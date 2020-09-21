Euro trades at 4.8583 lei

Stiri Recomandate

38 de cazuri noi de coronavirus în ultimele 24 de ore la Cluj

La nivel național, până astăzi, 21 septembrie,  au fost confirmate 113.589 de  cazuri de persoane infectate cu noul coronavirus (COVID – 19).  Acesta este doar un sumar al știrilor. Vizitați siteul nostru pentru mai multe știri complete! [citeste mai departe]

Un presupus fost lider interlop, decorat cu Gloria Muncii. Șeful statului: Nu cunosc cine este. Documentez separat cazul

Controversatul om de afaceri, Mihail Aizin, alias Kitaeț, cunoscut în anii 90 ca lider al unui grup criminal organizat, a fost decorat recent de președintele… [citeste mai departe]

Deputatul Cristina Burciu oferă asigurări: „Locuitorii din Turda și Câmpia Turzii vor primi o reducere cu doi ani a vârstei standard de pensionare!”

În virtutea respectării adevărului și a informării corecte a cetățenilor din municipiile… [citeste mai departe]

Steagurile de pe Tâmpa și de la Turnul Alb vor fi vizibile și pe timpul nopții!

Zilele acestea au fost finalizate lucrările de montare a proiectoarelor pentru iluminarea celor două drapele de pe muntele Tâmpa și de lângă Turnul Alb. Pentru iluminarea lor sunt utilizate câte 3 proiectoare speciale, High Brightness… [citeste mai departe]

Activistul de mediu nr. 1 al Constanţei deschide lista Verde pentru Consiliul Local. „Pe edili îi apucă hărnicia doar în campania electorală“

Sorin Belu, activistul neobosit al Constanţei, candidează pentru Consiliul Local Municipal Constanţa.… [citeste mai departe]

Raport Expert Forum: Campanie electorală din 2020, mai scumpă decât cea din 2016. Peste 86% din sumă provine din fondurile candidaţilor și doar 1% din donații

Expert Forum a realizat un raport de monitorizare a finanţării campaniei… [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat aflat sub influența alcoolui a intrat în curtea locuinței a două femei și le-a amenințat cu un satâr

Un bărbat de 43 ani din Galați a intrat în curtea locuinței a două femei în vârstă de 86 și 30 ani și le-a amenințat cu un satâr. Bărbatul a fost prins de jandarmi… [citeste mai departe]

Israel: Modelul Bar Refaeli a început munca în folosul comunităţii la un centru pentru persoane cu dizabilităţi

Modelul israelian Bar Refaeli s-a prezentat luni la un centru pentru persoanele cu dizabilităţi, situat la est de oraşul Tel Aviv, pentru a începe să ispăşească o pedeapsă… [citeste mai departe]

Undă de șoc pe bursele europene: Acțiunile, afectate de acuzațiile aduse băncilor și de efectele pandemiei

Acțiunile europene scad luni, pe fondul acuzațiilor aduse băncilor în scandalul FinCEN, dar și al efectelor pandemiei asupra economiei, relatează CNBC. Băncile au scăzut cu 4,5%,… [citeste mai departe]

Cum a ajuns județul Argeș să aibă 11 de cazuri de COVID-19 pe zi

Județul Argeș era la începutul lunii august cel mai afectat din țară în privința numărului de infectări zilnice, întrecând chiar și Bucureștiul. În data de 2 august, în Argeș se înregistrau 100 de cazuri de COVID-19. La mai mult de o lună de atunci, în data de 21… [citeste mai departe]


Euro trades at 4.8583 lei

Euro trades at 4.8583 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON

1 Euro EUR 4.8583

1 US dollar USD 4.1224

1 Swiss franc CHF 4.5057

1 British pound GBP 5.2937

100 Japanese yen JPY 3.9588

1 Moldovan leu MDL 0.2467

1 Russian rouble RUB 0.0540

1 new Turkish lira TRY 0.5422

1 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.6081

1 gram of gold XAU 255.7976

1 SDR XDR 5.8250

The exchange rates of the currencies included in…

