EU wants to simplify cross-border social security accessPublicat:
The European Commission on Wednesday proposed a series of measures to ease access to social security services across borders by speeding up digitalization in member states, according to Reuters. The Commission said that in 2021, 16 million people from the EU, the European Economic Area (EEA), the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) and Switzerland lived […] The post EU wants to simplify cross-border social security access appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Commerce secretary says US wants to work with China
14:15, 29.08.2023 - The United States wants to work with China to solve problems such as climate change and artificial intelligence, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told China’s Premier Li Qiang at a meeting in Beijing on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Raimundo is the latest Biden administration official to visit…
Australia wants EU investment in critical minerals, but first a free trade agreement
10:45, 24.08.2023 - Australia’s Trade Minister Don Farrell has dangled easier access to the country’s vast critical minerals sector as part of negotiations over a free trade agreement with the European Union ahead of possible further talks as soon as next week, according to Reuters. Negotiations between Australia and the…
Scorched Europe battles deadly fires, Turkey shuts shipping lane
16:50, 23.08.2023 - More searing temperatures fuelled wildfires and prompted health warnings across Europe on Wednesday, as a blaze in Turkey forced the closure of the Dardanelles shipping lane and winds fanned the flames in Greece where 20 people have already been killed, according to Reuters. France, which widened its…
Ukraine says Russian drones threatened Danube port near Romania
11:11, 16.08.2023 - Ukraine’s air force on Wednesday said a large group of Russian army drones entered the mouth of the Danube river and headed toward the Izmail river port near the border with Romania, according to Euractiv. Social media groups reported hearing air defence systems firing in the area near two Danube ports…
UK considers response to US ban on tech investments in China
12:20, 10.08.2023 - Britain said on Thursday it was weighing how to respond to a decision by U.S. President Joe Biden to prohibit some tech investments in China, adding it was continuing to assess potential national security risks, according to Reuters. Biden signed an executive order on Wednesday that authorizes the U.S.…
EU warns that Russia aims to create new dependencies with cheap grain
11:15, 03.08.2023 - The European Union has warned developing countries that Russia is offering cheap grain “to create new dependencies by exacerbating economic vulnerabilities and global food insecurity,” according to a letter seen by Reuters on Wednesday. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell wrote to developing and Group…
Commission sues Poland for challenging primacy of EU law
10:31, 20.07.2023 - The European Commission has filed a complaint against Poland over the legitimacy of its constitutional tribunal, which undermines the primacy of EU law, the Commission said on Wednesday, according to Euractiv. The complaint concerns the Tribunal’s rulings from 14 July and 7 October 2021, in which it…
Republic of Moldova investigates security at main airport after fatal shootout
18:15, 03.07.2023 - The Republic of Moldova opened a criminal investigation into security at the country’s main international airport after a deadly shootout in which two people were killed, the prosecutor general’s office said on Monday, according to Reuters. A 43-year-old man is accused of grabbing a gun, shooting dead…