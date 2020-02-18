Euro trades at 4.7800 lei The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows: CURRENCY SYMBOL RON 1 Euro EUR 4.7800 1 US dollar USD 4.4131 1 Swiss franc CHF 4.4986 1 British pound GBP 5.7511 100 Japanese yen JPY 4.0224 1 Moldovan leu MDL 0.2499 1 Russian rouble RUB 0.0692 1 new Turkish lira TRY 0.7276 1 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.6302 1 gram of gold XAU 225.2035 1 SDR XDR 6.0333 The exchange rates of the currencies included… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

