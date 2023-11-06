Europe urged not to repeat tech underdog role ahead of space talksPublicat:
Europe is being warned not to “miss the train” on the emerging space economy as more than 20 countries gather in Spain, expected to focus on funding for the delayed Ariane 6 rocket as well as climate change and a possible new role in exploration, Reuters reports. The 22-nation European Space Agency (ESA) is holding […] The post Europe urged not to repeat tech underdog role ahead of space talks appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
