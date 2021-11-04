European prosecutors arrest four in probe of suspected tax crime ring

Stiri Recomandate

Anchetă în Turcia, după speculații privind sănătatea lui Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Președintele a fost operat la colon acum 10 ani 

Anchetă în Turcia, după speculații privind sănătatea lui Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Președintele a fost operat la colon acum 10 ani 

Autoritățile din Turcia au deschis o anchetă împotriva a 30 de persoane acuzate că au distribuit pe rețelele sociale "dezinformări"… [citeste mai departe]

luna.doc8 Show Me Emotion: festivalul de film pe tema educației și sănătății emoționale a adolescenților

luna.doc8 Show Me Emotion: festivalul de film pe tema educației și sănătății emoționale a adolescenților

Între 8 și 28 noiembrie, Asociația Bloc Zero invită profesorii de liceu din toată țara pe platforma Kinoteca să vizioneze gratuit, alături de elevii lor, o selecție de 12 filme… [citeste mai departe]

Tânără de 22 de ani din Horodnic de Sus răpită de fostul concubin

Tânără de 22 de ani din Horodnic de Sus răpită de fostul concubin

Polițiști din cadrul structurilor de poliție judiciară, ordine publică și poliție rutieră au reușit miercuri identificarea și localizarea în timp util a unui bărbat bănuit de săvârșirea infracțiunii de lipsire de libertate în mod ilegal. La 3 noiembrie, ora 13.00,… [citeste mai departe]

Ministerul Transporturilor achiziționează 20 de trenuri electrice moderne

Ministerul Transporturilor achiziționează 20 de trenuri electrice moderne

Ministerul Transporturilor cumpără 20 de trenuri electrice de la o companie italiană. Este vorba despre trenuri moderne care vor fi livrate în termen de 31 de luni de la semnarea contractului. Autoritatea pentru... [citeste mai departe]

Prima țară care aprobă pastila anti Covid-19

Prima țară care aprobă pastila anti Covid-19

Primele tablete anti-Covid ajung pe piață. Marea Britanie a devenit joi, 4 noiembrie, prima țară care a autorizat molnupiravir, un tratament al laboratorului american Merck, considerat un instrument crucial în lupta împotriva pandemiei. Pe măsură ce Europa se confruntă cu un val masiv de contaminări, aceste… [citeste mai departe]

CU OCHII-N PATRU – Localitățile din județ unde crește numărul bolnavilor de COVID

CU OCHII-N PATRU – Localitățile din județ unde crește numărul bolnavilor de COVID

În județul Maramureș se observă clar o scădere a ratei de infectare cu noul coronavirus. Acolo unde au fost aplicate restricții acestea și-au dovedit eficacitatea, cazurile confirmate în localitățile respective fiind din ce… [citeste mai departe]

Alstom Feroviaria a câștigat licitația pentru 20 de trenuri electrice interregionale

Alstom Feroviaria a câștigat licitația pentru 20 de trenuri electrice interregionale

Autoritatea pentru Reformă Feroviară a desemnat Alstom Feroviaria S.p.A. câştigătoare a procedurii de licitaţie publică pentru achiziţia materialului rulant nou destinat transportului interregional de călători. Oferta financiară… [citeste mai departe]

Poliția și Jandarmeria, instituții care verifică respectarea restricțiilor, au rata de ...

Poliția și Jandarmeria, instituții care verifică respectarea restricțiilor, au rata de ...

 Situația privind vaccinarea anticovid a personalului angajat în instituțiile statului și în companiile care asigură utilitățile publice din județul Suceava a fost prezentată, joi, de prefectul Alexandru Moldovan.… [citeste mai departe]

Reprezentant OMS Europa, apel către români: Vă implor să vă vaccinați! Următoarele mutații ar putea afecta copiii!

Reprezentant OMS Europa, apel către români: Vă implor să vă vaccinați! Următoarele mutații ar putea afecta copiii!

