Euro zone business activity contracted again in August, outlook bleak

Guvernul va majora premiile pentru sportivi    Nicolae-Ionel Ciucă.     Foto: Arhivă. Guvernul vrea să majoreze cu 50% premiile în bani pentru sportivii care cuceresc medalii la competițiile internaționale. Premierul Nicolae Ciucă a precizat că actul normativ va fi adoptat în… [citeste mai departe]

Ne-am obişnuit să o vedem la cumpărături cu fiicele sale Zahara (17 ani), Shiloh (16 ani) sau Vivienne (14 ani). Dar, de data aceasta, Angelina Jolie a fost văzută mergând la shopping însoţită de fiul ei cel mic, Knox, în vârstă… [citeste mai departe]

OTP Bank România anunță alăturarea în programul guvernamental Femeia Manager 2022-2027, implementat prin Ministerul Antreprenoriatului și Turismului. Programul prevede acordarea unui ajutor financiar nerambursabil din partea statului în limita maximă a 200.000 lei,… [citeste mai departe]

Ai auzit vreodată de expresia: managementul relațiilor cu clienții? Acesta nu este nici pe departe un concept nou așa cum ți s-ar părea probabil la prima vedere, ci există de ceva vreme pe piață și se vorbește din ce în ce… [citeste mai departe]

Marin Eugen Sabău, românul care și-a ucis colegii de birou, va fi eutanasiat marți, 23 august, în Spania. Românul și-a împușcat trei șefi și apoi a tras într-un polițist, iar faptele lui au șocat întreaga țară.Bărbatul… [citeste mai departe]

Jucătoarele române de tenis Ana Bogdan, Irina Bara, Alexandra Cadanţu-Ignatik şi Gabriela Talabă-Lee vor evolua în calificările pentru tabloul principal de simplu la US Open, ultimul turneu de Grand Slam al anului,… [citeste mai departe]

Aleksandar Vulin, ministrul de Interne al Serbiei, cunoscut ca un feroce anti-occidental și un înfocat pro-Kremlin, s-a aflat luni în vizită la Moscova, unde s-a întâlnit cu șeful diplomației ruse, Serghei Lavrov,… [citeste mai departe]

Meteorologii au emis marţi, 23 august, noi atenţionări Cod galben şi Cod portocaliu de vreme instabilă şi ploi abundente, valabile în aproape toată ţara până miercuri dimineaţa, dar şi un Cod galben de disconfort termic ridicat în nouă judeţe.… [citeste mai departe]

Forțele ucrainene au bombardat marți, 23 august, o clădire care adăpostește sediul administrației locale din Donețk, controlat de separatiști, a relatat agenția rusă de presă TASS, citând oficiali instalați de Rusia,… [citeste mai departe]

In ultimele 24 de ore au fost inregistrate 5.659 cazuri noi de persoane infectate cu SARS ndash; CoV ndash; 2 COVID ndash; 19 , cu 3.060 mai multe fata de ziua anterioara. 1.131 din cazurile noi din 24 de ore sunt ale unor pacienti reinfectati,… [citeste mai departe]


Euro zone business activity contracted again in August, outlook bleak

Publicat:
Euro zone business activity contracted again in August, outlook bleak

Business activity across the euro zone contracted for a second straight month in August as the cost of living crisis forced consumers to curtail spending while supply constraints continued to hurt manufacturers, a survey showed on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The global economy is increasingly at risk from sliding into recession as Russia’s invasion of […] The post Euro zone business activity contracted again in August, outlook bleak appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

