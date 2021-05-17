European markets inch higher to start the new trading week

Stiri Recomandate

 Încep cu cea mai veche competiție din lume, Cupa Angliei, care tocmai a premiat pentru prima dată o echipă de tradiție, pe Leicester. E aproape de necrezut cum un astfel de club, cu vreo 50 de ediții de primă divizie, a "evitat" atâta vreme câștigarea trofeului. După minunea de acum ... [citeste mai departe]

Detalii șocante în cazul crimei din curtea bisericii: victima a cerut ajutor la TV, înainte de omor

"Eram singura la ai mei si a venit si mi-a zis ca viata lui nu mai are rost si ca el intra in puscarie si pe mine ma baga in pamant", a spus femeia. Întrebată de ce l-a iertat pentru acele agresiuni,… [citeste mai departe]

Accident la o şcoală din Bucureşti. Un dulap a căzut peste un elev

Luni, la şcoala numărul 206 din Bucureşti, un dulap a căzut peste un elev.  După accident, reprezentanţii şcolii au sunat la 112, iar la faţa locului au venit medici de la Serviciul de Ambulanţă Bucureşti-Ilfov. [citeste mai departe]

SONDAJ: Peste 40% dintre companiile din România se aşteaptă ca facilităţile fiscale acordate în pandemie să determine inspecţii fiscale noi

“Peste 40% dintre companiile din România se aşteaptă ca amânările/scutirile la obligaţiile fiscale, ajutorul… [citeste mai departe]

Date alarmante privind decesele Covid în rândul copiilor. Autoritățile din Brazilia, în alertă

Potrivit datelor Ministerului Sănătății, noul coronavirus a ucis, de la debutul pandemiei, peste 800 de copii sub 9 ani, dintre care aproximativ 500 erau bebeluși. Unii experți susțin însă că numărul… [citeste mai departe]

Buzărnescu a câştigat duelul româncelor cu Ţig şi va juca în optimi la Belgrad

Mihaela Buzărnescu, locul 157 WTA, s-a calificat, duminică, în optimile de finală ale turneului de la Belgrad, trecând în primul tur de Patricia Ţig, numărul 64 WTA. Buzărnescu s-a impus cu scorul de 4-6, 7-5, 6-2, în două ore şi… [citeste mai departe]

Roxana Nemeș, adevărul despre nunta ei. De ce nu a mai avut loc, de fapt, fericitul eveniment

Roxana Nemeș a lansat piesa ”Nu te las”, în colaborare cu artistul What’s UP, piesă care deja se bucură de succes. Ea a venit azi în platoul Neatza cu Răzvan și Dani, unde a cântat-o, dar a vorbit și despre nuntă.… [citeste mai departe]

Electric Castle, amânat pentru anul viitor. Festivalul, programat între 13 – 17 iulie 2022

Ediția a 8-a a festivalului Electric Castle va avea loc între 13 - 17 iulie 2022. Organizatorii au luat decizia de a amâna această ediție ca urmare a noilor măsuri adoptate de către autorități. Articolul Electric… [citeste mai departe]

Gheorghe Mustaţă reacţionează după declaraţiile lui Gigi Becali: ,,Să vezi ce afacere facem şi noi

Şeful de galerie al FCSB-ului s-a declarat nemulţumit după ce echipa a terminat la egalitate, 2-2, cu cei de la Sepsi, în ultima etapă de play-off.Acesta s-a arătat deranjat şi de faptul că… [citeste mai departe]

Un nou compartiment de recuperare respiratorie la Institutul Marius Nasta din București

Conducerea Institutului de Pneumoftiziologie Marius Nasta a decis să reorganizeze pavilionul COVID. Deoarece numărul pacienților este în scădere, reprezentanții unității medicale au decis să aloce 13 paturi... [citeste mai departe]


European markets inch higher to start the new trading week

European markets inch higher to start the new trading week

European stocks were cautiously higher on Monday morning as global investors weighed concerns over a rise in inflation and the increase in COVID-19 cases that largely attributed to the spread of the Indian variant, according to CNBC.  The pan-European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.2% in early trade, with autos adding 1% to lead gains as almost all sectors […] The post European markets inch higher to start the new trading week appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

