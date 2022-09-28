EU vows retaliation if energy network attacked

EU vows retaliation if energy network attackedPublicat:
The European Union suspects that damage to two underwater natural gas pipelines was sabotage and is warning of retaliation for any attack on Europe's energy networks, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Wednesday, according to AP News. "All available information indicates those leaks are the result of a deliberate act," Borrell said in a […]
