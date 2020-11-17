Euro trades at 4.8729 lei The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows, according to AGERPRES: CURRENCY SYMBOL RON 1 Euro EUR 4.8729 1 US dollar USD 4.1042 1 Swiss franc CHF 4.5088 1 British pound GBP 5.4361 100 Japanese yen JPY 3.9342 1 Moldovan leu MDL 0.2407 1 Russian rouble RUB 0.0537 1 new Turkish lira TRY 0.5319 1 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.6263 1 gram of gold XAU 249.1285 1 SDR XDR 5.8477 The exchange rates of… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

