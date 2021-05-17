European markets inch higher to start the new trading week European stocks were cautiously higher on Monday morning as global investors weighed concerns over a rise in inflation and the increase in COVID-19 cases that largely attributed to the spread of the Indian variant, according to CNBC. The pan-European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.2% in early trade, with autos adding 1% to lead gains as almost all sectors […] The post European markets inch higher to start the new trading week appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- European stocks retreated on Thursday as markets around the world were spooked by the latest U.S. inflation data, according to CNBC. The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 1.1% in early trade, with basic resources dropping 2.6% to lead losses as all sectors and major bourses slid into the red. European markets…

- Mari companii tehnologice și IMM-uri specializate carora li se alatura profesori și cercetatori de la marile universitați tehnice pun pe masa Guvernului un proiect inedit prin care Romania sa devina producator de cipuri și componente microelectronice pentru tehnologii avansate. Inițiatorii proiectului…

- Romanian President Klaus Iohannis will welcome his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda on Monday, at the Cotroceni Palace to discuss the regional security situation, the collaboration in the perspective of the NATO summit and the bilateral trade relationship, according to Romania- Insider. The two leaders…

- EU Investment Minister, Cristian Ghinea said on Monday that Romania will ask the European Commission to postpone the official filing of its National Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP) by one month, according to euractive.com. The Romanian government is facing some setbacks in the negotiations with the…

- French multinational pharmaceutical company, Sanofi said on Monday it will fill and pack millions of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines from September in an effort to help meet the demand for the U.S. drugmaker’s shots, according to Reuters. Sanofi said it would help supply up to 200 million doses of Moderna’s…

- Global crude oil prices dropped approximately 1% on Monday as renewed European lockdowns may raise concerns over recovery in demand for fuel products, according to Reuters. Brent crude was down 69 cents (1.1%) at $63.84 a barrel by 07:55 GMT. U.S. oil was off by $1.03 (1.7%) at $60.39 a barrel. Both…

- Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea (WTA 67) qualified on Monday in the second round of the WTA Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, with total prize money worth USD 1,835,490, after she defeated Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko (WTA 142), 6-4, 6-4, according to Agerpres. Cirstea won in one hour and 24…

- The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) welcomes the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Romania and Bosnia and Herzegovina and emphasizes that the European and Euro-Atlantic prospects of the Balkan countries are one of Romania’s foreign policy concerns. “Romania’s…