Euro trades at 4.7800 lei

Euro trades at 4.7800 leiPublicat:
The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:
CURRENCY SYMBOL RON
1 Euro EUR 4.7800
1 US dollar USD 4.4131
1 Swiss franc CHF 4.4986
1 British pound GBP 5.7511
100 Japanese yen JPY 4.0224
1 Moldovan leu MDL 0.2499
1 Russian rouble RUB 0.0692
1 new Turkish lira TRY 0.7276
1 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.6302
1 gram of gold XAU 225.2035
1 SDR XDR 6.0333
The exchange rates of the currencies included…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Euro trades at 4.7696 lei
15:59, 11.02.2020 - The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows: CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.76961 US dollar USD 4.36921 Swiss franc CHF 4.47121 British pound GBP 5.6458100…
Euro trades at 4.7779 lei
14:38, 04.02.2020 - The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:CURRENCY SYMBOL RON 1 Euro EUR 4.7779 1 US dollar USD 4.32271 Swiss franc CHF 4.46471 British…
Euro trades at 4.7790 lei
14:14, 21.01.2020 - The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows: CURRENCY SYMBOL RON 1 Euro EUR 4.7790 1 US dollar USD 4.3042 1 Swiss franc CHF 4.4503 1 British pound GBP…
Euro trades at 4.7750 lei
13:52, 07.01.2020 - The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows: CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.77501 US dollar USD 4.27411 Swiss franc CHF 4.39951 British pound GBP 5.6190100…
Euro trades at 4.7760 lei
13:53, 06.01.2020 - The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows: CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.77601 US dollar USD 4.26581 Swiss franc CHF 4.40331 British pound GBP 5.6145100…
Euro trades at 4.7787 lei
14:14, 10.12.2019 - The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows: CURRENCY SYMBOL RON 1 Euro EUR 4.7787 1 US dollar USD 4.3149 1 Swiss franc CHF 4.3771 1 British pound GBP…
Euro trades at 4.7762 lei
13:58, 03.12.2019 - The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:CURRENCY SYMBOL RON 1 Euro EUR 4.7762 1 US dollar USD 4.31431 Swiss franc CHF 4.35841 British…
Euro trades at 4.7765 lei
13:54, 26.11.2019 - The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows: CURRENCY SYMBOL RON 1 Euro EUR 4.7765 1 US dollar USD 4.3356 1 Swiss franc CHF 4.3472 1 British pound GBP…