Dorit Nitzan, directorul pentru Situații de Urgență din cadrul OMS Europa, a lansat joi un apel la vaccinare către români și a afirmat că există un risc ca… [citeste mai departe]

Chirurgul și milițianul

Chirurgul și milițianul

S-au inflamat ziaricii. „Un chirurg din Brașov a fost prins în flagrant după ce a operat o femeie și a cerut familiei 10.000 de lei”. Corect e în „flagrant delict”, panaramezilor! Dar dacă nu citeșți o carte, dacă ești online, nu știi că „flagrant” e adjectiv. Chirurgul a făcut o mare greșeală. „Da, e un […] The post Chirurgul și milițianul first appeared… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

European prosecutors arrest four in probe of suspected tax crime ring

Publicat:
European prosecutors arrest four in probe of suspected tax crime ring

Authorities have arrested four people in the , Romania and Slovakia on suspicion of forming a tax evasion crime ring in Germany, European prosecutors said on Thursday, adding E23 million worth of assets had been seized, according to Reuters. “The main suspects organised a so-called value-added tax carousel, which involved the repeated circulation of […] The post European prosecutors arrest four in probe of suspected tax crime ring appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

PNL and USR say they inch closer to rebuilding ruling coalition

17:26, 03.11.2021 - The leaders of Romania‘s Liberals (PNL) and their former USR ally said on Wednesday they are getting closer to rebuilding their majority ruling coalition, a first step toward ending a month-long political stalemate jeopardising reforms, according to Reuters. PNL led by Florin Cițu cancelled a vote of…

IMF urges governments to make fiscal plans to tame pandemic debt

16:40, 07.10.2021 - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday that governments should start planning a return to more sustainable budgets with policies that win the trust of investors, after unprecedented fiscal stimulus to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Reuters.  “Each country must determine the…

Romania introduces restrictions to stem COVID-19 case rise, boost vaccine intakes

11:25, 01.10.2021 - Romania‘s government introduced new progressive restrictions on Thursday evening to stem a rise in new coronavirus infections, including making mask-wearing mandatory outside but opted to keep schools open, according to Reuters.  The number of new COVID-19 infections in Romania reached 12,032 on Thursday,…

France’s Sarkozy gets 1-year jail term for illegal campaign financing

13:25, 30.09.2021 - Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was handed a one-year prison sentence by a Paris court on Thursday after being found guilty of illegal campaign financing over his failed 2012 re-election bid, according to Reuters.  Sarkozy, 66, is unlikely to go to jail. He is expected to appeal the sentence,…

In European push, France to sell artillery guns to Czech Republic

13:40, 29.09.2021 - France is set to sell 52 Caesar artillery guns to the Czech Republic in a deal worth 257 million euros ($301 million) as Paris pushes for greater European defence autonomy, an Armed Forces Ministry official said on Wednesday, according to Reuters.  President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that Europe…

Pope in Slovakia warns European countries against being self-centred

15:50, 13.09.2021 - Pope Francis warned against too much focus on individual rights and culture wars at the expense of the common good on Monday during a visit to Slovakia amid increased nationalism and anti-immigrant sentiment across Eastern Europe, according to Reuters. The 84-year-old Francis, looking fit, is making…

Romania coalition at risk after second party pulls support for PM

15:35, 02.09.2021 - Romania‘s centrist ruling coalition faced possible collapse on Thursday as a junior party withdrew support for the prime minister in a row over the sacking of its justice minister, threatening economic recovery and prolonged instability, according to Reuters. The dismissal of Stelian Ion deepened rifts…

Afghans told to leave Kabul airport over ‘very credible’ Islamic State threat

12:25, 26.08.2021 - The United States and allies urged people to move away from Kabul airport on Thursday due to the threat of a terror attack by Islamic State (IS) militants as Western troops hurry to evacuate as many people as possible before an August 31 deadline, according to Reuters.  Pressure to complete the evacuations…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 04 noiembrie 2021
Bucuresti 9°C | 20°C
Iasi 12°C | 20°C
Cluj-Napoca 12°C | 22°C
Timisoara 13°C | 23°C
Constanta 14°C | 19°C
Brasov 10°C | 22°C
Baia Mare 12°C | 19°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 31.10.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 338.367,60 1.287.092,00
II (5/6) 14 8.056,37 -
III (4/6) 480 234,97 -
IV (3/6) 7.770 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 1.745.770,40

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 04 noiembrie 2021
USD 4.2852
EUR 4.9486
CHF 4.6904
GBP 5.8418
CAD 3.4515
XAU 245.106
JPY 3.7615
CNY 0.6697
AED 1.1667
AUD 3.1822
MDL 0.2437
BGN 2.5302

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec