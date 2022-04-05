EU, US plan fresh Russia sanctions over Bucha massacre

Stiri Recomandate

13 persoane și-au pierdut viața în primele trei luni ale anului, pe șoselele din Timiș. Care sunt principalele cauze ale accidentelor mortale

13 persoane și-au pierdut viața în primele trei luni ale anului, pe șoselele din Timiș. Care sunt principalele cauze ale accidentelor mortale

De la începutul anului, în județul Timiș au fost înregistrate 27 de accidente grave, în urma cărora au decedat… [citeste mai departe]

COMUNICAT PRESSONE + 12 întrebări pentru autorități în cazul operațiunii de kompromat orchestrate împotriva Emiliei Șercan

COMUNICAT PRESSONE + 12 întrebări pentru autorități în cazul operațiunii de kompromat orchestrate împotriva Emiliei Șercan

Redacția PressOne condamnă operațiunea de kompromat orchestrată împotriva jurnalistei Emilia Șercan în ultimele săptămâni, dar și acțiunile… [citeste mai departe]

Sâmbăta Imperiului Roșu – un maraton de lecturi despre Rusia și dramele istoriei, la Radio România Cultural

Sâmbăta Imperiului Roșu – un maraton de lecturi despre Rusia și dramele istoriei, la Radio România Cultural

Radio România Cultural oferă publicului, sâmbătă, 9 aprilie, un maraton de 9 ore de lecturi care își propun o înțelegere a istoriei de la Stalin și până în zilele actualului… [citeste mai departe]

RĂZBOI ÎN UCRAINA. Forțele ucrainene se răzbună pentru masacrul de la Bucea? Soldați ruși, măcelăriți pe străzi – VIDEO

RĂZBOI ÎN UCRAINA. Forțele ucrainene se răzbună pentru masacrul de la Bucea? Soldați ruși, măcelăriți pe străzi – VIDEO

Orașul Bucea din Ucraina a devenit simbolul abuzurilor comise de invadatorii ruși. Autoritățile ucrainene au descoperit sute de cadavre… [citeste mai departe]

Protest la Moscova față de masacrul din Bucha: un ostatic civil mort cu mâinile legate a apărut în patru locuri faimoase din capitala Rusiei

Protest la Moscova față de masacrul din Bucha: un ostatic civil mort cu mâinile legate a apărut în patru locuri faimoase din capitala Rusiei

Un artist anonim a protestat la Moscova. Acțiune artistică se numește Bucha-Moscova. Masacrul de la Bucea, unde… [citeste mai departe]

Coreea de Nord amenință că va riposta cu arme nucleare dacă va fi atacată de Coreea de Sud

Coreea de Nord amenință că va riposta cu arme nucleare dacă va fi atacată de Coreea de Sud

Coreea de Nord se opune războiului dar va riposta cu arme nucleare în cazul în care va fi atacată de Coreea de Sud, a declarat Kim Yo Jong, influenta soră a liderului nord-coreean Kim Jong Un, în ceea ce e considerat… [citeste mai departe]

Cum își crește Andreea Mantea băiatul. David are 6 ani: „Nu sunt de acord cu parentingul de acum, că nu trebuie să îți cerți copilul. Eu prefer așa, cu papucul și cu mătura”

Cum își crește Andreea Mantea băiatul. David are 6 ani: „Nu sunt de acord cu parentingul de acum, că nu trebuie să îți cerți copilul. Eu prefer așa, cu papucul și cu mătura”

În vârstă de 35 de ani,… [citeste mai departe]

Stagiune dedicată profesorilor și discipolilor la Casa Artelor Dinu Lipatti

Stagiune dedicată profesorilor și discipolilor la Casa Artelor Dinu Lipatti

​​​​​​​Programul CASA LIPATTI Open Stage oferă tinerelor talente ocazia de a evolua în faţa publicului pe scena care a găzduit evenimente cu personalităţi emblematice ale culturii româneşti și, totodată, să ofere recunoaștere profesorilor emeriți… [citeste mai departe]

Silviu Creţu, vicepreşedinte al CJ Suceava, reţinut pentru luare de mită şi trafic de influenţă

Silviu Creţu, vicepreşedinte al CJ Suceava, reţinut pentru luare de mită şi trafic de influenţă

Silviu-Cristinel Creţu, vicepreşedinte al Consiliului Judeţean Suceava, a fost reţinut de procurorii anticorupţie, după ce a fost prins în flagrant în timp ce primea 40.000 de euro mită de la un om… [citeste mai departe]

ANM vine cu vești bune în prognoza pentru o lună: vremea va fi mai calduroasă decât normalul perioadei

ANM vine cu vești bune în prognoza pentru o lună: vremea va fi mai calduroasă decât normalul perioadei

Temperaturile vor fi mai ridicate decât cele normale în următoarele patru săptămâni, se arată în prognoza publicată marți de Administrația Națională de Meteorologie. Fii la curent cu cele… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

EU, US plan fresh Russia sanctions over Bucha massacre

Publicat:
EU, US plan fresh Russia sanctions over Bucha massacre

and Europe were planning new sanctions on Tuesday to punish Moscow over civilian killings in Ukraine, and warned more deaths were likely to be uncovered in areas seized from Russian invaders, according to France 24. Russian forces withdrew from towns north of the capital Kyiv last week as it […] The post EU, US plan fresh Russia sanctions over Bucha massacre appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Several EU countries expel Russian diplomats over alleged spying

12:30, 30.03.2022 - EU countries Belgium, the Netherlands, Ireland and the Czech Republic on Tuesday announced the expulsion of dozens of Russian diplomats suspected of spying, in coordinated action taken in the shadow of Moscow’s war in Ukraine, according to France 24.  Russia said it would respond in kind. Belgian Foreign…

US Treasury: More Western sanctions to target Russian economy, supply chains

13:25, 29.03.2022 - The United States and its allies plan further sanctions against Russian supply chains and economic sectors that play a key role in the war in Ukraine, U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said on Tuesday, according to Politico. Speaking in London on a European trip to consult allies on sanctions…

Slovakia charges two people with espionage for Russia

15:35, 15.03.2022 - Slovakia has charged a former military academy officer and another man with espionage for Russia, police and a special prosecutor said on Tuesday. The NATO member bordering Ukraine, detained four people suspected of spying for Moscow and expelled three Russian diplomats in response, according to Bloomberg. …

Russian troops land in Ukraine’s second largest city Kharkiv

11:51, 02.03.2022 - Russian forces landed in Ukraine’s second largest city on Wednesday and triggered immediate clashes in the streets of Kharkiv, the military said, following Moscow’s relentless air assault across Ukriane, according to France24.  The airborne operation came as US President Joe Biden branded Vladimir Putin…

Visa, Mastercard block Russian financial institutions after sanctions

11:51, 01.03.2022 - U.S. payment card firms Visa Inc and Mastercard Inc have blocked multiple Russian financial institutions from their network, complying with government sanctions imposed over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters. Visa said on Monday it was taking prompt action to ensure compliance with…

Russia faces new sanctions after Putin recognizes breakaway Ukraine regions

11:35, 22.02.2022 - The United States and its European allies are set to announce fresh sanctions against Russia on Tuesday after President Vladimir Putin recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, deepening Western fears of a new war in Europe, according to Reuters. The Ukrainian military said two soldiers were…

First U.S. troops arrive in Romania amid Ukraine tensions

13:55, 08.02.2022 - The first U.S. troops reinforcing NATO allies on the eastern flank following a Russian military build-up on Ukraine‘s border have arrived in Romania, Defence Minister Vasile Dancu said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The United States is sending nearly 3,000 extra troops to Poland and Romania to shield…

Macron due in Kyiv after Putin says ready for compromise

12:11, 08.02.2022 - French President Emmanuel Macron heads to Kyiv on Tuesday after offering Russia “concrete security guarantees” in an effort to dissuade Moscow from invading its neighbour Ukraine, with Russia‘s leader vowing to find compromise in response, according to France24. Macron’s visit comes during a week of…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 05 aprilie 2022
Bucuresti 3°C | 18°C
Iasi 3°C | 18°C
Cluj-Napoca 4°C | 16°C
Timisoara 3°C | 18°C
Constanta 5°C | 14°C
Brasov 1°C | 14°C
Baia Mare 5°C | 11°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 03.04.2022

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 441.831,60 1.180.166,00
II (5/6) 7 32.388,85 -
III (4/6) 542 271,72 -
IV (3/6) 8.934 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 1.822.185,20

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 04 aprilie 2022
USD 4.4875
EUR 4.9437
CHF 4.8389
GBP 5.885
CAD 3.5901
XAU 278.155
JPY 3.6597
CNY 0.7052
AED 1.2218
AUD 3.3719
MDL 0.2436
BGN 2.5276

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec