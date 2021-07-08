European Central Bank sets its inflation target at 2% in new policy review

Stiri Recomandate

Percheziții la sediul unor magazine din Cluj-Napoca. Polițiștii au găsit haine și încălțăminte contrafăcute

În urma perchezițiilor efectuate joi de polițiștii Serviciului de Investigare a Criminalității Economice din județul Cluj au fost indisponibilizat peste 460 de produse,… [citeste mai departe]

Gabriela Cristea, de urgență la spital cu una dintre fete: „A trebuit să-i punem o linie venoasă „

Gabriela Cristea (46 de ani) fost nevoită să meargă de urgență cu fata cea mare, Victoria (3 ani), la medic din cauza unor probleme de sănătate ale copilei. Vedeta de televiziune a povestit… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO. Trei titluri naționale câștigate la Campionatul Național de Scrimă pentru Copii de ACS Floreta Timișoara

Karina Tal, Felix Dogariu și Filip Efros sunt sportivii din Timișoara care s-au clasat pe locul 1 la Campionatul Național de Scrimă pentru Copii, la categoria floretă.… [citeste mai departe]

Tenis: Ashleigh Barty, principala favorită, în finala de la Wimbledon

Jucătoarea australiană de tenis Ashleigh Barty (1 WTA, principala favorită) s-a calificat joi în finala turneului de la Wimbledon, al treilea de Mare Şlem al anului, după ce a trecut în două seturi, 6-3, 7-6 (7/3), de Angelique Kerber (Germania, 22 WTA, favorită… [citeste mai departe]

Primul pas pentru rezolvarea crizei de personal în magistratură - Klaus Iohannis a promulgat legea cu măsuri temporare pentru admiterea la INM

Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis a promulgat, joi, legea privind unele măsuri temporare referitoare la concursul de… [citeste mai departe]

Dragoș Damian, CEO Terapia: Domnule Profesor Iohannis, tinerii ne pleacă din țară din cauza neîncrederii în autorități și a corupției

Dragoș Damian, CEO Terapia: Domnule Profesor Iohannis, doi indicatori SMART-2030 pentru România Educată: 75% din absolvenți… [citeste mai departe]

Guvernul japonez va introduce o nouă stare de urgență sanitară pe durata Jocurilor Olimpice de la Tokyo

Guvernul nipon a confirmat, joi, intenţia sa de a introduce o nouă stare de urgenţă sanitară pe toată durata Jocurilor Olimpice de la Tokyo, competiţie ce urmează să debuteze peste două… [citeste mai departe]

Eforie Nord: FC Farul Old-Boys, meci de fotbal pe plaja cu selectionata jurnalistilor

Veteranii constanteni il vor avea ca adversar si pe fostul international Florin Bratu.Echipa FC Farul Old Boys si o selectionata a jurnalistilor, careia i s a adaugat si fostul international Florin Bratu, vor disputa sambata, 10 iulie,… [citeste mai departe]

Jocurile Olimpice 2020 se vor desfășura fără spectatori. Tokyo, în stare de urgență pe durata evenimentului

Organizatorii Jocurilor Olimpice de la Tokyo au decis ca evenimentul să aibă loc fără spectatori, după ce guvernul premierului Yoshihide Suga a anunțat joi că reintroduce starea… [citeste mai departe]

Tulcea: Centru itinerant pentru copiii cu dizabilităţi din Deltă

Fundaţia Sera România va lansa, la finalul lunii august, un centru itinerant de recuperare pentru copilul cu dizabilităţi, pe o construcţie plutitoare urmând să se acorde servicii de reabilitare pentru copiii şi familiile din care aceştia fac parte. Serviciul va fi… [citeste mai departe]


European Central Bank sets its inflation target at 2% in new policy review

Publicat:
of the (ECB) published on Thursday its new monetary policy strategy that adopts the symmetric 2% inflation target over a medium term. We consider the price stability is best maintained by aiming for a 2% inflation target over the medium term. This target is symmetric indicating that negative and […] The post sets its inflation target at 2% in new policy review appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

