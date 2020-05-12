Euro trades at 4.8297 lei The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows: CURRENCY SYMBOL RON 1 Euro EUR 4.8297 1 US dollar USD 4.4639 1 Swiss franc CHF 4.5925 1 British pound GBP 5.5046 100 Japanese yen JPY 4.1514 1 Moldovan leu MDL 0.2495 1 Russian rouble RUB 0.0608 1 new Turkish lira TRY 0.6347 1 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.6296 1 gram of gold XAU 244.7235 1 SDR XDR 6.0757 The exchange rates of the currencies included… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

