huge new package of policies to fight climate change, according to Reuters. Ministers from the 27 EU countries formally approved…

EU Court: YouTube wasn’t liable for illegal music uploads

13:25, 22.06.2021 - The European Court of Justice said Google’s YouTube can’t automatically be held liable for illegal uploads of copyright-protected music or videos under the European Union’s old rules, according to Bloomberg. “Operators of online platforms in such cases aren’t the ones that communicate illegal content…

After NATO, Biden turns to EU for renewal of transatlantic ties

11:26, 15.06.2021 - U.S. President Joe Biden will intensify his push to renew relations with Europe on Tuesday after a summit at NATO, meeting with European Union leaders to seek a truce in trade wars and a 17-year-long aircraft subsidy dispute, according to Reuters.  Seen as another opportunity to re-set ties after four…

Germany aims to remove national veto on EU foreign policy measures

17:00, 07.06.2021 - Germany‘s Foreign Minister said on Monday that the European Union should abolish the right of individual member states to veto foreign policy measures as the 27-nation bloc could not allow itself to be “held hostage,” according to Reuters.  His comments, which came days after a more junior official…

EU to ban Belarus overflights from midnight, diplomats say

13:10, 04.06.2021 - European Union ambassadors on Friday adopted a plan to ban Belarus airlines from flying over EU territory or landing in EU airports and prohibiting EU airlines from flying over Belarus, three diplomats said, according to Reuters. The decision is part of broader economic sanctions against Belarus in…

EU’s least vaccinated country wants to donate shots to neighbours

15:31, 03.06.2021 - Bulgaria a member country of the European Union has vaccinated the smallest share of its population and plans to provide as many as 150,000 doses to its Balkan neighbours amid a lack of demand at home, according to Bloomberg.  Scepticism toward the vaccines, poor organization and lack of trust in the…

Von der Leyen: EU ready to discuss COVID vaccine patent waiver

13:30, 06.05.2021 - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday that the European Union is willing to discuss a proposal, now backed by the United States, to waive intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, according to Reuters.  The head of the EU executive explained that the bloc’s vaccination…

Romania keeps using AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 for all ages

12:05, 09.04.2021 - The coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, Valeriu Gheoghita said Thursday that Romania will continue the vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine for all age groups, according to Romania-Insider.   The statement came after the European Medicines Agency’s assessment that the formation of…


