Euro trades at 4.8074 lei

Euro trades at 4.8074 leiPublicat:
The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:
CURRENCY SYMBOL RON
1 Euro EUR 4.8074
1 US dollar USD 4.4186
1 Swiss franc CHF 4.5312
1 British pound GBP 5.7166
100 Japanese yen JPY 4.0035
1 Moldovan leu MDL 0.2484
1 Russian rouble RUB 0.0674
1 new Turkish lira TRY 0.7192
1 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.6296
1 gram of gold XAU 234.1367
1 SDR XDR 6.0412
The exchange rates of the currencies included…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Euro trades at 4.7662 lei
15:45, 12.02.2020 - The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows: CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.76621 US dollar USD 4.36611 Swiss franc CHF 4.47971 British pound GBP 5.6680100…
Euro trades at 4.7768 lei
13:51, 05.02.2020 - The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows: CURRENCY SYMBOL RON 1 Euro EUR 4.7768 1 US dollar USD 4.3347 1 Swiss franc CHF 4.4566 1 British pound GBP…
Euro trades at 4.7769 lei
15:19, 29.01.2020 - The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows: CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.77691 US dollar USD 4.34181 Swiss franc CHF 4.45361 British pound GBP 5.6485100…
Euro trades at 4.7798 lei
14:36, 15.01.2020 - The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows: CURRENCY SYMBOL RON 1 Euro EUR 4.7798 1 US dollar USD 4.2932 1 Swiss franc CHF 4.4445 1 British pound GBP…
Euro trades at 4.7740 lei
14:07, 19.12.2019 - The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Thursday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows: CURRENCY SYMBOL RON 1 Euro EUR 4.7740 1 US dollar USD 4.2880 1 Swiss franc CHF 4.3734 1 British pound GBP…
Euro trades at 4.7773 lei
14:27, 18.12.2019 - The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows: CURRENCY SYMBOL RON 1 Euro EUR 4.7773 1 US dollar USD 4.2911 1 Swiss franc CHF 4.3786 1 British pound GBP…
Euro trades at 4.7794 lei
14:14, 11.12.2019 - The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows: CURRENCY SYMBOL RON 1 Euro EUR 4.7794 1 US dollar USD 4.3124 1 Swiss franc CHF 4.3785 1 British pound GBP…
Euro trades at 4.7788 lei
14:06, 28.11.2019 - The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Thursday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows: CURRENCY SYMBOL RON 1 Euro EUR 4.7788 1 US dollar USD 4.3394 1 Swiss franc CHF 4.3461 1 British pound GBP…