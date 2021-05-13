European stocks fall as inflation data shock hits global sentiment

Stiri Recomandate

După modelul Robu, Fritz își asumă munca viceprimarului Tabără: anunță și el rezilierea contractelor din două cimitire

După ce viceprimarul liberal Cosmin Tabără a anunțat atât pe pagina sa de Facebook, în urmă cu mai multe zile, cât și în emisiunea PRESSALERT LIVE,… [citeste mai departe]

Prefectul Capitalei: „Am decis să trecem în scenariul VERDE” - Restricțiile de noapte rămân în vigoare. Ce măsuri se RELAXEAZĂ

Organizarea şi desfăşurarea activităţii în cadrul cinematografelor este permisă cu participarea publicului până la 50% din capacitatea… [citeste mai departe]

Drepturi salariale recuperate de SLI MM pentru încă 47 de unități școlare

Sindicatul Liber din Învățământ Maramureș (SLI MM) a obținut noi hotărâri judecătorești favorabile pentru recuperarea drepturilor salariale pentru membrii săi din încă 35 de unități școlare din județul Maramureș (celelalte 50 de unități de învățământ… [citeste mai departe]

Număr dublu de vindecări și cinci decese înregistrate. O localitatea bihoreană a depășit incidența de 4‰

Bilanțul cazurilor active de coronavirus, înregistrate la nivelul județului Bihor a scăzut cu 36, față de ziua precedentă și a ajuns la 562. Aproape jumătate din cazurile active… [citeste mai departe]

INS: Salariul mediu net s-a ridicat la 3.547 de lei în martie

Salariul mediu net a fost în martie de 3.547 lei, în creştere faţă de luna precedentă cu 182 lei (5,4%). Cele mai mari salarii nete s-au luat în IT&C (8.876 lei), iar cele mai mici în hoteluri şi restaurante (1.751 lei), a transmis INS. În sectorul bugetar s-au înregistrat creşteri… [citeste mai departe]

Primarul Gabriel Pleșa l-a demis din funcție pe Daniel Ilcu, șeful Poliției Locale din Alba Iulia

Primarul Municipiului Alba Iulia a semnat, în cursul zilei de ieri, actul de demitere a domnului Daniel Ilcu din funcția de șef al Poliței Locale Alba Iulia iar atribuțiile acestuia vor fi preluate… [citeste mai departe]

FinMin Nazare, European officials discuss Romanias prospects for economic growth in 2021

On a working visit to Brussels, Romania's Finance Minister Alexandru Nazare discussed with senior European officials Romania's economic growth prospects for 2021, narrowing its government deficit to below 3% of GDP by 2024 and… [citeste mai departe]

Vremea devine instabilă, se anunță vijelii, posibil grindină, în toată România

Începând de joi de la amiază și până vineri seara, vremea va fi instabilă în toată România, a anunțat Administrația Națională de Meteorologie. În intervalul menționat, vor fi perioade în care instabilitatea atmosferică va fi accentuată… [citeste mai departe]

Se pregătesc noi relaxări? Cîţu şi membri ai Guvernului, convocați de Iohannis pe tema evoluţiei pandemiei şi a restricţiilor

Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis i-a convocat joi la Cotroceni pe premierul Florin Cîţu şi cu câțiva membri ai Guvernului, temele de discuţie… [citeste mai departe]

Maia Sandu despre alianța PSRM-PCRM: Disperare și nu o acțiune

Președintele Maia Sandu consideră că de alegerile anticipate din 11 iulie depinde viitorul R. Moldova pentru următorii 30 ani și că nu-și face mari griji în privința alianței dintre Igor Dodon și Vladimir Voronin, deoarece aceștia nu ar avea nicio șansă să învingă la scrutinul… [citeste mai departe]


European stocks fall as inflation data shock hits global sentiment

Publicat:
European stocks retreated on Thursday as markets around the world were spooked by the latest U.S. inflation data, according to CNBC. The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 1.1% in early trade, with basic resources dropping 2.6% to lead losses as all sectors and major bourses slid into the red. European markets are following the negative trend seen in […] The post European stocks fall as inflation data shock hits global sentiment appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Bulgaria Announces New Rules for Entry as of May 1

11:51, 13.05.2021 - The Bulgarian Health Minister Stoycho Katsarov on Thursday issued an order with new rules for entry in Bulgaria from May 1, according to novinite.com. Individuals arriving from India, Bangladesh, Brazil as well as countries from Africa will be temporarily banned from entry into Bulgaria. The exception…

Study: Pandemic postponed consumers’ plans to purchase a new car

14:25, 04.05.2021 - The Global Automotive Consumer Study conducted by Deloitte showed that most European customers maintained their previous intention to buy a new car compared to Asian countries that postponed their purchase plan (India – 38%, Korea – 32% and China – 29%), according to Business Review.  Among the European…

Union protest blocks Bucharest subway, causing major transport disruption

11:50, 26.03.2021 - Transport in the Romanian capital of Bucharest was disrupted on Friday when protesting subway workers occupied tracks, blocking trains from running and disrupting public transport in the Romanian capital, according to Reuters. Trade union members staged the protest over a conflict with the management…

Oil falls as European lockdowns dim demand recovery hopes

13:15, 22.03.2021 - Global crude oil prices dropped approximately 1% on Monday as renewed European lockdowns may raise concerns over recovery in demand for fuel products, according to Reuters. Brent crude was down 69 cents (1.1%) at $63.84 a barrel by 07:55 GMT. U.S. oil was off by $1.03 (1.7%) at $60.39 a barrel. Both…

PM Citu: EU Commission supports lifting of the CVM at the end of 2021

15:05, 19.03.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Cițu on Thursday discussed in detail with the Vice President of the European Commission, Vera Jourova, about the Mechanism regarding the rule of law and the Report on Romania, stating that the EU Commission supports the lifting of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM)…

VGP a pan-European developer, bought land for a business park in Bucharest

17:55, 05.03.2021 - VGP a pan-European developer of logistics and industrial real-estate announced on Thursday the acquisition of a new land plot of 250,000 square meters (sq m) in the northern part of Bucharest, where it plans to build a business park.  The multi-tenant business park, VGP Park Bucharest, will have a total…

PM Forin Cițu: 30 years have been wasted, we will attract foreign investors to reform the economy

08:11, 27.02.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Cițu argued on Thursday that the government will attract foreign investors to jointly reform the economy, adding that 30 years have been wasted in this regard, according to Agerpres. “I made a promise last year and many said it was a campaign promise. No, it was not a campaign…

Foreign Minister Aurescu: Romania will continue to support Belarusian people’s right to a democratic future

08:11, 27.02.2021 - Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Tuesday that Romania will remain a dedicated supporter of the Belarusian people’s right to a democratic future and a rightful place in the European family, agerpres.ro reported. “I want to express Romania’s serious concern about the situation in Belarus.…


