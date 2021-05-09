EuropeDay Bogdan Aurescu: The European project remains the basis of our stability

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- President Klaus Iohannis says in a message sent on Europe Day that this year's May 9 holiday has come in a context still marked by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has put a strain on the European Union and its member states but "the challenges we face together do not diminish, but, on the contrary,…

- Integrations into the European Union and NATO have had a favorable impact on the lives of Romanian citizens, said the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Ludovic Orban, at the Europe Day ceremony at the EU Founding Fathers' Monument. "Integration into the European Union and, of course, integration…

- The recent announcement by the Russian Federation on withdrawal of its troops from around Ukraine also shows that heavy defence equipment remains on the ground and could be used "in a second or more iterations of this event," Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Sunday, , reports agerpres.…

- The merger between Save Romania Union (USR) and the Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (PLUS) was greenlighted on Friday by the Bucharest Court of Appeal, the USRPLUS alliance announced. "This is the only reformist political project that has been built in recent years in Romania that we…

- The Romgaz Board of Directors approved the company's binding offer to acquire Exxon's stake in the Black Sea deep-water gas project, Romgaz informed in a release to the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Wednesday. "Having regard to the letter sent by ExxonMobil Upstream Business Development on February…

- Companiei Elmas SRL, membra PREMIUM a Camerei de Comerț și Industrie Brașov, specializata in instalații de ridicat, i-a fost decernat premiul I in cadrul concursului mondial Elevator World „Project of the Year 2021”, la categoria “Lifturi speciale” cu proiectul „Platforma pentru persoane - Pasarea Maiastra”,…

- Timis County remains in the red zone, with 3.76 cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections per thousand inhabitants, slightly higher than the previous day (3.71), the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES. Maramures County also stays in the red zone with an incidence…