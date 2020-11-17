Euro trades at 4.8729 lei

Stiri Recomandate

Festivalul Brazilor de Craciun, un ajutor pentru educatia copiilor vulnerabili

Festivalul Brazilor de Craciun, un ajutor pentru educatia copiilor vulnerabili

Fondurile obtinute la Festivalul Brazilor de Craciun, folosite pentru integrarea educationala a copiilor vulnerabili. Distantarea sociala nu inseamna marginalizarea copiilor vulnerabili. Organizatia Salvati Copiii Romania consolideaza mecanismul… [citeste mai departe]

Au sosit primele teste rapide pentru pacienții suspecți de Covid-19 de la UPU Buzău

Au sosit primele teste rapide pentru pacienții suspecți de Covid-19 de la UPU Buzău

Testele au fost trimise de la Ministerul sănătății, iar unitatea medicală derulează în paralel o procedură pentru achiziția a până la 5.000 de teste.   Odată aprobarea unui nou ordin al ministrului Sănătății privind procedurile… [citeste mai departe]

Ianis Hagi, lăudat în presa internațională. Ce a făcut de a ajuns să fie felicitat de toți

Ianis Hagi, lăudat în presa internațională. Ce a făcut de a ajuns să fie felicitat de toți

Jurnaliștii scoțieni au fost impresionați de modul în care a decurs un antrenament al lui Ianis Hagi la naționala de tineret a României. Fotbalistul lui Glasgow Rangers a exersat executarea loviturilor libere,… [citeste mai departe]

Andronache: ”Nu ne permitem o generație pierdută din cauza COVID-19! Școlile trebuie menținute deschise, cu respectarea strictă a restricțiilor”

Andronache: ”Nu ne permitem o generație pierdută din cauza COVID-19! Școlile trebuie menținute deschise, cu respectarea strictă a restricțiilor”

Președintele organizației județene Suceava a PMP, Marian Andronache, care candidează la Camera… [citeste mai departe]

Imagini impresionante: Un britanic a devenit ”erou” în China după ce a salvat o studentă de la înec

Imagini impresionante: Un britanic a devenit ”erou” în China după ce a salvat o studentă de la înec

Un diplomat britanic a devenit ”erou„ în China după ce a sărit într-un râu pentru a salva o studentă de 24 de ani. ”Am fost doar singurul care și-a dat jos pantofii mai repede”, a reacționat… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Racheta SpaceX cu patru astronauţi la bord a ajuns la Staţia Spaţială Internaţională

VIDEO Racheta SpaceX cu patru astronauţi la bord a ajuns la Staţia Spaţială Internaţională

Naveta la bordul căreia se află astronauţii NASA Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover şi Shannon Walker, împreună cu Soichi Noguchi de la agenţia spaţială japoneză JAXA, a ajuns pe Staţia Spaţială Internaţională. [citeste mai departe]

Nepoata unei victime din tragedia de la ATI Neamţ face declarații cutremurătoare

Nepoata unei victime din tragedia de la ATI Neamţ face declarații cutremurătoare

Nepoata unuia dintre pacienții arşi de vii în incendiu a făcut declaraţii cutremurătoare la România Tv. Aceasta susţine că bunicul ei era conştient în momentul în care a luat foc secţia ATI. Nepoata unuia dintre pacienții morți în incendiu… [citeste mai departe]

E.On a încheiat parteneriate cu 10 primării printre care și Berchișești pentru modernizarea iluminatului public

E.On a încheiat parteneriate cu 10 primării printre care și Berchișești pentru modernizarea iluminatului public

Compania E.On Energie a anunțat că, până-n prezent, a încheiat parteneriate cu 10 primării din 5 județe, inclusiv Suceava, prin care 27 de localități vor beneficia de soluții… [citeste mai departe]

