Eurostat: 35.6% of migrants in the EU had a degree in 2020

OUG privind măsurile împotriva urşilor ar putea intra mâine în ședința de Guvern, după ce a a fost discutată în coaliţie

Ordonanța de urgență care prevede situațiile în care urșii pot fi alungați, relocați sau extrași ar putea intra mâine pe ordinea de zi a ședinței… [citeste mai departe]

Oportunități de colaborare între Piatra-Neamț și India

Municipiul Piatra-Neamț a primit săptămâna aceasta vizita Excelenței Sale domnul Rahul Shrivastava, Ambasadorul Indiei în România. Timp de două zile, pe 6 și 7 iulie Excelența Sa a vizitat companii reprezentative pentru orașul Piatra-Neamț și Zona Metropolitană, dar și câteva obiective… [citeste mai departe]

Delgaz Grid a investit 20 de milioane de lei în modernizarea rețelelor de electricitate din opt localități sucevene

Compania Delgaz Grid a comunicat că până la sfârșitul lunii în curs se va încheia investiția derulată în comuna suceveană Horodniceni pentru modernizarea rețelei… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO – Alfabetizare, cursuri de îngrijire copil și alăptare la Ponorâta

Despre Ponorâta și condițiile de locuit de acolo a auzit o țară întreagă. S-au făcut reportaje în presa internațională, s-au spus multe, însă oamenii de acolo sunt singurii care duc greul. În perioada 28 iunie – 2 iulie, peste 30 de copii din clasele… [citeste mai departe]

Isărescu, despre Viorica Dăncilă: Lucrează la birou și este foarte disciplinată

Viorica Dăncilă lucrează la birou în Banca Națională și este foarte disciplinată, a declarat miercuri guverantorul instituției Mugur Isărescu. Viorica Dăncilă nu a luat locul unui specialist din BNR,... [citeste mai departe]

CJ Timiș va cere între 5.000 lei și 20.000 lei pe zi, penalizări de întârziere, de la firmele care lucrează la drumuri

Vicepreședintele CJT, Cristian Moș, a mers ieri în inspecție pe cele trei șantiere majore de pe drumurile județene aflate în apropierea Timișoarei: Moșnița,… [citeste mai departe]

Tineri cu care de mândrim: Iulian, din Giroc, a fost admis fără concurs la Academia Forţelor Terestre, ca urmare a rezultatelor din perioada studiilor liceale

Giroceanul Iulian Florea, absolvent al Colegiului Național Militar „Mihai Viteazul”… [citeste mai departe]

Mela Rox și-a doborât recordurile în anul pandemic 2020

Mela Rox Bistrița, este compania bistrițeană care avut parte de o explozie de vanzări în anul 2020. Axată pe domeniul electrocasnicelor, Mela Rox a doborat orice record de vanzări. Anul 2020 a adus companiei o cifră de afaceri de peste 8,97 milioane de euro. O ascensiune în forță, daca… [citeste mai departe]

Se lucrează la centura de Sud. Schimbare de traseu pe Timişoara – Moraviţa

Anunţ important pentru cei ce tranziteată unul din cele mai aglomerate şosele din Timiş. „D.R.D.P. Timișoara informează că, începând cu data de 08.07.2021, se schimbă modul de acces pentru participanții la trafic care circulă în zona conexiunii… [citeste mai departe]

Certificat digital COVID: Peste 740.000 de români au descărcat documentul, într-o săptămână

Peste 740.000 de români au descărcat certificatul digital COVID în prima săptămână de la lansarea platformei certificat-covid.gov.ro. Majoritatea sunt cele care atestă vaccinarea. Potrivit datelor Comitetului… [citeste mai departe]


Eurostat: 35.6% of migrants in the EU had a degree in 2020

Publicat:
’s statistic agency Eurostat revealed that in 2020, over one third (35.6%) of migrants aged 25-54 who were born in another EU had a tertiary level of education whereas the rate was lower for migrants born outside the EU (29.6%). Eurostat said 72.8% of migrants born outside the EU had a […] The post Eurostat: 35.6% of migrants in the EU had a degree in 2020 appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

