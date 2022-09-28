EU vows retaliation if energy network attacked

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Poland is against introducing an EU-wide windfall tax on energy companies but may introduce a similar solution independently, Polish Climate Minister Anna Moskwa said on Thursday, according to Reuters. The European Union’s executive on Wednesday outlined plans to raise more than $140 billion from energy…

- The Government of Romania approved on Wednesday the draft law on the protection of IT systems of public authorities and institutions in the context of the invasion launched by the Russian Federation against Ukraine, according to Romania-Insider. The draft law establishes the necessary legal and institutional…

- The European Union will freeze funding for members flouting democratic rules of the club, its chief executive said in her annual policy speech on Wednesday, as billions are at stake for Hungary over corruption, according to Reuters. The EU’s executive has until next Wednesday to propose cutting funds…

- The European Commission on Wednesday unveiled a series of proposals to curb the energy price spike that has rocked Europe in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while stressing that the EU’s solidarity with Kyiv would be “unshakeable,” according to Reuters. Energy prices and inflation have surged…

- The European Union is set to unveil a package of proposed emergency measures this week including a windfall profit levy on energy firms, but countries are split over the details and whether to impose a cap on gas prices, according to Reuters. At a meeting on Friday, EU countries’ energy ministers asked…

- Uniunea Europeana intentioneaza sa organizeze o misiune de ”instruire si asistenta” a armatei ucrainene care ar urma sa aiba loc in tarile vecine, a anunțat, luni, Inaltul Reprezentant al UE pentru politica externa, Josep Borrell, relateaza AFP. Propunerea va fi discutata saptamana viitoare la Praga…

- Russia tightened its gas squeeze on Europe on Monday as Gazprom said supplies through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany would drop to just 20% of capacity, according to Reuters. Gazprom said flows would fall to 33 million cubic metres per day from 0400 GMT on Wednesday because it needed to halt…

- The European Union told Hungary and Poland on Wednesday to improve judicial and media independence, as well as anti-graft safeguards, saying conditions to unlock billions in aid for the two remain unaddressed and serious concerns persist, according to Reuters. The assessment came in the EU executive’s…