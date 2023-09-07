Stiri Recomandate

Primăria din Șpring, obligată să plătească daune morale pentru acțiunile fostului primar, Daniel Rusu și ale Consiliului Local

ISU Harghita: Pompierii, mereu alaturi de semeni

Rușii au atacat din nou cu drone infrastructura portuară din Izmail: „Este deja al patrulea atac în ultimele cinci zile”

Incendiu uriaș într-o zonă populară a Craiovei, după ce mansarda unui bloc a fost cuprinsă de flăcări. Pompierii au intervenit de urgență

Justiție independentă! Un procuror american în va inculpa pe fiul lui Biden în această lună pentru deţinere de armă de foc

Fabrica de Avioane Craiova nu a livrat niciun aparat IAR 99 armatei și invocă războiul din Ucraina drept motiv al întârzierii

TOP 5 piese must have pentru toamnă

Perimetru de protecţie de 800 de metri în jurul zonei de unde iese apă cu gaz metan

Scandalul cu ambuteiajele ia amploare. Marian: Tot ce se face Ceban e de fațadă, ca și frunzele de plastic din scuarul Eminescu. Proiecte de-ale FSB-ului

Incendiu la un adapost de animale! Pompierii au salvat 190 de pasari si un caine

EU wants to simplify cross-border social security access

Publicat:
EU wants to simplify cross-border social security access

on Wednesday proposed a series of measures to ease access to social security services across borders by speeding up digitalization in member states, according to Reuters. said that in 2021, 16 million people from the EU, the (EEA), the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) and Switzerland lived […] The post EU wants to simplify cross-border social security access appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

