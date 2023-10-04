Stiri Recomandate

JUSTIȚIE – Pensionări la instanțele de judecată din Maramureș

JUSTIȚIE – Pensionări la instanțele de judecată din Maramureș

Președintele Klaus Iohannis a semnat mai multe decrete care vizează pensionarea mai multor magistrați din Maramureș. A fost semnat astfel Decret privind eliberarea din funcţia de judecător a lui Francisc Ovidiu la Tribunalul Maramureş – pensionare, decret privind… [citeste mai departe]

A vrut să facă un bine, dar a avut parte de un șoc! Ce a pățit o femeie care a primit în casă o tânără pentru a-i da alimente

A vrut să facă un bine, dar a avut parte de un șoc! Ce a pățit o femeie care a primit în casă o tânără pentru a-i da alimente

O femeie a crezut că face un bine, pentru că i-a fost milă de o tânără ce părea neajutorată. Doar că întâmplarea prin care a trecut,… [citeste mai departe]

Euro trades at 4.9752 RON

Euro trades at 4.9752 RON

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorized to operate on the currency market is as follows, agerpres reports:CURRENCY SYMBOL RON 1 Euro EUR 4.9752 1 US dollar USD 4.7387 1 Swiss franc CHF 5.15701 British pound GBP 5.7500100 Japanese yen JPY 3.17841 Moldovan leu MDL 0.26071… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Angel Tîlvăr, întrevedere cu ministrul britanic pentru Forţele Armate - Cei doi oficiali au discutat despre parteneriatul strategic româno-britanic

Ministrul Angel Tîlvăr, întrevedere cu ministrul britanic pentru Forţele Armate - Cei doi oficiali au discutat despre parteneriatul strategic româno-britanic

Ministrul Apărării, Angel Tîlvăr, a discutat, în cadrul unei întrevederi cu… [citeste mai departe]

Piedone le cere constructorilor din Sectorul 5 `mai multă viteză și atenție la detalii`

Piedone le cere constructorilor din Sectorul 5 `mai multă viteză și atenție la detalii`

Piedone le cere constructorilor din Sectorul 5 `mai multă viteză și atenție la detalii` Primarul Sectorului 5, Cristian Popescu Piedone, a vizitat mai multe șantiere din Sectorul 5 și le-a cerut constructorilor mai multă… [citeste mai departe]

Organizația pentru Dezvoltarea Antreprenoriatului a aprobat finanțarea nerambursabilă pentru 144 de companii

Organizația pentru Dezvoltarea Antreprenoriatului a aprobat finanțarea nerambursabilă pentru 144 de companii

În perioada iulie-septembrie 2023, Organizația pentru Dezvoltarea Antreprenoriatului (ODA) a aprobat finanțare nerambursabilă pentru 144 de companii, fiind contractate 54 milioane… [citeste mai departe]

A rupt un gard și a lovit cu mașina un stâlp de curent

A rupt un gard și a lovit cu mașina un stâlp de curent

În dimineața zilei de 4 octombrie, polițiștii au fost sesizați să intervină la un accident rutier care s-a produs în localitatea Sânmihaiu Almașului. Din primele cercetări a reieșit că șoferul, în vârstă de 47 de ani, din județul Bistrița Năsăud, care conducea o autoutilitară ar fi pierdut… [citeste mai departe]

Festivalul Concurs „Horea în Grumaz” a ajuns la ediţia a XXI-a

Festivalul Concurs „Horea în Grumaz” a ajuns la ediţia a XXI-a

Casa de Cultură „Vasile Grigore Latiș” din Târgu Lăpuș va găzdui duminică, 15 octombrie, începând cu ora 15:00, ediţia a XXI-a Festivalului Concurs „Horea în Grumaz”. Pot participa solişti vocali şi instrumentişti, fără limită de vârstă. Invitai special este violonistul… [citeste mai departe]

Caz șocant! O învățătoare din Ardeal acuzată că a legat un copil de 8 ani de scaun cu bandă scotch

Caz șocant! O învățătoare din Ardeal acuzată că a legat un copil de 8 ani de scaun cu bandă scotch

O învățătoare din Bistrița este acuzată că ar fi legat un copil de 8 ani de scaun folosind bandă scotch după ce acesta ar fi deranjat ora. Mama copilului mai spune și că învățătoarea l-ar… [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat a fost ridicat de poliţişti şi dus la Psihiatrie, după ce a aruncat cu pietre în mai mulţi copii şi a îndreptat spre ei un pistol de jucărie

Un bărbat a fost ridicat de poliţişti şi dus la Psihiatrie, după ce a aruncat cu pietre în mai mulţi copii şi a îndreptat spre ei un pistol de jucărie

Poliţiştii au intervenit, miercuri, într-un sens giratoriu din Drobeta Turnu Severin,… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Euro trades at 4.9752 RON

Publicat:
Euro trades at 4.9752 RON

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorized to operate on the currency market is as follows, agerpres reports:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON 1 Euro EUR 4.9752 1 US dollar USD 4.7387 1 Swiss franc CHF 5.1570
1 British pound GBP 5.7500
100 Japanese yen JPY 3.1784
1 Moldovan leu MDL 0.2607
1 Russian rouble RUB 0.0476
1 new Turkish lira TRY 0.1719
1 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.6490
1 gram of gold XAU 277.7786
1 SDR XDR 6.2054

The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Euro trades at 4.9745 RON

14:20, 03.10.2023 - The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorized to operate on the currency market is as follows, Agerpres reports:CURRENCY SYMBOL RON 1 Euro EUR 4.9745 1 US dollar USD 4.7430 1 Swiss franc CHF 5.14991 British pound GBP…

Euro trades at 4.9697 RON

14:21, 13.09.2023 - The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorized to operate on the currency market is as follows: CURRENCY SYMBOL RON 1 Euro EUR 4.9697 1 US dollar USD 4.63131 Swiss franc CHF 5.18841 British…

Euro trades at 4.9424 RON

13:31, 30.08.2023 - The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorized to operate on the currency market is as follows: CURRENCY SYMBOL RON 1 Euro EUR 4.9424 1 US dollar USD 4.53891 Swiss franc CHF 5.16101 British…

Euro trades at 4.9358 RON

13:45, 28.08.2023 - The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows: CURRENCY SYMBOL RON 1 Euro EUR 4.9358 1 US dollar USD 4.56791 Swiss franc CHF 5.16921 British…

Euro trades at 4.9354 RON

13:46, 16.08.2023 - Euro trades at 4.9354 RONThe exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorized to operate on the currency market is as follows: CURRENCY SYMBOL RON 1 Euro EUR 4.9354 1 US dollar USD 4.51901 Swiss franc…

Euro trades at 4.9497 RON

14:20, 08.08.2023 - The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorized to operate on the currency market is as follows:CURRENCY SYMBOL RON 1 Euro EUR 4.9497 1 US dollar USD 4.5112 1 Swiss franc CHF 5.15491 British pound…

Euro trades at 4.9521 RON

14:25, 04.08.2023 - The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Friday by the banks authorized to operate on the currency market is as follows: CURRENCY SYMBOL RON 1 Euro EUR 4.9521 1 US dollar USD 4.52581 Swiss franc CHF 5.15661 British…

Euro trades at 4.9339 RON

14:01, 02.08.2023 - Euro trades at 4.9339 RONThe exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorized to operate on the currency market is as follows: CURRENCY SYMBOL RON 1 Euro EUR 4.9339 1 US dollar USD 4.49481 Swiss franc…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 04 octombrie 2023
USD 4.7387
EUR 4.9752
CHF 5.157
GBP 5.75
CAD 3.4605
XAU 277.779
JPY 3.1784
CNY 0.649
AED 1.2902
AUD 2.9983
MDL 0.2607
BGN 2.5438

Urmareste stirile pe: