Euro trades at 4.9752 RON The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorized to operate on the currency market is as follows, agerpres reports: CURRENCY SYMBOL RON 1 Euro EUR 4.9752 1 US dollar USD 4.7387 1 Swiss franc CHF 5.1570

1 British pound GBP 5.7500

100 Japanese yen JPY 3.1784

1 Moldovan leu MDL 0.2607

1 Russian rouble RUB 0.0476

1 new Turkish lira TRY 0.1719

1 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.6490

1 gram of gold XAU 277.7786

1 SDR XDR 6.2054



