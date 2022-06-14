European Union working to forge gas and power ties with Israel

Stiri Recomandate

Germania pregătește o lovitură fatală pentru Rusia: obuzierele germane de tip Panzerhaubitze 2000 vor putea fi în curând utilizate în război

Germania pregătește o lovitură fatală pentru Rusia: obuzierele germane de tip Panzerhaubitze 2000 vor putea fi în curând utilizate în război

Antrenamentul trupelor ucrainene în vederea folosirii obuzierelor germane de tip Panzerhaubitze 2000 va… [citeste mai departe]

Japonia pedepseşte „insultele online“ cu închisoarea, după ce o fostă luptătoare profesionistă s-a sinucis

Japonia pedepseşte „insultele online“ cu închisoarea, după ce o fostă luptătoare profesionistă s-a sinucis

Parlamentul japonez a adoptat, luni, o lege care prevede ca ”insultele adresate online” să fie pedepsite cu până la un an de închisoare, pe fondul îngrijorării tot mai… [citeste mai departe]

Schelete ale unor oameni uciși, găsite într-un pub

Schelete ale unor oameni uciși, găsite într-un pub

În spatele unui vechi pub din Cork, Irlanda, au fost descoperite acum câteva luni șase schelete umane. Potrivit arheologilor, acestea sunt ale unor bărbați. Se pare că moartea a fost cruntă, căci toate scheletele aveau mâinile și picioarele legate, executate apoi prin împușcare și aruncate într-o… [citeste mai departe]

Arafat a explicat de ce s-au dat două mesaje Ro-Alert în Bucureşti: „Pentru cârcotași dacă o singură persoană a fost salvată de acest mesaj, înseamnă că sistemul şi-a făcut treaba”

Arafat a explicat de ce s-au dat două mesaje Ro-Alert în Bucureşti: „Pentru cârcotași dacă o singură persoană a fost salvată de acest mesaj, înseamnă că sistemul şi-a făcut treaba”

Şeful… [citeste mai departe]

Premieră/ Sâmbătă, va avea loc o ședință comună a Parlamentelor Republicii Moldova și României

Premieră/ Sâmbătă, va avea loc o ședință comună a Parlamentelor Republicii Moldova și României

Sâmbătă, 18 iunie, va avea loc o ședința comună, la Chișinău, a Parlamentelor Republicii Moldova și României. Informația a fost confirmată de către deputatul PAS, președintele Comisiei securitate… [citeste mai departe]

Prefectul Bacăului: Cazul Rezervei de Apă seamănă izbitor cu cazul podului prăbușit în județul Neamț

Prefectul Bacăului: Cazul Rezervei de Apă seamănă izbitor cu cazul podului prăbușit în județul Neamț

„Imaginile de mai jos sunt de astăzi și au fost făcute în zona sensului giratoriu din cartierul CFR. Ele ilustrează cum antreprenorul continuă să „meșteșugească” la Rezerva de apă a… [citeste mai departe]

Veste uriasa! Senatorul PSD Prahova Laura Moagher anunta SIMPLIFICAREA procedurilor pentru adoptii

Veste uriasa! Senatorul PSD Prahova Laura Moagher anunta SIMPLIFICAREA procedurilor pentru adoptii

Simplificarea procedurilor pentru adopții După mult timp în care nu s-a făcut nimic pentru copiii abandonați, după o lungă perioadă în care mii de copii au pierdut șansa de a avea o familie, ministrul PSD,… [citeste mai departe]

(AUDIO) Iași: Aproximativ 6.600 de elevi din județ au participat astăzi la prima probă a Evaluării Naționale

(AUDIO) Iași: Aproximativ 6.600 de elevi din județ au participat astăzi la prima probă a Evaluării Naționale

Aproximativ 6.600 de elevi din județul Iași au participat la examenele de Evaluare Națională care au început astăzi cu proba scrisă la Limba și literatura română. În acest… [citeste mai departe]

Decizii „abuzive și nestatutare” ale filialei municipale USR Suceava, semnalate de ...

Decizii „abuzive și nestatutare” ale filialei municipale USR Suceava, semnalate de ...

