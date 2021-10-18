EU weighs further sanctions on Belarus over illegal migrants

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Twelve member states have urged the European Union to pay for countries to build walls to prevent illegal migration, in a letter sent to the bloc’s executive arm. Ministers from nations including Austria, Greece, Hungary and Poland describe a physical barrier as an effective border measure that serves…

- The European Union‘s 27 leaders promised future membership to their six Balkan neighbours on Wednesday, restating a pledge first made 18 years ago, but they brushed aside calls for a 2030 goal for fear of a backlash at home over migration, according to Reuters. After weeks of deliberation, EU leaders…

- Ukrainian police said on Monday they had arrested a 25-year-old man who hacked more than 100 foreign companies and caused damage worth more than $150 million, according to Reuters. “The hacker, who was not identified, used phishing attacks and hijacked software that allows computers to be accessed remotely.…

- Poland has joined a growing group of countries seeking European Union action to curb surging gas and energy prices, as governments take steps to protect consumers from higher bills, according to Reuters. Benchmark European gas prices have rocketed as tight supply has collided with high demand in economies…

- Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was handed a one-year prison sentence by a Paris court on Thursday after being found guilty of illegal campaign financing over his failed 2012 re-election bid, according to Reuters. Sarkozy, 66, is unlikely to go to jail. He is expected to appeal the sentence,…

- The European Central Bank (ECB) should take into account more favourable financing conditions in discussing the future of its pandemic-related monthly asset purchases, ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Monday, according to Reuters. Villeroy, who is also governor of the Bank of France,…

- Polish news channel TVN24 has obtained a Dutch broadcasting licence which will allow it to remain on air in Poland under European Union rules if its local licence isn’t renewed, its parent company, U.S. media group Discovery said on Monday, according to Reuters. Poland’s most popular news channel’s…

- Poland‘s government said on Wednesday it believed it could still command a majority in parliament after firing the head of a junior coalition partner ahead of a crucial vote on media ownership rules that will test its stability, according to Reuters. The dismissal of Jaroslaw Gowin, head of the centre-right…