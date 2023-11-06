Europe urged not to repeat tech underdog role ahead of space talks

Stiri Recomandate

Maşină de lux, căutată în Marea Britanie, depistată de poliţiştii de frontieră timişeni

Poliţiştii de frontieră de la Moraviţa au depistat ieri un cetăţean român care încerca să intre în ţară cu o maşină de lux în valoare de 120.000 de euro care figura ca fiind căutată pentru confiscare în Marea… [citeste mai departe]

Nicolae Ciucă intră la rupere peste Ciolacu, în scandalul cash: Nu cetățeanul de rând contribuie la evaziune

„Nu cred că cetățeanul de rând este cel care contribuie la această evaziune”, spune liderul PNL, Nicolae Ciucă. El cere revizuirea măsurii privind plățile cu cash. Ciucă afirmă… [citeste mai departe]

Despre porci numai de bine…

Spre deosebire de perioada comunistă pe care a parcurs-o România și cea globalistă în care viețuim acum, există diferențe semnificative. Atunci, cu toate că în magazinele de specialitate nu se prea găsea carne, în orașe cozile erau uneori imense, majoritatea cetățenilor se descurca pentru că funcționau gospodăriile individuale ale țăranilor.… [citeste mai departe]

Dosar penal pentru un tânăr de 18 ani, din Lița / Aparatul drugtest a indicat o posibilă prezență a substanțelor psihoactive

Eveniment Dosar penal pentru un tânăr de 18 ani, din Lița / Aparatul drugtest a indicat o posibilă prezență a substanțelor psihoactive noiembrie… [citeste mai departe]

Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: Suprafaţa medie a unei tranzacţii de spaţii de birouri a crescut cu 35% în acest an faţă de anul trecut şi se apropie de nivelul record din 2019

”Suprafaţa medie a unei tranzacţii de spaţii… [citeste mai departe]

Un străin a evadat de pe Aeroportul Chișinău înainte de a trece de controlul pașapoartelor

Un străin, care a sosit în Moldova cu o cursă din Turcia, a fugit de pe aeroportul din Chișinău fără să treacă controlul. Incidentul a fost raportat de Poliția de Frontieră a Republicii Moldova la 6 noiembrie.… [citeste mai departe]

Pauliuc (PNL), semnal de alarmă: Anul electoral 2024 e foarte complicat. România nu trebuie să cadă victima unui joc politic pe viaţă şi pe moarte

Președinta femeilor din PNL, senatoarea Nicoleta Pauliuc, susţine că că duşmanii lumii civilizate… [citeste mai departe]

Care sunt echipamentele esențiale pe timp de noapte pentru un vânător dedicat?

Articolul Care sunt echipamentele esențiale pe timp de noapte pentru un vânător dedicat? se poate citi integral pe Stiri de Buzau . Vânătoarea este o pasiune care conectează oamenii cu natura și le oferă ocazia de a descoperi mediul înconjurător… [citeste mai departe]

Calendare Personalizate – Un an în imagini unice

Conținut oferit de: Partener extern. Fiecare an aduce cu el oportunități noi și momente de neuitat. Ce modalitate mai bună de a vă marca timpul și de a vă păstra amintirile decât prin calendare personalizate? Aceste obiecte deosebite nu sunt doar instrumente practice pentru a vă organiza programul,… [citeste mai departe]

Vremea calda a amanat plecarea cocorilor din Ungaria

Vremea caldă din această toamnă în Ungaria a amânat migraţia cocorilor, care au invadat în număr record câmpiile din est; peste 194.000 de exemplare sunt în continuare cuibărite în mlaştini puţin adânci, fără a-şi manifesta intenţia de a pleca spre Africa, informează Reuters. Parcul Naţional… [citeste mai departe]


Europe urged not to repeat tech underdog role ahead of space talks

Publicat:
Europe is being warned not to “miss the train” on the emerging space economy as more than 20 countries gather in Spain, expected to focus on funding for the delayed Ariane 6 rocket as well as climate change and a possible new role in exploration, Reuters reports. The 22-nation (ESA) is holding […] The post Europe urged not to repeat tech underdog role ahead of space talks appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