 Discuțiile și confruntările din interiorul USR Suceava se încing tot mai mult și vor da în clocot curând, după care se vor „alege apele", sau mai bine zis taberele.După ce în ziua de Rusalii, în urma unei adunări generale,… [citeste mai departe]

Morgenstern e la Chișinău: Pe 19 vă cânt în PMAN. Limită de vârstă nu-i, așa că promit să nu spun prostii pe scenă

Morgenstern e la Chișinău: Pe 19 vă cânt în PMAN. Limită de vârstă nu-i, așa că promit să nu spun prostii pe scenă

Artistul din Rusia Morgenshtern spune că se află la Chișinău, iar peste 5 zile, pe 19 iunie, va susține un concert în Piața Marii Adunări Naționale.… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

European Union working to forge gas and power ties with Israel

Publicat:
European Union working to forge gas and power ties with Israel

continues to explore two “major” energy projects with Israel as it works to reduce its reliance on Russian fossil fuels, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Tuesday, according to Bloomberg. One is a power cable connecting Israel with Cyprus and Greece. The other is a pipeline for natural gas and […] The post European Union working to forge gas and power ties with Israel appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

EU leaders agree “in principle” on Russia oil embargo says von der Leyen

09:15, 31.05.2022 - EU leaders have reached an agreement “in principle” on banning oil imports from Russia, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said early on Tuesday, according to Reuters. “I am very glad that the leaders were able to agree in principle on the sixth sanctions package,” she told reporters after…

Oil prices climb above $120 a barrel ahead of EU meeting

15:05, 30.05.2022 - Oil prices climbed above $120 a barrel on Monday, hitting their highest in more than two months, as traders waited to see whether a European Union meeting would reach an agreement on banning Russian oil imports, according to Reuters. The Brent crude futures contract for July, which will expire on Tuesday,…

EU targets clean power, LNG in plan to slash Russia dependence

09:50, 18.05.2022 - The European Union is set to unveil a raft of measures ranging from boosting renewables and LNG imports to lowering energy demand in its quest to cut dependence on Russian supplies, according to Bloomberg.  The 195 billion-euro plan due Wednesday will center on cutting red tape for wind and solar farms,…

Borrell says Russian reserves should be seized and used to rebuild Ukraine

15:25, 09.05.2022 - The European Union‘s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, says the bloc should consider seizing the frozen assets from Russia‘s foreign exchange reserves and using them to help fund postwar reconstruction efforts in Ukraine, according to RFERL. Borrell told the Financial Times in an interview published…

EU, India agree to set up trade and technology council

11:01, 25.04.2022 - The European Union and India plan to launch a joint trade and technology council on Monday in an effort to deepen cooperation between the two regions, according to Bloomberg. “Both sides agreed that rapid changes in the geopolitical environment highlight the need for joint in-depth strategic engagement,”…

Djokovic criticizes Wimbledon ban on Russian, Belarusian players

13:35, 21.04.2022 - World number one Novak Djokovic criticized Wimbledon’s decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players over the invasion of Ukraine as “crazy,” according to Bloomberg.  The Grand Slam on Wednesday became the first tennis tournament to ban competitors from the two countries following the Kremlin-led invasion…

Poland wants to halt Russian oil, gas on Ukraine invasion

13:11, 30.03.2022 - Poland will strive to stop all Russian oil, gas and coal imports this year, as moves to wean Europe off its dependence on energy supplies from the country over its war in Ukraine intensify, according to Bloomberg. Poland plans to “do everything” to stop importing Russian oil by the end of 2022, Prime…

Biden seals LNG deal as EU grapples with energy crunch

11:11, 25.03.2022 - The European Union and United States unveiled a deal on Friday to supply Europe with more U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG), as leaders of the European bloc meet to curb their reliance on Russian fossil fuels and deal with an energy crunch, according to Reuters.  The pact announced during a visit by…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 15 iunie 2022
Bucuresti 14°C | 25°C
Iasi 15°C | 25°C
Cluj-Napoca 10°C | 24°C
Timisoara 12°C | 28°C
Constanta 17°C | 23°C
Brasov 11°C | 24°C
Baia Mare 11°C | 24°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 14 iunie 2022
USD 4.7337
EUR 4.9439
CHF 4.77
GBP 5.7384
CAD 3.6636
XAU 277.577
JPY 3.5258
CNY 0.703
AED 1.2888
AUD 3.2801
MDL 0.2478
BGN 2.5278

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec