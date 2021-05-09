EuropeDay Bogdan Aurescu: The European project remains the basis of our stability

#EuropeDay Bogdan Aurescu: The European project remains the basis of our stabilityPublicat:
The European project remains the basis of our stability, as well as a strong urge for global leadership and strategic resilience of the Union, Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu says in a message sent on the occasion of marking Europe Day.
"European joint action, based on respect and trust, solidarity and cooperation, remains the most powerful tool in building and strengthening security and prosperity at European level. In times of unprecedented uncertainty, we convinced ourselves, once again, that 27 member states, with their own realities and priorities, can put in common within the European…
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
