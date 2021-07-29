Euro area reopening boom lifts confidence to all-time high

Stiri Recomandate

FOTO: Accident la ieșirea din Ilișua! O persoană a rămasă blocată

Un accident rutier a avut loc la ieșirea din Ilișua. În urma impactului dintre autoturisme, o persoană- a rămas blocată. Un apel la 112 anunța un accident rutier la ieșirea din Ilișua. Au fost alocate echipaje ale IPJ BN, ISU BN și SAJ BN. În urma impactului… [citeste mai departe]

Campionul olimpic de la 100 m liber, impresionat de David Popovici: ”Copilul ăsta nu glumește. E o nebunie ce reușește la această vârstă”

Prestația lui David Popovici de la Jocurile Olimpice de la Tokyo l-a adus pe adolescentul de 16 ani în atenția… [citeste mai departe]

A fost dat în folosință noul terminal de sosiri externe la Aeroportul International din Timișoara

  Astăzi, 29.07.2021, a fost anunţată darea în folosinţă la Aeroportul Internaţional Timişoara „Traian Vuia” a terminalului Sosiri Exteme destinat pasagerilor. Aeroportul Timişoara şi Ministerul Transporturilor… [citeste mai departe]

ZIUA LIVE: Presedintele CJC, Mihai Lupu - Nu am gasit niciun proiect matur sa pun in practica

Presedintele Consiliului Judetean Constanta, Mihai Lupu, este invitatul nostru de astazi la ZIUA LIVE, in direct de la sediul CJC, pe ZIUAConstanta.ro si pe www.facebook.com ziuaconstanta.Presedintele CJC, Mihai Lupu:… [citeste mai departe]

Primăria Mioveni a dat peste 1.000 de burse elevilor din oraș, în semestrul II

Potrivit tradiţiei, Primăria Mioveni a acordat bursele speciale pentru cel de-al doilea semestru al anului şcolar 2020-2021. Astfel, au fost acordate 1012 burse ( 965 de merit, 5 de studiu și 42 de burse sociale), cu o valoare totală de 473.504… [citeste mai departe]

O femeie de origine română a furat diamante de peste 4 milioane de lire sterline, după un scenariu demn de Hollywood

Lulu Lakatos, o femeie de 60 de ani din Franţa, de origine română, a fost condamnată de un tribunal din Londra la cinci ani şi jumătate de închisoare, fiind acuzată… [citeste mai departe]

Când un universitar turc se luptă cu marmura

Anul Brâncuși a însemnat și înființarea Simpozionului internațional de sculptură de la Pitești. La o ediție, a fost selectat și prof. univ. dr. Dervin Ervis, de la Universitatea din Instanbul. Când a fost prima zi a taberei, a avut un șoc. Și noi, eu cu contabilul-șef, dl. Ion Udeanu, și Ervis. Din regulamentul… [citeste mai departe]

SpringTime Band 2.1, „noua“ formație a Lugojului „Muzica noastră se încadrează în rock cu influențe blues-jazzy și un pic de country“

Formația lugojeană SpringTime Band, care a luat naștere cu cinci ani în urmă, pregătește un nou „start“,… [citeste mai departe]

Cum să alegi microcreditul potrivit?

Abundența ofertelor de servicii financiare poate uimi orice împrumutat. Pentru a alege microcreditul potrivit și pentru a obține un credit rapid direct pe card, trebuie să studiați cu atenție... Acesta este doar un sumar al știrilor. Vizitați siteul nostru pentru mai multe știri complete! [citeste mai departe]

Spitalele clujene – sprijinite de Consiliul Județean în gestionarea crizei sanitare COVID-19

În cadrul ședinței ordinare de joi, 29 iulie 2021, Consiliul Județean a aprobat darea în administrare către patru spitale clujene a unor echipamente medicale necesare gestionării crizei sanitare... Acesta este… [citeste mai departe]


Euro area reopening boom lifts confidence to all-time high

Publicat:
Euro area reopening boom lifts confidence to all-time high

Confidence in the euro-area economy climbed to a record in July as business resurges following the end of coronavirus lockdowns, according to Bloomberg. Factories in the 19-nation region are running at full steam, bolstered by a strong global recovery, and consumers are splurging on travel and services unavailable during long stretches of the pandemic. A […] The post Euro area reopening boom lifts confidence to all-time high appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

