Euro trades at 4.9020 RON

Bulgaria in talks with Turkey on long-term gas deal

Bulgaria in talks with Turkey on long-term gas deal

Bulgaria‘s interim energy minister is in Istanbul on Friday for talks he hopes will lead to a deal this month on long-term access to liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals in neighbouring Turkey and the transit of the gas to its border. according to Reuters. The chief executives of Bulgaria’s state… [citeste mai departe]

Adevărul despre relația dintre Tudor Chirilă și colegii de la „Vocea României", înainte de finală. „Asta e ceea ce primează"

Adevărul despre relația dintre Tudor Chirilă și colegii de la „Vocea României”, înainte de finală. „Asta e ceea ce primează”

Tudor Chirilă s-a aflat și anul acesta pe scaunul juraților la „Vocea României”, alături de Smiley, Theo Rose The Motans… [citeste mai departe]

AȚI VĂZUT-O?! Adolescentă de 16 ani din Reteag, dispărută fără urmă!

AȚI VĂZUT-O?! Adolescentă de 16 ani din Reteag, dispărută fără urmă!

Polițiștii caută o adolescentă de 16 ani din Reteag, dispărută aseară de acasă. Pop Paula Dorina a plecat aseară de acasă și nu s-a mai întors, iar astăzi mama copilei a alertat Poliția. Copila a plecat aseară de acasă și nu s-a mai întors. Astăzi,… [citeste mai departe]

Un nou accident rutier cu trei victime în Maramureș

Un nou accident rutier cu trei victime în Maramureș

Joi, 22 decembrie, în jurul orei 18.00, polițiștii din Sarasău au intervenit la un accident rutier produs pe D.N. 18 în localitatea Rona de Sus, soldat cu victime. Deplasați la fața locului, polițiștii au constatat faptul că un autoturism condus de către o femeie de 30 de ani din Petrova, într-o… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO. O mașină "folosită de ruși" a fost aruncată în aer în centrul orașului Melitopol, ocupat de Rusia

VIDEO. O mașină ”folosită de ruși” a fost aruncată în aer în centrul orașului Melitopol, ocupat de Rusia

Vineri, un autoturism a fost aruncat în aer în centrul orașului Melitopol din regiunea Zaporojie, la ora actuală ocupat de ruși, transmite  Ukrainska Pravda  și  TASS .… [citeste mai departe]

Recomandari ale MAI pentru Sarbatori linistite si in siguranta

Recomandari ale MAI pentru Sarbatori linistite si in siguranta

Ministerul Afacerilor Interne indeamna cetatenii sa fie prudenti si responsabili, astfel incat sa se bucure de Sarbatoarea Craciunului in siguranta "Va recomandam, in aceasta perioada, o atentie crescuta la persoanele carora le permiteti sa intre in locuinte sau curti si sa nu… [citeste mai departe]

Iohannis a promulgat legile privind modificarea Codului administrativ și obligativitatea pentru agenții economici de a folosi POS

Iohannis a promulgat legile privind modificarea Codului administrativ și obligativitatea pentru agenții economici de a folosi POS

Președintele Klaus Iohannis a promulgat astăzi noile legi privind Codul administrativ și obligativitatea firmelor de a folosi POS. Potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

Cinci ani interdicție de intrare în România pentru doi ruși care au vrut să treacă ilegal frontiera

Cinci ani interdicție de intrare în România pentru doi ruși care au vrut să treacă ilegal frontiera

Doi cetățeni din Federaţia Rusă, care au trecut ilegal din Serbia în România, pe jos, pe la frontiera verde, au fost depistați de polițiștii de la Moravița. Rușii nu mai pot intra în țara noastră… [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat din Vaslui este căutat de poliție după ce a dat foc biroului primarului și a lovit o angajată

Un bărbat din Vaslui este căutat de poliție după ce a dat foc biroului primarului și a lovit o angajată

Bărbatul în vârstă de 54 de ani din comuna Gherghești, județul Vaslui, a mers, vineri, la primăria din localitate pentru a-și ridica ajutorul pentru încălzire, însă când angajata i-a… [citeste mai departe]


Euro trades at 4.9020 RON
Publicat:

Publicat:
Euro trades at 4.9020 RON

The exchange rate of the national leu (RON) currency resulting from the quotations announced on Friday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

