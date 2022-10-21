European gas falls as EU leaders unite to back crisis measures

Stiri Recomandate

Care sunt cele mai întinse lacuri de acumulare din România

Care sunt cele mai întinse lacuri de acumulare din România

În România există peste 3.450 de lacuri, iar întinderea acestora este de aproximativ 2.620 km², ceea ce reprezintă circa 1,1 % din întreaga suprafață a țării. Din acest total, peste 2.000 sunt lacuri de acumulare, așa cum susțin autoritățile naționale de mediu.

Liderii UE au ajuns la un acord de principiu pentru plafonarea prețurilor la energie

Liderii UE au ajuns la un acord de principiu pentru plafonarea prețurilor la energie

Liderii statelor UE şi ai instituţiilor comunitare au ajuns la un acord de principiu, vineri dimineaţă, pentru reducerea preţurilor la energie şi garantarea aprovizionării. Urmează să fie creat un mecanism special de reglementare.

Accidentul mortal din Zona Industrială, filmat! Motociclistul intră cu viteză în autobuzul care nu i-a acordat prioritate

Accidentul mortal din Zona Industrială, filmat! Motociclistul intră cu viteză în autobuzul care nu i-a acordat prioritate

Un tânăr de 21 de ani, din Bârzava, a decedat pe loc, joi după masa, după ce a intrat cu motocicleta pe care o conducea într-un autobuz condus de un bărbat…

Eroină! Vladimir Putin a decorat-o pe mama lui Kadîrov cu Ordinul de Onoare

Eroină! Vladimir Putin a decorat-o pe mama lui Kadîrov cu Ordinul de Onoare

Preşedintele rus, Vladimir Putin i-a acordat joi Ordinul de Onoare Aimanei Kadîrova, mama liderului Ceceniei, Ramzan Kadîrov, precizează un decret precizenţial publicat pe portalul oficial de internet al informațiilor juridice.

Expenditures for environmental protection worth 1.4% of GDP in Romania in 2021

Expenditures for environmental protection worth 1.4% of GDP in Romania in 2021

The expenses for the protection of the environment at the national level represented, in 2021, approximately 1.4% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), at a value of approximately 16.9 billion RON, according to the data published on Friday by the…

Intervenție de urgență a angajaților IGSU: Un bărbat a căzut într-o cisternă de păstrare a apei

Intervenție de urgență a angajaților IGSU: Un bărbat a căzut într-o cisternă de păstrare a apei

Un bărbat de 68 de ani a fost salvat după ce a căzut într-o cisternă industrială de păstrare a apei. Cazul a avut loc în dimineața zilei de vineri, 21 octombrie, pe teritoriul unei întreprinderi…

ULTIMA ORĂ! Femeie rănită în urma ciocnirii produse între două mașini, la Călimănești

ULTIMA ORĂ! Femeie rănită în urma ciocnirii produse între două mașini, la Călimănești

În jurul orei 12.00 am fost sesizați prin SNUAU 112 cu privire la faptul că pe DN2 E85 (Călimănești ) a avut loc o coliziune între două autoturisme. A rezultat rănirea ușoară a unei femei. Comunicat IPJ Vrancea

Aleksandr Lukaşenko, mesaj HALUCINANT pentru belaruși: Să strângă din dinţi şi să facă ce le spun eu

Aleksandr Lukaşenko, mesaj HALUCINANT pentru belaruși: Să strângă din dinţi şi să facă ce le spun eu

''Dacă vor ca totul să fie liniştit, dacă vor să facă baie şi să le facă baie copiiilor lor cu apă caldă, dacă vor să aibă căldură în case, să aibă gaz, combustibil, să aibă ce mânca…

Gabriela Firea, măsuri pentru angajarea femeilor de peste 55 de ani - Anunț despre carduri pentru tineri și familii cu mai mulți copii

Gabriela Firea, măsuri pentru angajarea femeilor de peste 55 de ani - Anunț despre carduri pentru tineri și familii cu mai mulți copii

„Militez ca egalitatea de șanse între femei și bărbați să nu rămână doar la nivel de vorbe. Am inițiat și depus la Parlament…


European gas falls as EU leaders unite to back crisis measures

Publicat:
European gas falls as EU leaders unite to back crisis measures

Natural gas in Europe declined after leaders came together to back urgent measures, including a price cap, to contain the energy crisis that's engulfed the economy, according to Bloomberg. Benchmark futures declined as much as 4.8% on Friday and headed for a third straight weekly loss. The politicians asked the to propose a […]

