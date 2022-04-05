EU, US plan fresh Russia sanctions over Bucha massacrePublicat:
The United States and Europe were planning new sanctions on Tuesday to punish Moscow over civilian killings in Ukraine, and President Volodymyr Zelensky warned more deaths were likely to be uncovered in areas seized from Russian invaders, according to France 24. Russian forces withdrew from towns north of the capital Kyiv last week as it […] The post EU, US plan fresh Russia sanctions over Bucha massacre appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
