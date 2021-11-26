Europe and Asia, alarmed by COVID variant, tighten borders

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Trei pacienți infectați cu coronavirus au murit, in noaptea de sambata spre duminica, intr-un incendiu izbucnit la un spital din Bulgaria, au anunțat autoritațile locale, potrivit Reuters. Incendiul, care a fost stins rapid, a izbucnit in jurul orei 04:00 GMT și a afectat un singur salon, situat la…

- The European Commission announced on Friday that it has coordinated a shipment to Romania of 250 oxygen concentrators, crucial devices to boost the supply of medical oxygen which is needed to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients, according to Reuters. Countries in the European Union have sent COVID-19…

- Not all members of the G20 group of leading economies were on board with a global tax overhaul agreed by 136 countries until shortly before it was concluded on Friday, a German government source said on Monday, according to Reuters. Getting all European member states involved to agree to the deal was…

- European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday that Bulgaria should be more flexible on EU expansion to Western Balkans, according to Reuters. Bulgaria is against North Macedonia, already a NATO member, joining to EU because of a language dispute. “I think Bulgaria should show more…

- Nine people died on Friday when a fire broke out in an intensive care unit at a Romanian hospital treating COVID-19 patients, officials said, according to Reuters. Firefighters extinguished the fire at the hospital in the eastern city of Constanta at around 0755 GMT, having brought in additional teams…

- The Romanian government announced on Tuesday that the number of new Covid-19 infections in the country rose by a record high of 11,049 in the past 24 hours and that Romania suffers the consequences of having the European Union’s second-least-vaccinated population, according to Reuters. Romania has vaccinated…

- Autoritatea de reglementare a medicamentelor din India a dat unda verde, marti, producatorului de vaccinuri Serum Institute, sa inroleze copii cu varste cuprinse intre 7 si 11 ani in studiile sale clinice pentru vaccinul anti-COVID-19 produs de compania americana Novavax, pe masura ce tara din sudul…

- Italia se pregateste sa impuna obligativitatea pasaportului verde COVID-19 pentru toti angajatii, inclusiv din sectorul privat, incepand de luna viitoare, urmand sa devina prima tara europeana care ia o astfel de decizie, transmite Reuters. Italia se afla printre statele care au impus acest pasaport…