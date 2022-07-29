Euro zone inflation hits yet another record high after big jump

Stiri Recomandate

Se oprește apa în zona ICIL

Se oprește apa în zona ICIL

Pentru remedierea unei avarii survenite la conducta de alimentare cu apă, cu diametrul de 200 mm, de pe strada Oborului (Bl L2), din municipiul Constanța, echipele RAJA sunt nevoite să sisteze furnizarea apei potabile, joi – 28 iulie 2022. Astfel, în intervalul orar 09.00 – 13.00, vor fi afectați consumatorii din perimetrul delimitat de b-dul… [citeste mai departe]

Orele de inteligență maximă al fiecărui om. Prof. dr. Vlad Ciurea: „Atunci e bine să luăm decizii”

Orele de inteligență maximă al fiecărui om. Prof. dr. Vlad Ciurea: „Atunci e bine să luăm decizii”

Dr. Vlad Ciurea spune despre creier că este ,bijuteria umană’ de care trebuie să avem mare grijă și pe care trebuie să o cunoaștem. Aceasta are un interval de timp în care lucrează la… [citeste mai departe]

Pericolul reprezentat de droguri, subiect de discuție între polițiști si tineri aflați în taberele din Alba

Pericolul reprezentat de droguri, subiect de discuție între polițiști si tineri aflați în taberele din Alba

În perioada 28 – 29 iulie 2022, polițiștii de la prevenire și siguranță școlară, împreună cu specialiști ai Centrului de Prevenire, Evaluare și Consiliere Antidrog Alba au continuat… [citeste mai departe]

Militarii ruşi au purtat uniforme ucrainene în timpul unui asalt în apropiere de Piski în zona Lugansk

Militarii ruşi au purtat uniforme ucrainene în timpul unui asalt în apropiere de Piski în zona Lugansk

Trupele ruse au efectuat o operaţiune de asalt în apropiere de Piski, în timp ce purtau uniforme militare ucrainene cu benzi albe pe braţe, pentru a înşela forţele armate ale Ucrainei, relatează… [citeste mai departe]

Hackerii FSB, inflitrați în infrastructurile critice ale Germaniei. „Trebuie să fim conștienți: Rusia este în rețelele noastre”

Hackerii FSB, inflitrați în infrastructurile critice ale Germaniei. „Trebuie să fim conștienți: Rusia este în rețelele noastre”

De ani de zile, autoritățile din Germania au avertizat asupra unui grup de hackeri ruși care spionează în mod special rețeaua… [citeste mai departe]

Pompierul botoşănean Iulian Rotariu s-a întors acasă după ce a câştigat ultramaratonul Ultra Norvegia Race

Pompierul botoşănean Iulian Rotariu s-a întors acasă după ce a câştigat ultramaratonul Ultra Norvegia Race

Pompierul botoşănean, plutonier adjutant Iulian Rotariu, românul despre care se vorbeşte în toată lumea, a ajuns acasă şi a fost primit vineri cu bucurie de către colegi şi prieteni… [citeste mai departe]

De la 1 august, la IPJ Arad, cazierul judiciar se va elibera și sâmbăta

De la 1 august, la IPJ Arad, cazierul judiciar se va elibera și sâmbăta

IPJ Arad informează că începând cu data de 1 august, programul ghișeelor de eliberare a cazierului judiciar din Arad și de la sediile polițiilor orășenești va fi prelungit. Astfel, eliberarea certificatelor de cazier judiciar se va efectua și sâmbăta,… [citeste mai departe]

Consilierii locali din Valu lui Traian, convocati in sedinta ordinara! Ce proiecte sunt pe ordinea de zi

Consilierii locali din Valu lui Traian, convocati in sedinta ordinara! Ce proiecte sunt pe ordinea de zi

Primarul comunei Valu lui Traian, Florin Mitroi, convoaca sedinta ordinara a Consiliului Local al comunei Valu lui Traian, jud.Constanta, in conformitate cu prevederile art.133 alin. 1 din O.U.G.… [citeste mai departe]

Iohannis argues need for public clarifications from UDMR on Hungarian PMs speech

Iohannis argues need for public clarifications from UDMR on Hungarian PMs speech

President Klaus Iohannis declared on Friday that there is a need for public clarifications from the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) in the context of the speech delivered in Romania by the Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orban,… [citeste mai departe]

La împlinirea vârstei de 18 ani, fiecare tânăr din ţară va primi câte un voucher cultural

La împlinirea vârstei de 18 ani, fiecare tânăr din ţară va primi câte un voucher cultural

Fiecare tânăr va primi, la împlinirea vârstei de 18 ani, câte un voucher în valoare de 1000 de lei, pe care îl va putea folosi pentru a merge la teatru, muzeu, la concertele artiștilor locali sau pentru a cumpăra… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Euro zone inflation hits yet another record high after big jump

Publicat:
Euro zone inflation hits yet another record high after big jump

Euro zone inflation rose to another record high in July and its peak could still be months away, keeping pressure on the to opt for another big interest rate increase in September, according to Reuters. Consumer price growth in the 19 countries sharing the euro currency accelerated to 8.9% in July from […] The post Euro zone inflation hits yet another record high after big jump appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

German inflation rises unexpectedly after fall in Russian gas supply

16:40, 28.07.2022 - German inflation edged up unexpectedly in July after a further reduction in gas flows from Russia prompted concerns of even higher energy bills, data showed on Thursday, according to Reuters. Consumer prices, harmonized to make them comparable with inflation data from other European Union countries…

Euro zone inflation hits record 8.6% as the ECB prepares for its first rate hike in 11 years

15:10, 01.07.2022 - Eurozone inflation surged to a record high of 8.6% in June, racing ahead of expectations once again and adding pressure on the European Central Bank to step up its fight against spiraling prices, flash Eurostat data showed on Friday, according to Politico.  A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to…

Sweden, Finland on course to join NATO as Russia, China focus allies

12:46, 29.06.2022 - Sweden and Finland on Wednesday looked set for fast-track membership of NATO after Turkey lifted a veto on them joining, at a summit where the U.S.-led alliance is due to adopt a broad strategy focused on Russian and China for the next decade, according to Reuters. After talks in Madrid, Turkish President…

Climate laws face new EU Parliament vote after failed first try

10:51, 22.06.2022 - The European Parliament will on Wednesday try again to agree more ambitious climate change policies, after rejecting them in a divisive first vote that threatened to delay the EU’s green agenda, according to Reuters. Lawmakers rejected reforms to the European Union’s carbon market this month over disputes…

Charting course out of stimulus, ECB to set stage for rate hikes

11:45, 09.06.2022 - The European Central Bank (ECB) will pull the plug on years of stimulus on Thursday and signal a string of rate hikes to fight surging inflation, leaving markets only to guess the size and speed of policy tightening, according to Reuters. With inflation at a record-high 8.1% and broadening quickly,…

Investment banks ramp up ECB rate hike forecasts

14:25, 06.06.2022 - BofA Securities now expects the European Central Bank to hike interest rates by 150 basis points this year including 50 bps moves in July and September, it said in a note distributed on Monday, according Reuters. The bank, which previously expected 100 bps of hikes this year, said last week’s euro zone…

Denmark to join EU defense policy after historic vote

08:30, 02.06.2022 - Denmark will join the European Union‘s defense policy after a referendum on Wednesday, final results showed, signaling the latest shift among Nordic countries to deepen defense ties in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters. Denmark is the only EU member that is not part of the…

Poland ends deal to receive Russian gas after rouble dispute

15:05, 23.05.2022 - Poland said on Monday it had terminated its agreement with Russia to receive Russian gas via the Yamal pipeline, after Warsaw rejected a demand to pay for the fuel in roubles and Moscow responded by cutting off supplies in April, according to Reuters. Polish Climate Minister Anna Moskwa, who announced…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 29 iulie 2022
Bucuresti 20°C | 34°C
Iasi 18°C | 31°C
Cluj-Napoca 17°C | 31°C
Timisoara 20°C | 34°C
Constanta 22°C | 30°C
Brasov 15°C | 30°C
Baia Mare 17°C | 32°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 29 iulie 2022
USD 4.8412
EUR 4.9351
CHF 5.0783
GBP 5.8793
CAD 3.7723
XAU 273.842
JPY 3.6286
CNY 0.7188
AED 1.318
AUD 3.38
MDL 0.252
BGN 2.5233

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec