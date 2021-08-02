European factories hire workers at record pace to fill orders

Stiri Recomandate

Mesajul președintelui Klaus Iohannis cu ocazia Comemorării Holocaustului Romilor: Este de datoria noastră astăzi să le evocăm memoria

Mesajul președintelui Klaus Iohannis cu ocazia Comemorării Holocaustului Romilor: Este de datoria noastră astăzi să le evocăm memoria

Președintele României, Klaus Iohannis, a transmis, luni, un mesaj cu ocazia Zilei Europene de Comemorare a Holocaustului Romilor.… [citeste mai departe]

Profesorii din Grecia care refuză vaccinarea ar putea fi suspendați fără plată până la imunizare

Profesorii din Grecia care refuză vaccinarea ar putea fi suspendați fără plată până la imunizare

Profesorii din Grecia care refuză să se vaccineze împotriva Covid sau să se testeze în mod regulat înainte de a intra la ore riscă sancțiuni drastice, cum ar fi tăierile de salarii sau suspendarea… [citeste mai departe]

Carmen Negoiță, noua vedetă de la Bravo, ai stil. Surpriza verii la Kanal D

Carmen Negoiță, noua vedetă de la Bravo, ai stil. Surpriza verii la Kanal D

Carmen Negoiță este noua vedetă de la „Bravo, ai stil! Celebrities 2021”, care va începe în această toamnă, în luna septembrie. Astfel, sezonul 7 va debuta cu vedete noi și multe surprize vestimentare. Carmen Negoiță, noua vedetă de la Bravo, ai… [citeste mai departe]

CFR reduce viteza trenurilor cu până la 30 de km/h din cauza temperaturilor mari la nivelul șinelor

CFR reduce viteza trenurilor cu până la 30 de km/h din cauza temperaturilor mari la nivelul șinelor

CFR SA informează că, în cursul zilei de luni, 2 august, din cauza temperaturilor maxime de 37 - 39 de grade înregistrate în aer, în majoritatea regiunilor, personalul companiei a luat măsuri speciale… [citeste mai departe]

Președintele Ciolacu, primele declarații despre referendumul de la Buzău

Președintele Ciolacu, primele declarații despre referendumul de la Buzău

Președintele PSD, buzoianul Marcel Ciolacu, vorbește pentru prima dată despre referendumul organizat pentru unirea municipiului Buzău cu comuna Țintești.  „În timp ce guvernanții sunt preocupați să se certe între ei, primarii PSD au început adevărata… [citeste mai departe]

Portarul echipei Someșul Dej a murit într-un accident, avea 20 de ani

Portarul echipei Someșul Dej a murit într-un accident, avea 20 de ani

Un tânăr de 20 de ani a murit luni dimineață, într-un accident rutier, în județul Bistrița-Năsăud. La primele ore ale dimineții, tânărul se deplasa dinspre Sângeorz Băi spre Ilva Mica, iar la un moment dat, în condiții de carosabil umed, mașina a părăsit șoseaua… [citeste mai departe]

Au fost prinși, dintr-o neatenție. După ce au dat o spargere, unul dintre hoți și-a uitat telefonul la locul faptei

Au fost prinși, dintr-o neatenție. După ce au dat o spargere, unul dintre hoți și-a uitat telefonul la locul faptei

Doi români au fost arestați în Italia, fiind acuzați că au comis mai multe spargeri. La una dintre „lovituri", un hoț și-a uitat telefonul mobil la locul faptei. Au… [citeste mai departe]

Virgil Guran, un apropiat al lui Ludovic Orban, susține că serviciile de informații se implică în lupta pentru șefia PNL

Virgil Guran, un apropiat al lui Ludovic Orban, susține că serviciile de informații se implică în lupta pentru șefia PNL

Virgil Guran, susținător al lui Ludovic Orban și lider al PNL Dâmbovița, acuză într-un interviu la  RFI România  serviciile de informații că se implică… [citeste mai departe]

Cluj-Napoca, primul oraș care implementează cărțile de identitate electronice!

Cluj-Napoca, primul oraș care implementează cărțile de identitate electronice!

În urmă cu aproximativ 2 săptămâni, Camera Deputaților, în calitate de for decizional, a adoptat proiectul de lege care prevede posibilitatea eliberării cărților de identitate prevăzute cu CIP, iar... Acesta este doar un sumar al știrilor.… [citeste mai departe]

Constanta. Gunoi aruncat pe domeniul public. Politisti locali au aplicat sanctiuni

Constanta. Gunoi aruncat pe domeniul public. Politisti locali au aplicat sanctiuni

Toleranta zero fata de cei care arunca gunoiul pe domeniul public In ciuda numeroaselor campanii de informare desfasurate de Directia Generala Politia Locala, in continuare o multime de constanteni, atat persoane fizice cat si juridice,… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

European factories hire workers at record pace to fill orders

Publicat:
European factories hire workers at record pace to fill orders

Euro-area factories are hiring new workers at a record pace to keep up with persistently strong orders, according to Bloomberg.  Job creation was particularly pronounced in Germany and Austria last month, according to an IHS Markit survey of purchasing managers. Manufacturers continued to face substantial supply-chain bottlenecks and passed on rising costs to customers. With […] The post European factories hire workers at record pace to fill orders appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Euro area reopening boom lifts confidence to all-time high

13:50, 29.07.2021 - Confidence in the euro-area economy climbed to a record in July as business resurges following the end of coronavirus lockdowns, according to Bloomberg. Factories in the 19-nation region are running at full steam, bolstered by a strong global recovery, and consumers are splurging on travel and services…

European stocks rise after worst day of year on recovery bets

11:25, 20.07.2021 - European stocks gained after their worst day in seven months as optimism over economic growth and earnings prospects outweighed concerns around the spread of Covid-19 variants, according to Bloomberg.  The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was up 1% at 8:14 a.m. in London, with cyclical sectors like financials…

European airlines fall as Covid variants threaten travel revival

14:10, 19.07.2021 - European airline and travel stocks tumbled Monday after Britain reimposed quarantine rules for people returning from France, stoking concern that the spread of coronavirus variants could halt a tourism rebound, according to Bloomberg. U.K. discount carrier EasyJet Plc dropped as much as 6.5%, British…

Ryanair to recruit 2,000 pilots over next three years

16:05, 12.07.2021 - Ryanair Holdings Plc said on Monday that it is starting one of the biggest recruitment drives among European airlines, aiming to recruit 2,000 pilots over the next three years as the carrier plans to grab market share from rivals weakened by the pandemic, according to Bloomberg.  Ryanair stated that…

EU’s least vaccinated country wants to donate shots to neighbours

15:31, 03.06.2021 - Bulgaria a member country of the European Union has vaccinated the smallest share of its population and plans to provide as many as 150,000 doses to its Balkan neighbours amid a lack of demand at home, according to Bloomberg.  Scepticism toward the vaccines, poor organization and lack of trust in the…

Foreign Investors Council perception the Romanian business environment

13:26, 18.05.2021 - The Foreign Investors Council (FIC) said on Tuesday that it estimates that Romania will increase and open investment opportunities in 2021 and will register an economic growth above the European average.  Investors confidence in the Romanian market is reflected in the response regarding the investment…

Record la vaccinare. Aproape 120.000 de romani au fost imunizați in ultimele 24 de ore

19:45, 15.05.2021 - Comitetul National de Coordonare a Activitatilor privind Vaccinarea impotriva COVID-19 a anunțat, sambata, ca in ultimele 24 de ore au fost imunizate aproape 120.000 de persoane. Astfel, au fost administrate 119.021 de doze de vaccin, dintre care 100.749 – Pfizer, 7.540 – Moderna, 8.309 – AstraZeneca…

European stocks fall as inflation data shock hits global sentiment

13:05, 13.05.2021 - European stocks retreated on Thursday as markets around the world were spooked by the latest U.S. inflation data, according to CNBC. The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 1.1% in early trade, with basic resources dropping 2.6% to lead losses as all sectors and major bourses slid into the red. European markets…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 02 august 2021
Bucuresti 22°C | 40°C
Iasi 16°C | 32°C
Cluj-Napoca 13°C | 29°C
Timisoara 17°C | 30°C
Constanta 23°C | 33°C
Brasov 16°C | 31°C
Baia Mare 14°C | 28°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 01.08.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 361.057,20 3.600.530,80
II (5/6) 5 24.070,48 -
III (4/6) 594 202,61 -
IV (3/6) 9.896 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 4.138.115,60

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 02 august 2021
USD 4.1348
EUR 4.9198
CHF 4.5704
GBP 5.7754
CAD 3.3243
XAU 243.12
JPY 3.7739
CNY 0.6402
AED 1.1257
AUD 3.0534
MDL 0.2312
BGN 2.5154

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec