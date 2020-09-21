Euro trades at 4.8583 lei

Euro trades at 4.8583 leiPublicat:
The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:
CURRENCY SYMBOL RON
1 Euro EUR 4.8583
1 US dollar USD 4.1224
1 Swiss franc CHF 4.5057
1 British pound GBP 5.2937
100 Japanese yen JPY 3.9588
1 Moldovan leu MDL 0.2467
1 Russian rouble RUB 0.0540
1 new Turkish lira TRY 0.5422
1 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.6081
1 gram of gold XAU 255.7976
1 SDR XDR 5.8250
