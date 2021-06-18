Stiri Recomandate

Un Boeing 787, parcat într-un aeroport din Londra, a căzut în "bot"

Un Boeing 787, parcat într-un aeroport din Londra, a căzut în ”bot”

O aeronavă Boeing 787 Dreamliner, operată de British Airways, a fost avariată vineri dimineață, pe aeroportul londonez Heathrow. Avionul era staționat, iar, la un moment, roata din față s-a prăbușit, potrivit BBC . Potrivit British Airways, avionul transporta… [citeste mai departe]

Violeta Alexandru, către simpatizanții USR PLUS: Prea mult hate

Violeta Alexandru, către simpatizanții USR PLUS: Prea mult hate

Șefa PNL București, Violeta Alexandru, le-a transmis un mesaj simpatizanților USR-PLUS care au atacat-o după ce a comentat criza gunoiului din Sectorul 1. Prea mult hate, din ură nu are cum să se nască nici încredere, nici soluții”, a spus politicianul liberal. Președintele… [citeste mai departe]

Lupte / Georgiana Lircă se întoarce acasă cu medalia de aur de la Europene

Lupte / Georgiana Lircă se întoarce acasă cu medalia de aur de la Europene

Luptătoarea română Georgiana Carla Lircă a cucerit medalia de aur în cadrul cat. 57 kg, joi, la Campionatele Europene de lupte pentru cadeţi de la Samokov (Bulgaria). Aceasta a învins-o în finală pe rusoaica Anghelina Pervuhina. Miercuri, Lircă a… [citeste mai departe]

IPJ Bacau: Buletin de presa - 18.06.2021

IPJ Bacau: Buletin de presa - 18.06.2021

Nr. 505120 din 18 iunie 2021 BULETIN DE PRESA A refuzat recoltarea mostrelor biologice de sange La data de 17 iunie a.c., in jurul orei 03:45,politistii Biroului Rutier Bacau au fost sesizati despre faptul ca, pe strada Luminii s a produs un accident rutier, soldat cu pagube materiale. Din cercetari politistii au stabilit… [citeste mai departe]

Povestea lui Moise din Biblie s-a repetat. Ce au găsit indienii pe râul Gange

Povestea lui Moise din Biblie s-a repetat. Ce au găsit indienii pe râul Gange

Poate că mulți știu povestea lui Moise din Biblie, mai ales pentru că acesta a fost găsit într-un mod uluitor. Totuși, povestea aceasta pare să prindă viață și în zilele noastre, iar la acest lucru nu se aștepta nimeni. Chiar pe râul Gange, istorisirea… [citeste mai departe]

Presiune mare pe școlile din Zorilor și Gheorgheni pentru că în Bună Ziua nu sunt școli

Presiune mare pe școlile din Zorilor și Gheorgheni pentru că în Bună Ziua nu sunt școli

Consilierul local USR PLUS; Alexandra Oană, a atras atenția că pe școlile din Zorilor, Liceul Tiberiu Popoviciu, și din Gheorgheni, Școala Gimnazială Brâncuși, este presiune uriașă, deoarece în cartierul Bună Ziua… [citeste mai departe]

Personalităţi şi trupe renumite de jazz din opt ţări - la ediţia pilot a festivalului JAZZUNIQUE - Jazzin Europe

Personalităţi şi trupe renumite de jazz din opt ţări - la ediţia pilot a festivalului JAZZUNIQUE - Jazzin Europe

Personalităţi şi trupe renumite ale jazz-ului European din Spania Germania, Franţa, Austria, Cehia, Ungaria, Belgia şi România vor participa la ediţia pilot a festivalului… [citeste mai departe]

Ford cumpără o platformă care oferă servicii de administrare a stațiilor de încărcare ...

Ford cumpără o platformă care oferă servicii de administrare a stațiilor de încărcare ...

Până în 2030, Ford își propune ca 40% din vânzările sale globale să fie reprezentate de vehicule 100% electrice.  În acest context, producătorul american a transmis că va cumpăra Electriphi, pentru a accelera… [citeste mai departe]

Ce s-a întâmpat cu magazinul Mega Image unde 2 sobolani mâncau un covrig. E oficial!

Ce s-a întâmpat cu magazinul Mega Image unde 2 sobolani mâncau un covrig. E oficial!

Imaginile cu doi șobolani care împărțeau un covrig de pe rafturile magazinului Mega Image au devenit virale în România, iar răspunsul lanțului de supermarketuri nu a întârziat să apară. Ce s-a întâmpat cu magazinul Mega Image… [citeste mai departe]


European start-up investment tops €43bln in the first six months of 2021

Publicat:
European start-up investment tops €43bln in the first six months of 2021

Europe’s tech sector has attracted more venture capital investment in 2021 than the previous year and start-ups in Europe raised E43.8 billion ($60.9 billion) in the first six months of 2021, according to CNBC. The figures from Dealroom show easily surpassing the record E38.5 billion invested in 2020. Dealroom which provides market intelligence to startups […] The post European start-up investment tops E43bln in the first six months of 2021 appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

INS: Net investment in Romania up 9.9% y/y in Q1

13:10, 10.06.2021 - Romania’s National Institute of Statistics (INS) said that the net investment in Romania‘s economy increased 9.9% on the year in the first quarter of 2021, reaching 20.35 billion lei ($4.3 billion/3.8 billion euro), according to SeeNews.  Net investment in machinery and equipment, including vehicles,…

Biden embarks on 8-day Europe trip with G7 summit as his first stop

16:55, 09.06.2021 - U.S. President Joe Biden departs for Britain on Wednesday on his first trip abroad since taking office, an eight-day mission to rebuild trans-Atlantic ties strained during the Trump era and to reframe relations with Russia, according to Reuters.  The trip represents a test of the Democratic president’s…

BVB: Entrepreneurial companies exempted to pay processing fee as of July 1

18:00, 08.06.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Tuesday that entrepreneurial companies searching for financing on the capital market will be exempted as of July 1, 2021, from paying the processing fee for listing their first financial instrument on BVB Multilateral Trading System (MIT). BVB stated that…

Belarus leader accuses West of using plane incident to try to undermine him

12:40, 26.05.2021 - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Wednesday accused the West of trying to use the diversion of a Ryanair plane at the weekend to wage hybrid war against him and said it had falsely portrayed his handling of the incident, according to Reuters.  In his first comments after what some European…

Romania’s GDP increased by 2.8% in first quarter of 2021

18:05, 18.05.2021 - The National Statistics Institute (INS) announced on Tuesday that Romania’s gross domestic product (GDP) recorded a 0.2% decline (in gross terms) in the first quarter (Q1) of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020. In seasonally adjusted terms, the GDP was unchanged versus Q1 2020, according to Romania-Insider.…

Foreign Investors Council perception the Romanian business environment

13:26, 18.05.2021 - The Foreign Investors Council (FIC) said on Tuesday that it estimates that Romania will increase and open investment opportunities in 2021 and will register an economic growth above the European average.  Investors confidence in the Romanian market is reflected in the response regarding the investment…

Study: Pandemic postponed consumers’ plans to purchase a new car

14:25, 04.05.2021 - The Global Automotive Consumer Study conducted by Deloitte showed that most European customers maintained their previous intention to buy a new car compared to Asian countries that postponed their purchase plan (India – 38%, Korea – 32% and China – 29%), according to Business Review.  Among the European…

NATO Meeting in Brussels: Romania supports New Strategic Concept

14:35, 24.03.2021 - Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Tuesday in Brussels at a meeting of heads of diplomacy from the Alliance’s member states, that Romania supports the development of a new NATO Strategic Concept to better reflect current security realities, according to Agerpres.    The first meeting addressed…


