Euro zone inflation hits yet another record high after big jump Euro zone inflation rose to another record high in July and its peak could still be months away, keeping pressure on the European Central Bank to opt for another big interest rate increase in September, according to Reuters. Consumer price growth in the 19 countries sharing the euro currency accelerated to 8.9% in July from […]

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

