EuropeDay Bogdan Aurescu: The European project remains the basis of our stability

Patricia Ţig a fost eliminată în ultimul tur al turneului WTA 1.000 de la Roma

Patricia Ţig, locul 64 WTA şi cap de serie numărul 5, a fost eliminată, duminică, în ultimul tur al calificărilor pe tabloul principal al turneului de categorie WTA 1.000 de la Roma. Ţig a a fost întrecută, în manşa a doua, cu scorul de 6-3,… [citeste mai departe]

Suma finală cerută pe Ianis Hagi. E colosală, dar puțin mai mică decât cea vehiculată inițial

De la zi la zi prețul de transfer pentru playmaker-ul român Ianis Hagi crește. Presa andaluză dădea, în urmă cu două zile, ca cert transferul românului la Sevilla. Dacă până acum se vehicula suma de… [citeste mai departe]

Avertisment sumbru din OMS după explozia de cazuri COVID din India: Va fi o problemă la nivel global

Varianta de coronavirus descoperită în India este mai contagioasă şi prezintă caracteristici care ar putea reduce eficienţa vaccinurilor, contribuind la accelerarea epidemiei în India, a avertizat… [citeste mai departe]

Cum îmbătrânesc şi dispar medicii de familie

CARAŞ-SEVERIN – Situaţia este una alarmantă, potrivit celor de la USR Plus, care spun că 20 din cele 77 de localităţi cărăşene nu au nici măcar un medic de familie! „Datele, extrem de îngrijorătoare, ne-au parvenit în urma unei solicitări adresate Casei Județene de Sănătate Caraș-Severin. Situația este… [citeste mai departe]

Secetă cruntă în Taiwan: Locuitorii nu au apă 2 zile pe săptămână

 Taiwan se confruntă cu cea mai gravă secetă din ultimii 56 de ani, iar lacul Sun Moon, una dintre principalele atracții turistice de pe insulă, a fost puternic afectat, scrie  The Guardian , potrivit Digi24. Spre deosebire de perioada lui de glorie, lacul… [citeste mai departe]

Minaur Baia Mare, medalii de bronz în EHF European League la handbal feminin

Echipa feminină de handbal Minaur Baia Mare a obținut medaliile de bronz ale EHF European League, în cadrul turneului Final 4, învingând în finala mică pe Herning-Ikast Handbold cu 33-31. Minaur Baia Mare a... [citeste mai departe]

După Mureș, un nou caz de gripă aviară confirmat în Harghita

După cazul de gripă aviară depistat la o fermă din Ungheni, jud. Mureș, unde 180.000 de păsări sunt sacrificate, un nou caz a apărut în jud. Harghita. Acesta a fost confirmat în gospodăria anexă a unui cetăţean din Cristuru-Secuiesc, care deţinea 60 capete pui de găină… [citeste mai departe]

Garda de Mediu, razie nocturnă în Centrul Vechi din Capitală. S-au găsit adevărate gropi de gunoi în curțile interioare ale imobilelor

Inspecție aseară târziu în Centrul Vechi al Capitalei. Garda de Mediu și Poliția Locală au găsit un peisaj dezolant, gunoaie… [citeste mai departe]

Iulia Leorda a cucerit bronzul la turneul de calificare de la Sofia

Luptătoarea Iulia Leorda a cucerit medalia de bronz la turneul mondial de calificare de la Sofia. În calificări ea a cedat viitoarei finaliste a categoriei 53 kg, rusoaica Olga Khoroshavtseva, informează Comitetul Național Olimpic și Sportiv. [citeste mai departe]

Compania Emirates oferă ajutor în timpul pandemiei: va transporta gratuit echipamente medicale spre India

Compania Emirates a anunţat că va transporta gratuit echipamente medicale şi ajutoare în India, pentru a contribui la eforturile de oprire a propagării coronavirusului. Emirates va pune… [citeste mai departe]


#EuropeDay Bogdan Aurescu: The European project remains the basis of our stability

Publicat:
#EuropeDay Bogdan Aurescu: The European project remains the basis of our stability

project remains the basis of our stability, as well as a strong urge for global leadership and strategic resilience of the Union, Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu says in a message sent on the occasion of marking .

"European joint action, based on respect and trust, solidarity and cooperation, remains the most powerful tool in building and strengthening security and prosperity at European level. In times of unprecedented uncertainty, we convinced ourselves, once again, that 27 member states, with their own realities and priorities, can put in common within the European…

Iohannis, on Europe Day: Challenges we go through together do not diminish, but reconfirm relevance of European project

16:11, 09.05.2021 - President Klaus Iohannis says in a message sent on Europe Day that this year's May 9 holiday has come in a context still marked by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has put a strain on the European Union and its member states but "the challenges we face together do not diminish, but, on the contrary,…

#EuropeDay Ludovic Orban: EU, NATO integrations - favorable impact on Romanian citizens' lives

16:11, 09.05.2021 - Integrations into the European Union and NATO have had a favorable impact on the lives of Romanian citizens, said the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Ludovic Orban, at the Europe Day ceremony at the EU Founding Fathers' Monument. "Integration into the European Union and, of course, integration…

ForMin Aurescu: Russian Federation withdrawal of troops also shows heavy equipment remains deployed

08:55, 26.04.2021 - The recent announcement by the Russian Federation on withdrawal of its troops from around Ukraine also shows that heavy defence equipment remains on the ground and could be used "in a second or more iterations of this event," Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Sunday, , reports agerpres.…

Bucharest Court of Appeal rules USR-PLUS merger final

18:20, 16.04.2021 - The merger between Save Romania Union (USR) and the Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (PLUS) was greenlighted on Friday by the Bucharest Court of Appeal, the USRPLUS alliance announced. "This is the only reformist political project that has been built in recent years in Romania that we…

Romgaz submits binding offer to buy ExxonMobil's stake in Black Sea deep-water gas project

21:30, 31.03.2021 - The Romgaz Board of Directors approved the company's binding offer to acquire Exxon's stake in the Black Sea deep-water gas project, Romgaz informed in a release to the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Wednesday. "Having regard to the letter sent by ExxonMobil Upstream Business Development on February…

Compania brașoveana ELMAS caștiga locul I la concursul mondial Project of the Year (Eveniment)

15:15, 17.02.2021 - Companiei Elmas SRL, membra PREMIUM a Camerei de Comerț și Industrie Brașov, specializata in instalații de ridicat, i-a fost decernat premiul I in cadrul concursului mondial Elevator World „Project of the Year 2021”, la categoria “Lifturi speciale” cu proiectul „Platforma pentru persoane - Pasarea Maiastra”,…

Coronavirus/GCS: Timis County stays in the red zone, Bucharest - 2.09pct infection rate

15:56, 16.02.2021 - Timis County remains in the red zone, with 3.76 cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections per thousand inhabitants, slightly higher than the previous day (3.71), the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES. Maramures County also stays in the red zone with an incidence…


