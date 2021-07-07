Eurostat: 35.6% of migrants in the EU had a degree in 2020

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The statistical office of the European Union, Eurostat said that in 2019, Romania had the smallest number of computer tomography (CT) scanners in hospitals relative to the number of inhabitants with 0.9 CT scanners per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by France (1.1), the Netherlands, Poland and Slovakia…

- The European Union’s statistic agency, Eurostat revealed the number of nights spent at EU tourist accommodation establishments dropped by 61% between April 2020 and March 2021 (1.1 billion), compared with the 12 months prior to the pandemic (April 2019 to March 2020: 2.8 billion). Among the EU Member…

- The European Unions statistic agency, Eurostat revealed that in 2020, 41% of the European Union (EU)’s population aged 25-34 years had completed tertiary education. The report shows that there is a clear gender difference among those with tertiary education, indicating that a larger share of women (46%)…

- The European Union’s statistics office, Eurostat published on Monday the first estimates of Romania’s GDP per capita expressed in purchasing power standards (PPS) indicating it increased to 72% of the EU’s average, 3pp up from 2019. Romania’s economy performed 2pp below that of Hungary and 4pp behind…

- The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell said the EU will impose travel bans and asset freezes on 86 Belarusian individuals and companies on Monday but will leave the decision on when to impose economic sanctions to leaders, according to Reuters. In an attempt to put more pressure…

- Lithuania accused Belarus of allowing illegal migrants to cross its borders into the European Union, the latest sign of simmering tensions after a Ryanair Holdings Plc was forced to land in Minsk last month so the authorities there could arrest an opposition journalist, according to BNN Bloomberg. …

- The European Union announced on Wednesday a provisional agreement to cut greenhouse gas emissions in the 27-member bloc by 55% by 2030, according to Reuters. The 2030 target is part of a larger goal of getting the EU to be carbon-neutral by 2050 and put the EU on a pathway which, if adopted globally…

- DNA a cerut Senatului aviz pentru urmarirea penala a fostului ministru PSD al Sanatatii, Florian Bodog. Este a doua cerere a Direcției pe numele lui Bodog, prima fiind cea din 2019, in același dosar, respinsa atunci de parlamentul in care PSD era majoritar. Procurorii anticorupție susțin acum in solicitare,…