Euro trades at 4.8297 lei

Euro trades at 4.8297 leiPublicat:
The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:
CURRENCY SYMBOL RON
1 Euro EUR 4.8297
1 US dollar USD 4.4639
1 Swiss franc CHF 4.5925
1 British pound GBP 5.5046
100 Japanese yen JPY 4.1514
1 Moldovan leu MDL 0.2495
1 Russian rouble RUB 0.0608
1 new Turkish lira TRY 0.6347
1 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.6296
1 gram of gold XAU 244.7235
1 SDR XDR 6.0757
