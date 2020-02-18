Euro trades at 4.7800 lei

Stiri Recomandate

Fonduri europene 2020: Până la 25.000 euro și 10.000 Euro în 2 competiții pentru startup-uri. Se fac înscrieri online

​Antreprenorii români cu startup-uri de tehnologie în domeniul agriculturii și alimentației pot obține noi finanțări europene, de maximum 25.000… [citeste mai departe]

S-au împăcat când nimeni nu se aștepta și s-au despărțit în mare secret. Cel mai controversat cuplu a pus capăt relației. De ce și-au spus ”ADIO” Carmen de la Sălciua și Culiță Sterp

O… [citeste mai departe]

Scandalul facturi majorate la încălzire în Capitală: Ce se va întâmpla în luna februarie

În urma unor plângeri venite de la cetățeni, care au reclamat că au primit facturi mai mari la încălzire pentru luna ianuarie, șeful statului a convocat o ședință cu reprezentanții Termoelectrica și Moldovagaz. [citeste mai departe]

MCLAREN ARE UN NOU BOLID ÎN F1: Prezentarea monopostului MCL35 a avut loc la Woking

Echipa McLaren a dezvăluit noul său monopost MCL35 pentru ediţia din acest an al Campionatului Mondial de automobilism Formula 1! Prezentarea a avut loc la sediul central al lui McLaren, în orăşelul Woking din apropierea Londrei, şi… [citeste mai departe]

CSM Bucureşti şi Potaissa Turda îşi cunosc ADVERSARELE din sferturile Challenge Cup

În urma tragerii la sorţi efectuate marţi, CSM Bucureşti va evolua cu echipa rusă HC Victor, în timp ce Potaissa Turda va întâlni formaţia greacă AEK Atena, în sferturile de finală ale Cupei Challenge la handbal... [citeste mai departe]

Monica Anisie: „Condica de prezență şi comisiile metodice, în curs de a fi eliminate din şcoli”

Ministrul propus la Educaţie, Monica Anisie a declarat, marţi, în cadrul audierii din comisiile parlamentare, că sunt în curs de elaborare eliminarea condicii de prezenţă şi a comisiilor metodice.… [citeste mai departe]

Fiica lui Cristian Boureanu îmbină viața de studentă cu petrecerile nocturne

Au trecut ani buni de când Cristian Boureanu și-a bruscat fiica, după ce tânăra a plecat de acasă fără să îl anunțe. Iată că acum Ioana Boureanu este studentă, merge la cursuri, dar nu a renunțat la distracțiile nocturne. Frumoasa blondină… [citeste mai departe]

Un bucureştean este al treilea cel mai longeviv bărbat în viaţă

Un bucureştean pare să fi găsit elixirul tinereţii, ajungând al treilea cel mai în vârstă bărbat de pe Pământ, recunoscut de Guiness Book of Records. Dumitru Comănescu are 111 ani și 3 luni și a fost inginer agronom. [citeste mai departe]

Comandantul jandarmilor din Dej, recompensat de Armata SUA – FOTO

Maiorul Cosmin Covaciu, comandantul Detașamentului de Jandarmi Gherla-Dej, a fost recompensat recent de Armata Statelor Unite ale Americii, ”Meritorius Service Medal”, aceasta fiind cea mai înaltă distincţie militară americană acordată trupelor aliate. Distincția i-a… [citeste mai departe]

Studiu privind coronavirus: cine sunt cei mai expuși riscurilor de contaminare

Centrul de Control şi Prevenire a Bolilor din China a publicat luni un studiu care analizează peste 70.000 de cazuri de infecţii cu COVID-19, incluzând cazurile confirmate, suspecte şi asimptomatice, începând cu data de 11 februarie 2020.Comisia… [citeste mai departe]


Euro trades at 4.7800 lei

Euro trades at 4.7800 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON

1 Euro EUR 4.7800

1 US dollar USD 4.4131

1 Swiss franc CHF 4.4986

1 British pound GBP 5.7511

100 Japanese yen JPY 4.0224

1 Moldovan leu MDL 0.2499

1 Russian rouble RUB 0.0692

1 new Turkish lira TRY 0.7276

1 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.6302

1 gram of gold XAU 225.2035

1 SDR XDR 6.0333

The exchange rates of the currencies included…

Euro trades at 4.7696 lei

15:59, 11.02.2020 - The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows: CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.76961 US dollar USD 4.36921 Swiss franc CHF 4.47121 British pound GBP 5.6458100…

Euro trades at 4.7779 lei

14:38, 04.02.2020 - The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:CURRENCY SYMBOL RON 1 Euro EUR 4.7779 1 US dollar USD 4.32271 Swiss franc CHF 4.46471 British…

Euro trades at 4.7790 lei

14:14, 21.01.2020 - The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:  CURRENCY SYMBOL RON 1 Euro EUR 4.7790 1 US dollar USD 4.3042 1 Swiss franc CHF 4.4503 1 British pound GBP…

Euro trades at 4.7750 lei

13:52, 07.01.2020 - The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows: CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.77501 US dollar USD 4.27411 Swiss franc CHF 4.39951 British pound GBP 5.6190100…

Euro trades at 4.7760 lei

13:53, 06.01.2020 - The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows: CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.77601 US dollar USD 4.26581 Swiss franc CHF 4.40331 British pound GBP 5.6145100…

Euro trades at 4.7787 lei

14:14, 10.12.2019 - The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:  CURRENCY SYMBOL RON 1 Euro EUR 4.7787 1 US dollar USD 4.3149 1 Swiss franc CHF 4.3771 1 British pound GBP…

Euro trades at 4.7762 lei

13:58, 03.12.2019 - The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:CURRENCY SYMBOL RON 1 Euro EUR 4.7762 1 US dollar USD 4.31431 Swiss franc CHF 4.35841 British…

Euro trades at 4.7765 lei

13:54, 26.11.2019 - The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:  CURRENCY SYMBOL RON 1 Euro EUR 4.7765 1 US dollar USD 4.3356 1 Swiss franc CHF 4.3472 1 British pound GBP…


