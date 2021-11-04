European prosecutors arrest four in probe of suspected tax crime ring Authorities have arrested four people in the Czech Republic, Romania and Slovakia on suspicion of forming a tax evasion crime ring in Germany, European prosecutors said on Thursday, adding E23 million worth of assets had been seized, according to Reuters. “The main suspects organised a so-called value-added tax carousel, which involved the repeated circulation of […] The post European prosecutors arrest four in probe of suspected tax crime ring appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The leaders of Romania‘s Liberals (PNL) and their former USR ally said on Wednesday they are getting closer to rebuilding their majority ruling coalition, a first step toward ending a month-long political stalemate jeopardising reforms, according to Reuters. PNL led by Florin Cițu cancelled a vote of…

- The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday that governments should start planning a return to more sustainable budgets with policies that win the trust of investors, after unprecedented fiscal stimulus to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Reuters. “Each country must determine the…

- Romania‘s government introduced new progressive restrictions on Thursday evening to stem a rise in new coronavirus infections, including making mask-wearing mandatory outside but opted to keep schools open, according to Reuters. The number of new COVID-19 infections in Romania reached 12,032 on Thursday,…

- Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was handed a one-year prison sentence by a Paris court on Thursday after being found guilty of illegal campaign financing over his failed 2012 re-election bid, according to Reuters. Sarkozy, 66, is unlikely to go to jail. He is expected to appeal the sentence,…

- France is set to sell 52 Caesar artillery guns to the Czech Republic in a deal worth 257 million euros ($301 million) as Paris pushes for greater European defence autonomy, an Armed Forces Ministry official said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that Europe…

- Pope Francis warned against too much focus on individual rights and culture wars at the expense of the common good on Monday during a visit to Slovakia amid increased nationalism and anti-immigrant sentiment across Eastern Europe, according to Reuters. The 84-year-old Francis, looking fit, is making…

- Romania‘s centrist ruling coalition faced possible collapse on Thursday as a junior party withdrew support for the prime minister in a row over the sacking of its justice minister, threatening economic recovery and prolonged instability, according to Reuters. The dismissal of Stelian Ion deepened rifts…

- The United States and allies urged people to move away from Kabul airport on Thursday due to the threat of a terror attack by Islamic State (IS) militants as Western troops hurry to evacuate as many people as possible before an August 31 deadline, according to Reuters. Pressure to complete the evacuations…