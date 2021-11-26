Europe and Asia, alarmed by COVID variant, tighten bordersPublicat:
Global authorities reacted with alarm on Friday to a new coronavirus variant detected in South Africa, with the EU, Britain and India among those announcing stricter border controls as scientists sought to determine if the mutation was vaccine-resistant, according to Reuters. Britain banned flights from South Africa and neighbouring countries and asked British travellers returning from […] The post Europe and Asia, alarmed by COVID variant, tighten borders appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Incendiu intr-un spital COVID din Bulgaria. Trei pacienți au murit
12:50, 14.11.2021 - Trei pacienți infectați cu coronavirus au murit, in noaptea de sambata spre duminica, intr-un incendiu izbucnit la un spital din Bulgaria, au anunțat autoritațile locale, potrivit Reuters. Incendiul, care a fost stins rapid, a izbucnit in jurul orei 04:00 GMT și a afectat un singur salon, situat la…
EU sends COVID-19 drugs, equipment to Romania to tackle health crisis
14:45, 15.10.2021 - The European Commission announced on Friday that it has coordinated a shipment to Romania of 250 oxygen concentrators, crucial devices to boost the supply of medical oxygen which is needed to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients, according to Reuters. Countries in the European Union have sent COVID-19…
German source: G20 only achieved global tax deal unanimity at last minute
14:25, 11.10.2021 - Not all members of the G20 group of leading economies were on board with a global tax overhaul agreed by 136 countries until shortly before it was concluded on Friday, a German government source said on Monday, according to Reuters. Getting all European member states involved to agree to the deal was…
Borrell says Bulgaria should be more flexible on EU expansion to Western Balkans
11:35, 08.10.2021 - European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday that Bulgaria should be more flexible on EU expansion to Western Balkans, according to Reuters. Bulgaria is against North Macedonia, already a NATO member, joining to EU because of a language dispute. “I think Bulgaria should show more…
Fire at COVID-19 hospital in Romania kills nine people
12:40, 01.10.2021 - Nine people died on Friday when a fire broke out in an intensive care unit at a Romanian hospital treating COVID-19 patients, officials said, according to Reuters. Firefighters extinguished the fire at the hospital in the eastern city of Constanta at around 0755 GMT, having brought in additional teams…
Romania’s Covid-19 cases hit a new record daily high
14:55, 28.09.2021 - The Romanian government announced on Tuesday that the number of new Covid-19 infections in the country rose by a record high of 11,049 in the past 24 hours and that Romania suffers the consequences of having the European Union’s second-least-vaccinated population, according to Reuters. Romania has vaccinated…
India va testa vaccinul Novavax pe copii
14:20, 28.09.2021 - Autoritatea de reglementare a medicamentelor din India a dat unda verde, marti, producatorului de vaccinuri Serum Institute, sa inroleze copii cu varste cuprinse intre 7 si 11 ani in studiile sale clinice pentru vaccinul anti-COVID-19 produs de compania americana Novavax, pe masura ce tara din sudul…
Italia impune obligativitatea pașaportului COVID pentru toți angajații, inclusiv cei din privat
08:35, 16.09.2021 - Italia se pregateste sa impuna obligativitatea pasaportului verde COVID-19 pentru toti angajatii, inclusiv din sectorul privat, incepand de luna viitoare, urmand sa devina prima tara europeana care ia o astfel de decizie, transmite Reuters. Italia se afla printre statele care au impus acest pasaport…