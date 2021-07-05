Euro zone business activity soared in June as lockdowns lifted

Stiri Recomandate

Rezultate Bacalaureat 2021. Lista cu notele și mediile din Timiș

În dimineața zilei de 5 iulie au fost afișate rezultatele pentru examenul de Bacalaureat 2021. Notele afișate sunt notele obținute de elevi înainte de a depune contestație. Ministerul Educației a publicat luni rezultatele obținute de absolvenții studiilor liceale care… [citeste mai departe]

Incendiu de amploare în Borș: O gospodărie și un service auto, cuprise de flăcări

Peste 25 de pompieri militari bihoreni au intervenit în noaptea de duminică spre luni, 05 iulie, în localitatea Borș, pentru stingerea unui incendiu de amploare ce a afectat o gospodărie și un service auto. [citeste mai departe]

Sondaje, „coapte” pe ultima sută de metri: Două partide și un bloc ajung în Parlament

Partidul Acțiune și Solidaritate, Blocul electoral al Comuniștilor și Socialiștilor, dar și Partidul Șor vor ajunge în viitorul legislativ, potrivit unui sondaj realizat de Asociația Sociologilor și Demografilor din… [citeste mai departe]

SUA a sărbătorit 245 de ani de la Independenţă. La Chișinău a fost organizat un concert, iar artişti autohtoni au cântat piese celebre din America

Scuarul Catedralei Mitropolitane din Capitală a găzduit duminică seara un concert dedicat aniversării… [citeste mai departe]

ANALIZĂ: De ce au crescut prețurile la gaz și electricitate?

Creșterea prețurilor la electricitate și gaze naturale reprezintă costul pe care-l generează situația din sectorul energetic, caracterizat, pe de-o parte de un deficit de generare, iar pe de altă parte de o politică deficitară sub aspectul promovării resurselor de gaze naturale… [citeste mai departe]

Asociațiile de proprietari din Sectorul 6 primesc unelte şi vouchere de 2.500 lei dacă doresc să-și reabiliteze curțile blocurilor

Asociaţiile de proprietari din Sectorul 6 se pot înscrie de luni în programul de revitalizare a curţilor blocurilor, a anunţat primarul… [citeste mai departe]

Școala Profesională Petricani-Răbâia va fi modernizată

Dorinţa administraţiei locale a comunei Petricani de a moderniza și dota toate unitățile de învățământ din comună începe să prindă contur în acest an o dată cu proiectul „Creșterea eficienței energetice în clădirea Școlii Profesionale Petricani, comuna Petricani, județul Neamț”, care… [citeste mai departe]

Sub 500 de oameni vaccinați în Timiș, în ultimele 24 de ore. Peste 90 de imunizări în weekend, la intrarea în Piața Flavia

Scade media de vaccinare zilnică în Timiș. În ultimele 24 de ore au fost sub 500 de imunizări. 93 de oameni s-au vaccinat la intrarea în Piața… [citeste mai departe]

Bacalaureat 2021. Rezultate mai slabe decât anul trecut în Teleorman. Două medii de 10

Rezultatele înainte de contestaţii obţinute de candidaţii din judeţul Teleorman arată o performanţă mai slabă decât în 2020. Doi absolvenţi au reuşit să fie notaţi cu 10 la toate probele. [citeste mai departe]

Premierul Greciei dă asigurări: Economia nu va mai fi închisă din cauza pandemiei

Economia Greciei nu va mai fi închisă din cauza pandemiei, dacă ar trebui protejată doar o minoritate nevaccinată, a afirmat premierul Kyriakos Mitsotakis, într-un interviu acordat duminică publicaţiei Kathimerini, transmite Reuters,… [citeste mai departe]


Euro zone business activity soared in June as lockdowns lifted

Publicat:
Eurozone businesses expanded activity at the fastest rate in 15 years in June as the easing of more COVID-19 restrictions brought life back to the bloc’s dominant service industry, a survey showed on Monday, according to Reuters.  The surge in growth had come at a cost as inflationary pressures mounted due to labour shortages and […] The post Euro zone business activity soared in June as lockdowns lifted appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

