Euro trades at 4.8297 lei

Stiri Recomandate

Atletism / Finala Diamond League nu se va mai disputa în 2020

Atletism / Finala Diamond League nu se va mai disputa în 2020

Finala circuitului atletic Diamond League nu va mai avea loc în acest an din cauza pandemiei de coronavirus. Anunțul a fost făcut de către Federaţia internaţională de atletism (World Athletics). Finala programată anul acesta la Zurich a fost anulată, întrucât „ar fi imposibil… [citeste mai departe]

257 de asistenți medicali și moașe au fost premiați cu diplome, de ziua lor profesională

257 de asistenți medicali și moașe au fost premiați cu diplome, de ziua lor profesională

Parlamentul, Guvernul, și Ministerul Sănătății Muncii și Protecției Sociale au fost oferit 257 de diplome asistenților medicali și moașelor, cu ocazia zilei lor profesionale, în semn de recunoștință și apreciere pentru… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO: Ursoaică, prinsă într-un gard de sârmă, în Ardan! Cum au intervenit autoritățile

VIDEO: Ursoaică, prinsă într-un gard de sârmă, în Ardan! Cum au intervenit autoritățile

O ursoaică cu doi pui prinsă într-un gard de sârmă în localitatea Ardan a fost eliberată de autorități fără a fi rănită, informează Inspectoratul de Jandarmi Județean (IJJ) Bistrița-Năsăud.  Jandarmii bistrițeni… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO. Klaus Iohannis: E interzisă deplasarea în afara localității, cu unele excepții

VIDEO. Klaus Iohannis: E interzisă deplasarea în afara localității, cu unele excepții

UPDATE. Principalele declarații: „Din păcate, epidemia de COVID-19 este încă între noi. Nu este momentul să ne relaxăm prea mult. Ne apropiem foarte rapid de 1000 de victime.” „Se apropie data de 15... [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Klaus Iohannis a dat LIBER redeschiderii BISERICILOR: Slujbele vor fi în EXTERIOR, credincioșii vor purta măști și vor păstra distanța

VIDEO Klaus Iohannis a dat LIBER redeschiderii BISERICILOR: Slujbele vor fi în EXTERIOR, credincioșii vor purta măști și vor păstra distanța

Pre;edintele Klaus Iohannis a anunțat, marți, noi măsuri care vor intra în vigoare după data de 15 mai, când… [citeste mai departe]

Şoc în Formula 1. Sebastian Vettel a luat o decizie neaşteptată

Şoc în Formula 1. Sebastian Vettel a luat o decizie neaşteptată

Pilotul german Sebastian Vettel, cvadruplu campion mondial de Formula 1, a anunţat în mod oficial, marţi, că se va despărţi de echipa Ferrari la finalul ediţiei din acest an a Campionatului Mondial, confirmând astfel zvonurile apărute anterior în presa germană, informează… [citeste mai departe]

Rusia: Dmitri Peskov, purtătorul de cuvânt al lui Vladimir Putin, bolnav de coronavirus

Rusia: Dmitri Peskov, purtătorul de cuvânt al lui Vladimir Putin, bolnav de coronavirus

Purtătorul de cuvânt al preşedintelui rus Vladimir Putin, Dmitri Peskov, a anunţat marţi că a fost testat pozitiv pentru noul coronavirus şi în prezent urmează tratament în spital, relatează AFP şi Reuters. [citeste mai departe]

Iohannis: După 15 mai se renunță la declarație pentru deplasarea în interiorul localităților

Iohannis: După 15 mai se renunță la declarație pentru deplasarea în interiorul localităților

După 15 mai nu va mai fi nevoie de declarații pe proprie răspundere atunci când ne deplasăm în interiorul localităților, a anunțat președintele Klaus Iohannis. În afara localităților, însă, declarația va… [citeste mai departe]

Iohannis a anunţat ce se redeschide din 15 mai şi ce măsuri devin obligatorii. Bisericile, parţial deschise

Iohannis a anunţat ce se redeschide din 15 mai şi ce măsuri devin obligatorii. Bisericile, parţial deschise

Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis a discutat marţi, la Palatul Cotroceni, cu prim-ministrul Ludovic Orban, cu miniştrii de Interne, ai Sănătăţii, Apărării, Economiei şi Jusitţiei, precum… [citeste mai departe]

SARS-CoV-2 îi ia pe rând. Purtătorul de cuvânt al lui Putin, infectat

SARS-CoV-2 îi ia pe rând. Purtătorul de cuvânt al lui Putin, infectat

Dmitri Peskov este un nou nume greu pe „lista” noului coronavirus. Marți, Peskov a anunțat că este infectat cu SARS-CoV-2. „Da, m-am îmbolnăvit. Acum sunt la tratament”, a declarat Peskov pentru agenția de presă RIA Novosti. Purtătorul de cuvânt al Kremlinului… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Euro trades at 4.8297 lei

Publicat:
Euro trades at 4.8297 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON

1 Euro EUR 4.8297

1 US dollar USD 4.4639

1 Swiss franc CHF 4.5925

1 British pound GBP 5.5046

100 Japanese yen JPY 4.1514

1 Moldovan leu MDL 0.2495

1 Russian rouble RUB 0.0608

1 new Turkish lira TRY 0.6347

1 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.6296

1 gram of gold XAU 244.7235

1 SDR XDR 6.0757

The exchange rates of the currencies included…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Euro trades at 4.8436 lei

14:07, 28.04.2020 - The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows: CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.84361 US dollar USD 4.45201 Swiss franc CHF 4.57441 British pound GBP 5.5638100…

Euro trades at 4.8327 lei

14:09, 14.04.2020 - The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows: CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.83271 US dollar USD 4.41501 Swiss franc CHF 4.58311 British pound GBP 5.5399100…

Euro trades at 4.8254 lei

13:35, 31.03.2020 - The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows: CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.82541 US dollar USD 4.39831 Swiss franc CHF 4.56071 British pound GBP 5.4230100…

Euro trades at 4.8445 lei

14:18, 24.03.2020 - The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:CURRENCY SYMBOL RON 1 Euro EUR 4.8445 1 US dollar USD 4.45801 Swiss franc CHF 4.57891 British…

Euro trades at 4.8448 lei

17:17, 17.03.2020 - The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:CURRENCY SYMBOL RON 1 Euro EUR 4.8448 1 US dollar USD 4.38801 Swiss franc CHF 4.58851 British…

Euro trades at 4.8170 lei

16:32, 10.03.2020 - he exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows: CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.81701 US dollar USD 4.24331 Swiss franc CHF 4.54241 British pound GBP 5.5361100…

Euro trades at 4.8079 lei

16:33, 25.02.2020 - The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows: CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.80791 US dollar USD 4.43551 Swiss franc CHF 4.53551 British pound GBP 5.7552100…

Euro trades at 4.7800 lei

16:33, 18.02.2020 - The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:CURRENCY SYMBOL RON 1 Euro EUR 4.7800 1 US dollar USD 4.41311 Swiss franc CHF 4.49861 British…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 12 mai 2020
Bucuresti 10°C | 29°C
Iasi 4°C | 27°C
Cluj-Napoca 1°C | 20°C
Timisoara 6°C | 20°C
Constanta 11°C | 27°C
Brasov 6°C | 21°C
Baia Mare 1°C | 17°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 19.03.2020

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 51.678,00 2.543.999,20
II (5/6) 1 17.226,00 -
III (4/6) 55 313,20 -
IV (3/6) 1.098 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 2.611.391,20

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 12 mai 2020
USD 4.4639
EUR 4.8297
CHF 4.5925
GBP 5.5046
CAD 3.1858
XAU 244.723
JPY 4.1514
CNY 0.6296
AED 1.2153
AUD 2.897
MDL 0.2495
BGN 2.4694

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec