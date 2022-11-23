European Parliament declares Russia a state sponsor of terrorism

Stiri Recomandate

UPDATE: Accident rutier cu 3 victime în localitatea Sângeorgiu de Mureș

UPDATE: Accident rutier cu 3 victime în localitatea Sângeorgiu de Mureș

UPDATE ORA 13,20 Victimele sunt transportate în aceste momente la spital, de echipajele medicale SMURD și SAJ. Se acționează pentru îndepărtarea efectelor negative produse, de pe suprafața carosabilă. Circulația este în continuare blocată pe ambele sensuri.… [citeste mai departe]

Mădălina Ghenea, apariție fără pic de machiaj. Cum arată una dintre cele mai frumoase românce

Mădălina Ghenea, apariție fără pic de machiaj. Cum arată una dintre cele mai frumoase românce

Mădălina Ghenea ne demonstrează, încă o dată, că-și merită cu prisosință titlul de una dintre cele mai frumoase românce din lume. Actrița cu origini oltenești și-a lăsat admiratorii mască, atunci când… [citeste mai departe]

Prefectul Ritivoiu: 25 de centre de permanență din Timiș, între care 11 din Timişoara, se desființează de la 1 decembrie

Prefectul Ritivoiu: 25 de centre de permanență din Timiș, între care 11 din Timişoara, se desființează de la 1 decembrie

Prefectul Ritivoiu: 25 de centre de permanență din Timiș, între care 11 din Timişoara, se desființează de la 1 decembrie. Prefectul de Timiș, Mihai… [citeste mai departe]

Alimentul preferat al românilor care sabotează dieta și poate cauza cancer! Care e alternativa sănătoasă ai

Alimentul preferat al românilor care sabotează dieta și poate cauza cancer! Care e alternativa sănătoasă ai

Din păcate, pierderea în greutate poate deveni și mai dificilă pentru femei pe măsură pe măsură ce înaintează în vârstă. Există câteva motive pentru acest lucru, dar unul este… [citeste mai departe]

Gabriel Oprea: „Pensiile militare trebuie să rămână ocupaționale. Liderii politici să nu accepte mai puțin”

Gabriel Oprea: „Pensiile militare trebuie să rămână ocupaționale. Liderii politici să nu accepte mai puțin”

„Uniunea Militarilor și Polițiștilor “Mihai Viteazul” solicită coaliției aflate la guvernare să nu cedeze în ceea ce privește pensiile militare de stat și să acționeze… [citeste mai departe]

Prima ședinţă comună a Guvernelor Spaniei şi României. Premierul Ciucă participă alături de mai mulţi miniştri

Prima ședinţă comună a Guvernelor Spaniei şi României. Premierul Ciucă participă alături de mai mulţi miniştri

Guvernele României şi Spaniei s-au reunit miercuri, la Castellón de la Plana, într-o primă şedinţă comună. La eveniment, e prezent premierul român Nicolae Ciucă,… [citeste mai departe]

Acuzații grave: Primarul Capitalei aruncă pe avocați zeci de milioane din bani publici

Acuzații grave: Primarul Capitalei aruncă pe avocați zeci de milioane din bani publici

Primarul general Nicușor Dan folosește fără jenă în instanță avocați plătiți cu bani grei, încălcând legea. Asta cu toate că, pe vremea când era activist, a dat în judecată Primăria Capitalei tocmai pentru că a angajat case… [citeste mai departe]

Kovesi, dezlănțuită! Descinderi ale procurorilor EPPO în Belgia, Estonia şi Polonia - Dosar de fraude cu TVA

Kovesi, dezlănțuită! Descinderi ale procurorilor EPPO în Belgia, Estonia şi Polonia - Dosar de fraude cu TVA

Parchetul European (EPPO) a făcut, miercuri, mai multe percheziţii în Ţările de Jos, în cadrul unei anchete în curs de desfăşurare privind o presupusă organizaţie infracţională… [citeste mai departe]

Premier Energy: Deconectare avariată în sistemul electroenergetic moldovenesc

Premier Energy: Deconectare avariată în sistemul electroenergetic moldovenesc

„Premier Energy Distribution” SA informează că astăzi, 23 noiembrie, la ora 14:23 s-a produs o deconectare avariată în sistemul electroenergetic moldovenesc. Astfel, operatorul de transport și operatorii de distribuție lucrează pentru restabilirea… [citeste mai departe]

