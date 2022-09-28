EU vows retaliation if energy network attacked

Stiri Recomandate

Noi controale la transportatori, în județ

Comunicat. Polițiștii Serviciului Rutier, împreună cu efective de ordine publică și rutieră, în colaborare cu reprezentanți ai Consiliului Județean Arad și cântarul mobil, au desfășurat... [citeste mai departe]

UE ia măsuri urgente după sabotajul de la Nord Stream 1: Josep Borell anunță primele concluzii

Uniunea Europeană va spori protecția infrastructurii sale energetice în urma incidentelor care au provocat scurgerile de gaze la conductele Nord Stream, a declarat miercuri șeful diplomaţiei UE, Josep Borrell.… [citeste mai departe]

Proiect: Amenzi de 500 de lei pentru minorii care fumează în locuri publice, școli, parcuri, terenuri de sport sau pe stradă

Minorii care fumează în parcuri, școli, gări, mijloace de transport în comun, drumuri publice sau terenuri de sport - vor fi amendați cu 500 de… [citeste mai departe]

Polonia și Bulgaria își îndeamnă cetățenii să plece „cât mai repede” din Rusia

Bulgaria și Polonia au făcut un apel la cetățenii lor să plece de urgență din Rusia, în condițiile în care trecerea frontierei s-ar putea să devină mai dificilă, relatează The Guardian. Mulți ruși încearcă să scape de… [citeste mai departe]

Proiectul Banat touristic cycling route connection, implementat prin Programul de Cooperare Transfrontalieră România Serbia

Asociația Otelek Magyarul Magyarokert Egyesulet, în parteneriat cu Municipiul Senta, implementează în perioada 29.12.2020 – 28.09.2022 proiectul Banat… [citeste mai departe]

Adela Popescu, despre întoarcerea la „Vorbește lumea”. Ce spune despre Lili Sandu: „Nu are nevoie de sfaturi din partea mea” INTERVIU

Adela Popescu a plecat pentru o perioadă în Republica Dominicană, acolo unde filmează pentru „Sunt celebru, scoate-mă… [citeste mai departe]

Actiuni ale Politiei la Tulcea. Recomandari pentru soferi

In aceasta perioada, politistii tulceni organizeaza actiuni de prevenire a participantilor la trafic asupra consumul de alcool si droguri, scopul acesteia fiind ca, prin reducerea progresiva a numarului victimelor accidentelor rutiere, Romania sa devina o tara mai sigura in ceea ce priveste… [citeste mai departe]

Erdogan, comparat de către un politician german cu un „mic șobolan de canalizare”. Amabasadorul Germaniei la Ankara, convocat pentru explicații la MAE turc

Ministerul de Externe al Turciei l-a convocat marţi pe ambasadorul Germaniei… [citeste mai departe]

Cati copii se mai afla internati in spital, infectati cu covid, la Constanta (DOCUMENT)

In ultimele 24 de ore au fost inregistrate 1.425 cazuri noi de persoane infectate cu SARS ndash; CoV ndash; 2 COVID ndash; 19 , cu 437 mai putine fata de ziua anterioara. 318 din cazurile noi din 24 de ore sunt ale unor pacienti… [citeste mai departe]

În două localităţi din Timiş, presiunea va fi scăzută joi şi vineri

În data de 29.09.2022, în intervalul orar 9-14, vor avea loc spălări pe rețeaua de apă din localitatea Tormac. În data de 30.09.2022, în intervalul orar 9-14, vor avea loc spălări pe rețeaua de apă din localitatea Șipet. Se va înregistra presiune redusă.… [citeste mai departe]


EU vows retaliation if energy network attacked

Publicat:
suspects that damage to two underwater natural gas pipelines was sabotage and is warning of retaliation for any attack on Europe’s energy networks, EU foreign policy chief said Wednesday, according to AP News.  “All available information indicates those leaks are the result of a deliberate act,” Borrell said in a […] The post EU vows retaliation if energy network attacked appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Stiri Locale

