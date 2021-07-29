Euro area reopening boom lifts confidence to all-time high Confidence in the euro-area economy climbed to a record in July as business resurges following the end of coronavirus lockdowns, according to Bloomberg. Factories in the 19-nation region are running at full steam, bolstered by a strong global recovery, and consumers are splurging on travel and services unavailable during long stretches of the pandemic. A […] The post Euro area reopening boom lifts confidence to all-time high appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- China said it has rejected accusations by the U.S., U.K. and their allies that actors linked to the Asian nation’s government were behind the Microsoft Exchange hack and other malicious cyber activities, according to Bloomberg. “The U.S. ganged up with its allies and launched an unwarranted accusation…

- European stocks gained after their worst day in seven months as optimism over economic growth and earnings prospects outweighed concerns around the spread of Covid-19 variants, according to Bloomberg. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was up 1% at 8:14 a.m. in London, with cyclical sectors like financials…

- European airline and travel stocks tumbled Monday after Britain reimposed quarantine rules for people returning from France, stoking concern that the spread of coronavirus variants could halt a tourism rebound, according to Bloomberg. U.K. discount carrier EasyJet Plc dropped as much as 6.5%, British…

- Facebook Inc.’s controversial use of WhatsApp customer data is set for further scrutiny in the European Union after regulators raised doubts about the social media giant’s updated policy, according to Bloomberg. The European Data Protection Board (EDPB), a panel of EU authorities, on Thursday said Facebook’s…

- French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said he is confident the Group of 20 economies will back a deal on international tax, even as his country pushes for a higher minimum corporate rate, according to Bloomberg. The G20 meeting in Venice is poised to give its backing to a deal signed by 131 countries…

- Canada and the European Union launched a new partnership to secure supply chains for critical minerals and reduce dependence on China in a push for jobs and to counter climate change, according to Bloomberg. “With EU partners, we talked about what we can do to build a cleaner economy for years to come,”…

- Comisia Europeana va propune, joi, introducerea așa-numitelor portofele digitale, care le vor permite cetațenilor din Uniunea Europeana sa se identifice digital și sa stocheze datele de identitate și documentele oficiale, cum ar fi permisele de conducere, diplomele educaționale, rețetele medicale. Acesta…

- Facebook Inc. issued a new report on Wednesday showing that most networks of accounts that the company removes for “inauthentic behaviour” originate in Russia or Iran, which accounted for 50 different network removals since 2017, according to Bloomberg. A total of 9 “inauthentic” networks originating…