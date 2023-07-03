European airline passengers face risk of another traffic overload summer

Stiri Recomandate

Octavia Geamănu a rămas fără auz temporar. Ce diagnostic a primit: „Timpan fisurat, dureri crunte, sângerări în ureche”

Octavia Geamănu a povestit pe rețelele de socializare că a avut o problemă de sănătate și a rămas temporar fără auz. Fosta prezentatoare de… [citeste mai departe]

Trezită de frică: UE folosește o bancă rusă sancționată pentru a salva acordul cu cereale de la Marea Neagră

Uniunea Europeană ia în considerare o propunere care să permită unei bănci rusești aflate sub sancțiuni să își creeze o filială pentru a  se reconecta la rețeaua financiară… [citeste mai departe]

FCSB mai vrea un fundaș central, după transferul lui Siyabonga Ngezana

După prezentarea fundașului central venit de la Kaizer Chiefs, roș-albaștrii mai au o singură țintă importantă în această perioadă de mercato: încă un stopper.Vicecampioana României s-a despărțit în această vară de Joonas Tamm și de Iulian Cristea, astfel… [citeste mai departe]

Alcoolemii record în cazul unor bărbați din Baia Mare și Ieud

La data de 2 iulie, polițiștii Biroului Rutier Baia Mare au intervenit la un eveniment produs pe strada Petru Rareș. Deplasați la fața locului, polițiștii au constatat faptul că un băimărean de 25 de ani, aflat la volanul unui autoturism, condus dinspre bulevardul Republicii,… [citeste mai departe]

StateSec Niculescu: Romania might join OECD in three to four years

Romania might join the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in three to four years, as the required accession time depends on the speed whereby it will adopt the recommendations of the international organization, Secretary of State with the Foreign… [citeste mai departe]

Minor la volanul unei mașini care nu mai avea ITP de mai bine de 6 ani

Un echipaj de la Poliția orașului Vicovu de Sus, care monitoriza traficul de pe aria de competență în noaptea de duminică spre luni, a oprit, puțin după miezul nopții, pe raza satului Costileva de Sus, comuna Ulma, un autoturism Mitsubishi Shogun la volanul… [citeste mai departe]

First edition of training programme on building resilience to disinformation kicks off on Monday

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), in collaboration with the International Development Cooperation Agency - RoAid, launched on Monday the first edition of the training programme "Building resilience to disinformation… [citeste mai departe]

Corina Creţu: ”S-au făcut plăţi de doar 210 milioane de euro din PNRR. Miliarde de EURO stau în BNR, iar statul se împrumută”

Fostul comisar european și actual europarlamentar Corina Crețu acuză Guvernul că nu urgentează procesul de absorbție a miliardelor… [citeste mai departe]

Ce sunt polipii colonici

Cancerul de colon afectează, de obicei, adulții de vârstă mai înaintată, dar boala poate surveni oricând. Inițial, se manifestă ca un polip benign pe peretele interior al colonului. Ce sunt acești polipi și cum pot fi îndepărtați, discutăm cu conferentiar dr. Mădălina Ilie, medic primar Gastroenterologie. [citeste mai departe]

Veste bună pentru fermieri. A fost aprobată o nouă schemă de ajutor de peste 560 mil. lei în sectorul creșterii animalelor

Costurile administrative pentru întocmirea şi menţinerea registrului genealogic, precum şi cele aferente testelor pentru determinarea calităţii… [citeste mai departe]


European airline passengers face risk of another traffic overload summer

European airline passengers face risk of another traffic overload summer

European airline passengers risk another summer of travel chaos as destinations including Budapest, Marseille and Athens face an overload of air traffic during the peak travel season, according to Bloomberg. The warning was issued by Eurocontrol, the organization overseeing air space in Europe. According to a European Network Operations Plan published Friday, air traffic reached […] The post European airline passengers face risk of another traffic overload summer appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