George Lazăr, preşedintele PNL Neamţ: „Adevărul despre majorarea pensiilor în România ultimelor două decenii”

George Lazăr, preşedintele PNL Neamţ: „Adevărul despre majorarea pensiilor în România ultimelor două decenii”

George Lazăr, preşedintele PNL Neamţ, transmite un mesaj public în care promite că spune adevărul despre majorarea pensiilor în România, în ultimele două decenii.… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

European Parliament declares Russia a state sponsor of terrorism

Publicat:
European Parliament declares Russia a state sponsor of terrorism

on Wednesday designated Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, arguing Moscow’s military strikes on civilian targets such as energy infrastructure, hospitals, schools and shelters violated international law, according to Reuters. European lawmakers voted in favour of a resolution calling Russia a state sponsor of terrorism. The resolution was adopted by 494 […] The post European Parliament declares Russia a state sponsor of terrorism appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Russia orders retreat from Kherson in major setback; Ukraine still wary

11:30, 10.11.2022 - Moscow ordered troops to withdraw from near the strategic southern Ukrainian city of Kherson in one of its biggest setbacks of the war so far, although Ukraine said it was still doubtful that the Russian troops would leave without a fight, according to Reuters. Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday…

Romania’s Romgaz, Azerbaijan’s Socar to consider Black Sea LNG project

18:05, 19.10.2022 - Romanian state-owned gas producer Romgaz said on Wednesday it plans to develop a liquefied natural gas project at the Black Sea jointly with Azerbaijan’s state energy firm SOCAR, according to Reuters. The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding in the capital Bucharest and agreed to perform…

Russia’s Federation Council ratifies annexation of four Ukrainian regions

12:36, 04.10.2022 - The upper house of Russia‘s parliament voted on Tuesday to approve the incorporation of four Ukrainian regions into Russia, as Moscow sets about formally annexing territory it sized from Kyiv during its seven-month conflict, according to Reuters.  In a session on Tuesday, the Federation Council unanimously…

Three EU leaders urge calm over Putin’s nuclear rhetoric

15:26, 21.09.2022 - President Vladimir Putin‘s latest steps in Russia‘s war against Ukraine show his panic and the European Union will continue supporting Kyiv, three of the bloc’s leaders said on Wednesday, according to Reuters.  The Belgian and Dutch prime ministers and the chairman of all the EU’s 27 national leaders…

Flights out of Russia sell out after Putin orders partial call-up

13:05, 21.09.2022 - One-way flights out of Russia were selling out fast on Wednesday after President Vladimir Putin ordered the immediate call-up of 300,000 reservists, according to Reuters.  Putin’s announcement, made in an early-morning television address, raised fears that some men of fighting age would not be allowed…

EU lays out energy crisis plan, says solidarity with Ukraine unshakeable

11:41, 14.09.2022 - The European Commission on Wednesday unveiled a series of proposals to curb the energy price spike that has rocked Europe in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while stressing that the EU’s solidarity with Kyiv would be “unshakeable,” according to Reuters. Energy prices and inflation have surged…

Putin says wants to restrict destinations for Ukraine’s grain exports

11:35, 07.09.2022 - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday warned of a looming global food crisis and said he would discuss amending a landmark grain deal with Ukraine to limit the countries that can receive cargo shipments, according to Reuters.  Putin stated that Moscow had done everything it could to ensure Ukraine…

Putin signs decree to increase size of Russian armed forces

16:10, 25.08.2022 - Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Thursday to increase the size of Russia‘s armed forces from 1.9 million to 2.04 million as the war in Ukraine enters its seventh month, according to Reuters. Moscow has not revealed any losses in the conflict since its first weeks, but Western officials…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 23 noiembrie 2022
Bucuresti 6°C | 13°C
Iasi 3°C | 9°C
Cluj-Napoca 2°C | 10°C
Timisoara 4°C | 13°C
Constanta 9°C | 16°C
Brasov 1°C | 11°C
Baia Mare 4°C | 12°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 23 noiembrie 2022
USD 4.7923
EUR 4.9385
CHF 5.0285
GBP 5.7102
CAD 3.5731
XAU 267.605
JPY 3.3875
CNY 0.6695
AED 1.3047
AUD 3.1826
MDL 0.2502
BGN 2.525

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec