Europe and Asia, alarmed by COVID variant, tighten borders

Zelenski: Am primit informaţii asupra unei lovituri de stat în ţara noastră. Ucraina este „întru totul pregătită” pentru un conflict militar cu Rusia

Zelenski: Am primit informaţii asupra unei lovituri de stat în ţara noastră. Ucraina este „întru totul pregătită” pentru un conflict militar cu Rusia

Preşedintele ucrainean Volodimir Zelenski dă asigurări vineri că Ucraina este ”întru… [citeste mai departe]

50% din capacitatea totală de cazare disponibilă a României este rezervată pentru Revelion. Care sunt cele mai căutate destinații

50% din capacitatea totală de cazare disponibilă a României este rezervată pentru Revelion. Care sunt cele mai căutate destinații

50% din capacitatea totală de cazare disponibilă a României este rezervată pentru Revelion, arată un studiu realizat de Asociația… [citeste mai departe]

Cum arată noua bancnotă de 20 de lei, care o înfăţişează pe Ecaterina Teodoroiu | FOTO VIDEO

Cum arată noua bancnotă de 20 de lei, care o înfăţişează pe Ecaterina Teodoroiu | FOTO VIDEO

Începând cu data de 1 decembrie 2021, Banca Naţională a României va pune în circulaţie o bancnotă cu valoarea nominală de 20 lei. Este prima bancnotă cu putere circulatorie pe care este prezentă o personalitate… [citeste mai departe]

Va MURI din faşă coaliţia PSD-PNL-UDMR? Mesajul lui Florin Cîțu înfinge pumnalul şi mai adânc în rana liberalilor trădaţi!

Va MURI din faşă coaliţia PSD-PNL-UDMR? Mesajul lui Florin Cîțu înfinge pumnalul şi mai adânc în rana liberalilor trădaţi!

Liderul PNL, Florin Cîțu, a cerut ca rectificarea de buget să fie prezentată în coaliție, înainte de a fi aprobată în ședința de guvern… [citeste mai departe]

30 de camionagii români a dat lovituri de 2,5 milioane de euro în Europa, furând produse de lux din alte camioane

30 de camionagii români a dat lovituri de 2,5 milioane de euro în Europa, furând produse de lux din alte camioane

Un grup de şoferi de camion români, care furau în zone de servicii de pe autostrăzi mărfuri din alte camioane, precum alcool şi material electronic, a fost destructurat… [citeste mai departe]

Stera Chemicals a înregistrat în 2021 cea mai mare cifră de afaceri din cei 22 de ani de activitate

Stera Chemicals a înregistrat în 2021 cea mai mare cifră de afaceri din cei 22 de ani de activitate

Stera Chemicals a înregistrat în primele 9 luni din acest an o cifră de afaceri de 35 de milioane de euro, cea mai mare de la înfiinţare, în urmă cu 22 de ani, reprezentând o creştere de peste 120%… [citeste mai departe]

Alertă meteo ANM. Vremea o ia razna astăzi, ce se întâmplă până mâine dimineață

Alertă meteo ANM. Vremea o ia razna astăzi, ce se întâmplă până mâine dimineață

Alertă meteo ANM. Ce se întâmplă cu vremea din România până mâine dimineață? Meteorologii au emis deja niște informări de care trebuie să ținem cont. Ambele informări meteorologie au intrat în vigoare de azi, începând cu ora… [citeste mai departe]

Ministerul Agriculturii din R. Moldova a pregătit un concept de promovare a produselor autohtone

Ministerul Agriculturii din R. Moldova a pregătit un concept de promovare a produselor autohtone

Ministerul Agriculturii şi Industriei Alimentare are pregătit un concept de program naţional care vizează promovarea produsului autohton în şcoli şi grădiniţe. Despre aceasta a anunţat ministrul agriculturii… [citeste mai departe]

Accesul publicului la competiții sportive, permis până la 30% din capacitate

Accesul publicului la competiții sportive, permis până la 30% din capacitate

Accesul publicului la competiții sportive desfășurate în spații deschise sau închise va fi permis până la 30% din capacitatea spațiului, a decis vineri Guvernul. Ministrul de Interne Lucian Bode a anunțat... [citeste mai departe]

China, despre politizarea Jocurilor Olimpice de la Beijing: „Intenţia unor politicieni de a boicota JO de la Beijing nu este susţinută de comunitatea internaţională”

China, despre politizarea Jocurilor Olimpice de la Beijing: „Intenţia unor politicieni de a boicota JO de la Beijing nu este susţinută de comunitatea internaţională”

Jocurile Olimpice de Iarnă reprezintă o platformă a… [citeste mai departe]


Europe and Asia, alarmed by COVID variant, tighten borders

Europe and Asia, alarmed by COVID variant, tighten borders

Global authorities reacted with alarm on Friday to a new coronavirus variant detected in , with the EU, Britain and India among those announcing stricter border controls as scientists sought to determine if the mutation was vaccine-resistant, according to ReutersBritain banned flights from and neighbouring countries and asked British travellers returning from […] The post Europe and Asia, alarmed by COVID variant, tighten borders appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Incendiu intr-un spital COVID din Bulgaria. Trei pacienți au murit

12:50, 14.11.2021 - Trei pacienți infectați cu coronavirus au murit, in noaptea de sambata spre duminica, intr-un incendiu izbucnit la un spital din Bulgaria, au anunțat autoritațile locale, potrivit Reuters. Incendiul, care a fost stins rapid, a izbucnit in jurul orei 04:00 GMT și a afectat un singur salon, situat la…

EU sends COVID-19 drugs, equipment to Romania to tackle health crisis

14:45, 15.10.2021 - The European Commission announced on Friday that it has coordinated a shipment to Romania of 250 oxygen concentrators, crucial devices to boost the supply of medical oxygen which is needed to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients, according to Reuters. Countries in the European Union have sent COVID-19…

German source: G20 only achieved global tax deal unanimity at last minute

14:25, 11.10.2021 - Not all members of the G20 group of leading economies were on board with a global tax overhaul agreed by 136 countries until shortly before it was concluded on Friday, a German government source said on Monday, according to Reuters. Getting all European member states involved to agree to the deal was…

Borrell says Bulgaria should be more flexible on EU expansion to Western Balkans

11:35, 08.10.2021 - European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday that Bulgaria should be more flexible on EU expansion to Western Balkans, according to Reuters.  Bulgaria is against North Macedonia, already a NATO member, joining to EU because of a language dispute. “I think Bulgaria should show more…

Fire at COVID-19 hospital in Romania kills nine people

12:40, 01.10.2021 - Nine people died on Friday when a fire broke out in an intensive care unit at a Romanian hospital treating COVID-19 patients, officials said, according to Reuters.  Firefighters extinguished the fire at the hospital in the eastern city of Constanta at around 0755 GMT, having brought in additional teams…

Romania’s Covid-19 cases hit a new record daily high

14:55, 28.09.2021 - The Romanian government announced on Tuesday that the number of new Covid-19 infections in the country rose by a record high of 11,049 in the past 24 hours and that Romania suffers the consequences of having the European Union’s second-least-vaccinated population, according to Reuters. Romania has vaccinated…

India va testa vaccinul Novavax pe copii

14:20, 28.09.2021 - Autoritatea de reglementare a medicamentelor din India a dat unda verde, marti, producatorului de vaccinuri Serum Institute, sa inroleze copii cu varste cuprinse intre 7 si 11 ani in studiile sale clinice pentru vaccinul anti-COVID-19 produs de compania americana Novavax, pe masura ce tara din sudul…

Italia impune obligativitatea pașaportului COVID pentru toți angajații, inclusiv cei din privat

08:35, 16.09.2021 - Italia se pregateste sa impuna obligativitatea pasaportului verde COVID-19 pentru toti angajatii, inclusiv din sectorul privat, incepand de luna viitoare, urmand sa devina prima tara europeana care ia o astfel de decizie, transmite Reuters. Italia se afla printre statele care au impus acest pasaport…


