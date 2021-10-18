EU weighs further sanctions on Belarus over illegal migrants

Stiri Recomandate

Plafonarea prețurilor la energie, votată în Senat - Noile măsuri ar putea intra în vigoare de la 1 noiembrie

Plafonarea prețurilor la energie, votată în Senat - Noile măsuri ar putea intra în vigoare de la 1 noiembrie

Persoanele fizice vor primi o compensare de 21 de bani/kWh, în perioada 1 noiembrie 31-martie. Aceasta se va aplica celor cu un consum total de 1.500 kWh. La gaze, compensarea… [citeste mai departe]

OFICIAL| România va ajunge la o acoperire vaccinală de 70% abia peste DOI ANI, la ritmul de vaccinare din ultimele 6 săptămâni. Ce propun experții OMS oficialilor de la București

OFICIAL| România va ajunge la o acoperire vaccinală de 70% abia peste DOI ANI, la ritmul de vaccinare din ultimele 6 săptămâni. Ce propun experții OMS oficialilor de la București

OFICIAL| România va ajunge la… [citeste mai departe]

Utopia longevității și răul moral

Utopia longevității și răul moral

Omenirea își cară cu ea miturile arhetipale, din generație în generație. Cele mai vechi supraviețuiesc și astăzi, mitul apocalipsei, sfârșitul lumii, se activează de fiecare dată când apare o catastrofă naturală sau una a istoriei. Un alt mit care a străbătut mereu imaginarul colectiv, cel al longevității,  tinde să intre între… [citeste mai departe]

Tânăr beat, depistat la volanul unei mașini

Tânăr beat, depistat la volanul unei mașini

La data de 17 octombrie, în jurul orei 20.00, polițiștii Biroului Rutier Cluj-Napoca au oprit pentru efectuarea unui control autoturismul condus de un tânăr de 25 de ani, din comuna Apahida, pe strada Traian Vuia, din municipiu. Testarea acestuia cu aparatul etilotest a indicat o concentrație de 0,93 mg/l alcool… [citeste mai departe]

Rusia închide misiunea la NATO după ce 8 diplomați au fost expulzați pentru spionaj

Rusia închide misiunea la NATO după ce 8 diplomați au fost expulzați pentru spionaj

Ministrul de Externe, Serghei Lavrov, a anunțat că activitatea misiunii ruse pe lângă NATO va fi oprită, iar reprezentanții alianței la Moscova vor trebui să părăsească țară după ce acreditarea lor va fi retrasă din 1 noiembrie.… [citeste mai departe]

Un nou pas către „Lumea Nouă” din Alba Iulia, în zona modulelor: „Copii vor putea merge cu încălțările curate la scoală”

Un nou pas către „Lumea Nouă” din Alba Iulia, în zona modulelor: „Copii vor putea merge cu încălțările curate la scoală”

Un nou pas către „Lumea Nouă” din Alba Iulia, în zona modulelor: „Copii vor putea merge cu încălțările curate la scoală” Un nou… [citeste mai departe]

ULTIMA ORA! S-au inchis scolile de maine pentru 14 zile - decizie CJSU Buzau. Masura se aplica si in 15 comune din judet!

ULTIMA ORA! S-au inchis scolile de maine pentru 14 zile - decizie CJSU Buzau. Masura se aplica si in 15 comune din judet!

Potrivit CJSU, la propunerea DSP, toate scolile si gradinitele se inchid in Municipiul Buzau pentru 14 zile. De asemenea masura se aplica si in 15 comune din… [citeste mai departe]

Premierul polonez vorbește despre un „fenomen periculos care ameninţă viitorul UE”, după o dispută cu liderii europeni

Premierul polonez vorbește despre un „fenomen periculos care ameninţă viitorul UE”, după o dispută cu liderii europeni

Premierul polonez Mateusz Morawiecki a avertizat luni, într-o scrisoare adresată celorlalţi lideri europeni, împotriva riscului ca UE să devină un… [citeste mai departe]

Tragedie în lumea fotbalului: unul dintre cei mai mari portari, diagnosticat cu cancer

Tragedie în lumea fotbalului: unul dintre cei mai mari portari, diagnosticat cu cancer

Portarul echipei Norwich, Dan Barden, în vârstă de 20 de ani, a anunţat, luni, că are cancer la testicule.El evoluează sub formă de împrumut la echipa Livingston FC."Diagnosticul a fost şocant pentru mine, dar vestea bună este… [citeste mai departe]

Cifre îngrijorătoare: Rusia a depăşit pragul de 8 milioane de cazuri de COVID-19

Cifre îngrijorătoare: Rusia a depăşit pragul de 8 milioane de cazuri de COVID-19

Totodată, numărul deceselor la nivel naţional a crescut cu 998, ajungând la 224.310, în timp ce numărul persoanelor care s-au însănătoşit a crescut cu 16.431, atingând cifra de 7.017.055, potrivit publicației The Moscow Times.Capitala… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

EU weighs further sanctions on Belarus over illegal migrants

Publicat:
EU weighs further sanctions on Belarus over illegal migrants

will discuss on Monday further economic sanctions on Belarus, including on airlines to increase pressure on , whom it accuses of helping undocumented migrants to enter Poland and the Baltic states, according to Reuters. Many EU states accuse Lukashenko of encouraging illegal migrants, many from Iraq, Iran and Africa to enter […] The post EU weighs further sanctions on Belarus over illegal migrants appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

EU should pay for walls against migrants, 12 nations tell bloc

15:25, 08.10.2021 - Twelve member states have urged the European Union to pay for countries to build walls to prevent illegal migration, in a letter sent to the bloc’s executive arm. Ministers from nations including Austria, Greece, Hungary and Poland describe a physical barrier as an effective border measure that serves…

EU restates Balkan membership guarantee but won’t say for when

18:40, 06.10.2021 - The European Union‘s 27 leaders promised future membership to their six Balkan neighbours on Wednesday, restating a pledge first made 18 years ago, but they brushed aside calls for a 2030 goal for fear of a backlash at home over migration, according to Reuters. After weeks of deliberation, EU leaders…

Ukrainian police arrest hacker who caused $150mln damage to global firms

16:16, 04.10.2021 - Ukrainian police said on Monday they had arrested a 25-year-old man who hacked more than 100 foreign companies and caused damage worth more than $150 million, according to Reuters. “The hacker, who was not identified, used phishing attacks and hijacked software that allows computers to be accessed remotely.…

Poland joins calls for EU action on energy price spike

17:00, 30.09.2021 - Poland has joined a growing group of countries seeking European Union action to curb surging gas and energy prices, as governments take steps to protect consumers from higher bills, according to Reuters. Benchmark European gas prices have rocketed as tight supply has collided with high demand in economies…

France’s Sarkozy gets 1-year jail term for illegal campaign financing

13:25, 30.09.2021 - Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was handed a one-year prison sentence by a Paris court on Thursday after being found guilty of illegal campaign financing over his failed 2012 re-election bid, according to Reuters.  Sarkozy, 66, is unlikely to go to jail. He is expected to appeal the sentence,…

ECB needs to take account of improved financing conditions

15:16, 30.08.2021 - The European Central Bank (ECB) should take into account more favourable financing conditions in discussing the future of its pandemic-related monthly asset purchases, ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Monday, according to Reuters.  Villeroy, who is also governor of the Bank of France,…

Discovery’s Polish news channel TVN24 obtains Dutch licence

13:50, 16.08.2021 - Polish news channel TVN24 has obtained a Dutch broadcasting licence which will allow it to remain on air in Poland under European Union rules if its local licence isn’t renewed, its parent company, U.S. media group Discovery said on Monday, according to Reuters. Poland’s most popular news channel’s…

Polish govt says it’s confident of majority on contested media reform bill

16:31, 11.08.2021 - Poland‘s government said on Wednesday it believed it could still command a majority in parliament after firing the head of a junior coalition partner ahead of a crucial vote on media ownership rules that will test its stability, according to Reuters.  The dismissal of Jaroslaw Gowin, head of the centre-right…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 18 octombrie 2021
Bucuresti 8°C | 16°C
Iasi 5°C | 15°C
Cluj-Napoca 2°C | 15°C
Timisoara 3°C | 17°C
Constanta 10°C | 16°C
Brasov 2°C | 14°C
Baia Mare 2°C | 14°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 17.10.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 329.707,20 7.433.455,04
II (5/6) 25 4.396,09 -
III (4/6) 1.017 108,06 -
IV (3/6) 14.186 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 8.078.839,84

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 18 octombrie 2021
USD 4.2646
EUR 4.9484
CHF 4.6171
GBP 5.8523
CAD 3.4531
XAU 244.445
JPY 3.7293
CNY 0.663
AED 1.161
AUD 3.1622
MDL 0.2467
BGN 2.5301

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec