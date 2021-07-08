European Central Bank sets its inflation target at 2% in new policy review

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Foreign Investors Council (FIC) member companies announced on Thursday that they have decided on the 15 top executives and professionals to join the new FIC board, who will take on the leadership during the 2021–2022 mandate. The new FIC board will focus on several strategic pillars for a strong…

- The European Commission (EC) said on Thursday that they signed a third contract with the pharmaceutical companies BioNTech and Pfizer and that it has reserved an additional 1.8 billion doses on behalf of all EU Member States, from the end of 2021 to 2023. “It will allow for the purchase of 900 million…

- President Klaus Iohannis announced on Thursday, that Romania will start from May 15 to implement substantial relaxation of the COVID-19 restrictions and the obligation to wear a protective mask outdoors will be eliminated, with a few exceptions according to Romania- Insider. “Starting May 15, people…

- European stocks retreated on Thursday as markets around the world were spooked by the latest U.S. inflation data, according to CNBC. The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 1.1% in early trade, with basic resources dropping 2.6% to lead losses as all sectors and major bourses slid into the red. European markets…

- The member of the Romanian Chamber of Deputies, Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that he met David Muniz, the Charge d’Affaires of the United States of America in Romania, underlining the importance of continuing and deepening the strategic partnership between Romania and the USA, which is one of the…

- Romania’s Prime Minister, Florin Cițu said on Thursday that wearing a mask could no longer be mandatory only once Romania reaches the target of getting 10 million people vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Romania-Insider. The Prime Minister explained that the date of June 1 does not represent…

- Romania’s government approved a US-backed bill on Thursday that effectively bars China and Huawei from the country’s 5G networks on security grounds and under the new law, communications providers will only be able to use 5G network equipment and software from suppliers pre-approved by the decision…

- The government decided on Thursday to extend the state of alert in Romania by another 30 days starting from April 13 and has also decided on new measures for the Orthodox Easter, easing some restrictions for this period, according to Romania-Insider. The night curfew will be lifted on the night of…