Galerie FOTO! Cum au protestat sindicaliștii SANITAS Buzău, în Piața Victoriei

Galerie FOTO! Cum au protestat sindicaliștii SANITAS Buzău, în Piața Victoriei

Mai mulți membri ai SANITAS Buzău, în frunte cu liderul Mihai Ștefan, au protestat, astăzi, în fața Guvernului, într-o nouă manifestare programată de sindicaliștii din sănătate de la nivel național.Reprezentanții de la Buzău au depus și… [citeste mai departe]

Incendiul de la SJU Piatra-Neamț: Secția ATI va fi mutată temporar în salonul de Obstretică al spitalului

Incendiul de la SJU Piatra-Neamț: Secția ATI va fi mutată temporar în salonul de Obstretică al spitalului

Secția de Terapie Intensivă a Spitalului Județean Neamț va fi mutată temporar în salonul de Obstretică a unității sanitare și vor fi asigurate nouă paturi ATI, a anunțat prefectul… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Euro trades at 4.8729 lei

Publicat:
Euro trades at 4.8729 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows, according to AGERPRES:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON

1 Euro EUR 4.8729

1 US dollar USD 4.1042

1 Swiss franc CHF 4.5088

1 British pound GBP 5.4361

100 Japanese yen JPY 3.9342

1 Moldovan leu MDL 0.2407

1 Russian rouble RUB 0.0537

1 new Turkish lira TRY 0.5319

1 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.6263

1 gram of gold XAU 249.1285

1 SDR XDR 5.8477

The exchange rates of…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Euro trades at 4.8667 lei

14:05, 10.11.2020 - The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows, according to AGERPRES:CURRENCY SYMBOL RON 1 Euro EUR 4.8667 1 US dollar USD 4.13061 Swiss franc CHF…

Euro trades at 4.8675 lei

15:16, 03.11.2020 - The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows, according to AGERPRES:CURRENCY SYMBOL RON 1 Euro EUR 4.8675 1 US dollar USD 4.16191 Swiss franc CHF…

Euro trades at 4.8743 lei

16:01, 30.10.2020 - The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Friday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows, according to AGERPRES:CURRENCY SYMBOL RON 1 Euro EUR 4.8743 1 US dollar USD 4.17681 Swiss franc CHF…

Euro trades at 4.8739 lei

15:56, 13.10.2020 - The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follow, according to AGERPRES:CURRENCY SYMBOL RON 1 Euro EUR 4. 8739 1 US dollar USD 4.13451 Swiss franc CHF…

Euro trades at 4.8741 lei

13:55, 08.10.2020 - The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Thursday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows, according to Agerpres.CURRENCY SYMBOL RON 1 Euro EUR 4. 8741 1 US dollar USD 4.14681 Swiss franc…

Euro trades at 4.8742 lei

13:50, 06.10.2020 - The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows, according to AGERPRES.CURRENCY SYMBOL RON 1 Euro EUR 4. 8742 1 US dollar USD 4.13661 Swiss franc CHF…

Euro trades at 4.8738 lei

14:21, 29.09.2020 - The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows: CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4. 87381 US dollar USD 4.16781 Swiss franc CHF 4.51081 British pound GBP 5.3629100…

Euro trades at 4.8390 lei

13:55, 19.08.2020 - The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows: CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.83901 US dollar USD 4.05501 Swiss franc CHF 4.48971 British pound GBP 5.3653100…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 17 noiembrie 2020
Bucuresti 5°C | 13°C
Iasi 4°C | 10°C
Cluj-Napoca 4°C | 9°C
Timisoara 6°C | 11°C
Constanta 8°C | 15°C
Brasov 5°C | 11°C
Baia Mare 4°C | 11°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 15.11.2020

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 245.362,80 5.909.333,12
II (5/6) 9 9.087,51 -
III (4/6) 178 459,48 -
IV (3/6) 3.956 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 6.191.588,32

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 17 noiembrie 2020
USD 4.1042
EUR 4.8729
CHF 4.5088
GBP 5.4361
CAD 3.139
XAU 249.128
JPY 3.9342
CNY 0.6263
AED 1.1174
AUD 3.0073
MDL 0.2407
BGN 2.4915

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec