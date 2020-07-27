Euro trades at 4.8276 lei

Euro trades at 4.8276 leiPublicat:
The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:
CURRENCY SYMBOL RON
1 Euro EUR 4.83276
1 US dollar USD 4.1251
1 Swiss franc CHF 4.4812
1 British pound GBP 5.2972
100 Japanese yen JPY 3.9172
1 Moldovan leu MDL 0.2462
1 Russian rouble RUB 0.0577
1 new Turkish lira TRY 0.6023
1 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.5890
1 gram of gold XAU 257.3676
1 SDR XDR 5.7904
