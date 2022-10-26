EU urges members to coordinate arms purchases

Stiri Recomandate

Rușii au simulat un război nuclear. Putin a urmărit „atacul nuclear masiv" din birou. Șoigu i s-a adresat cu „tovarășe"

Rușii au simulat un război nuclear. Putin a urmărit „atacul nuclear masiv” din birou. Șoigu i s-a adresat cu „tovarășe”

Preşedintele rus Vladimir Putin a asistat miercuri, prin videoconferinţă, la un antrenament al forţelor de descurajare strategică, adică… [citeste mai departe]

Adrian Chesnoiu a devenit INCULPAT! Fostul ministru este acuzat de corupție

Adrian Chesnoiu a devenit INCULPAT! Fostul ministru este acuzat de corupție

Procurorii îl acuză pe Chesnoiu de săvârșirea infracțiunilor de:instigare (sub forma participației improprii) la permiterea accesului unor persoane neautorizate la informații ce nu sunt destinate publicității, în scopul obținerii pentru altul de foloase… [citeste mai departe]

PM Ciuca stresses in talk with Stoltenberg need for NATO to carefully monitor Black Sea situation

PM Ciuca stresses in talk with Stoltenberg need for NATO to carefully monitor Black Sea situation

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca stated that in the discussions held on Wednesday with the Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, he stressed the need for the Alliance to continue to carefully monitor the… [citeste mai departe]

Bistrițenii vor putea veni cu idei de amenajare/reamenajare a domeniului public. CJ BN promite să-i consulte la fiecare proiect

Bistrițenii vor putea veni cu idei de amenajare/reamenajare a domeniului public. CJ BN promite să-i consulte la fiecare proiect

Consiliul Județean Bistrița Năsăud vrea să înființeze o comisie specială. Aceasta va avea ca rol consultarea bistrițenilor în amenajarea/ reamenajarea… [citeste mai departe]

Eveniment special cu ocazia aniversării a două decenii de activitate a Centrul Cultural German Timișoara

Eveniment special cu ocazia aniversării a două decenii de activitate a Centrul Cultural German Timișoara

Centrul Cultural German Timișoara și Societatea Culturală Româno-Germană Timișoara aniversează în 28 octombrie, începând cu ora 18:30, două decenii de existență pe scena culturală timișoreană.… [citeste mai departe]

Regatul Unit: Premierul Rishi Sunak alcătuiește un guvern care să reunească forțele politice ale țării

Regatul Unit: Premierul Rishi Sunak alcătuiește un guvern care să reunească forțele politice ale țării

Rishi Sunak, fostul bancher și fostul ministru de Finanțe în guvernul lui Boris Johnson, a primit marți, 25 octombrie, din partea regelui Charles III misiunea de a forma un nou guvern… [citeste mai departe]

Direcția de Asistenţă Socială a Primăriei Râmnicului a intervenit pentru salvarea unei bătrâne de 76 de ani aflată într-o stare medico-socială deplorabilă

Direcția de Asistenţă Socială a Primăriei Râmnicului a intervenit pentru salvarea unei bătrâne de 76 de ani aflată într-o stare medico-socială deplorabilă

Printr-o sesizare scrisă transmisă Primăriei Municipiului Râmnicu Vâlcea… [citeste mai departe]

Sfântul Dimitrie cel Nou, ocrotitorul Bucureștiului, sărbătorit la 27 octombrie în Calendarul Ortodox

Sfântul Dimitrie cel Nou, ocrotitorul Bucureștiului, sărbătorit la 27 octombrie în Calendarul Ortodox

Sfântul Cuvios Dimitrie cel Nou, Ocrotitorul Bucureştilor, este pomenit de Biserica Ortodoxă Română în ziua de 27 octombrie, la o zi după ce este sărbătorit Sfântul Dumitru sau Sfântul Dimitrie,… [citeste mai departe]

Ciucă, întâlnire cu șeful NATO: Am accentuat necesitatea ca NATO să monitorizeze atent în continuare situaţia din Marea Neagră

Ciucă, întâlnire cu șeful NATO: Am accentuat necesitatea ca NATO să monitorizeze atent în continuare situaţia din Marea Neagră

Premierul Nicolae Ciucă a declarat, miercuri, în cadrul unei conferințe de presă alături de secretarul general NATO, Jens Stoltenberg,… [citeste mai departe]


EU urges members to coordinate arms purchases

Publicat:
EU urges members to coordinate arms purchases

urged the bloc's defence ministers on Wednesday to coordinate purchases of weapons, to obtain better terms from suppliers as they seek to replenish supplies depleted by shipments to Ukraine, according to Reuters. Western countries have been rushing to restock weapons and ammunition after shipping huge quantities to Kyiv, requiring industry to ramp

Putin formally annexes more than 15% of Ukraine

11:21, 05.10.2022 - President Vladimir Putin completed the formal annexation of more than 15% of Ukraine on Wednesday just as Russian forces battled to halt a Ukrainian counter-offensive across swathes of the territories, according to Reuters. In the biggest expansion of Russian territory in at least half a century, Putin…

Ukraine says it will never agree to Russian ultimatums

13:36, 28.09.2022 - Ukraine stated on Wednesday that Russian-staged votes in four Ukrainian regions on becoming part of Russia were “null and worthless”, and that Kyiv would press on with efforts to liberate Ukrainian territory occupied by Russian forces, according to Reuters.  Urging its international partners to impose…

Japan bans chemical weapons-related goods to Russia

10:46, 26.09.2022 - Japan has decided to ban exports of chemical weapons-related goods to Russia in an additional sanction against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, and is “deeply concerned” about the possible use of nuclear weapons, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Monday, according to Reuters.  Japan…

EU says members will need joint position on Russians arriving at borders

15:36, 22.09.2022 - The European Union will need to establish a joint position on requests for entry by Russians fleeing their country due to the war in Ukraine, the bloc’s executive said on Thursday, according to Reuters. The European Commission said that member states will have to assess requests on a case-by-case basis,…

EU lays out energy crisis plan, says solidarity with Ukraine unshakeable

11:41, 14.09.2022 - The European Commission on Wednesday unveiled a series of proposals to curb the energy price spike that has rocked Europe in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while stressing that the EU’s solidarity with Kyiv would be “unshakeable,” according to Reuters. Energy prices and inflation have surged…

Putin says wants to restrict destinations for Ukraine’s grain exports

11:35, 07.09.2022 - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday warned of a looming global food crisis and said he would discuss amending a landmark grain deal with Ukraine to limit the countries that can receive cargo shipments, according to Reuters.  Putin stated that Moscow had done everything it could to ensure Ukraine…

EU foreign policy chief eyes green light for Ukraine training mission

10:16, 30.08.2022 - European Union defence ministers might agree in principle on Tuesday on setting up an EU military training mission for Ukraine, the bloc’s foreign policy chief said, according to Reuters.  Several EU countries have been training Ukrainian troops for a while individually, mainly enabling them to operate…

Iran tests drones amid U.S. concern of possible supply to Russia

15:41, 24.08.2022 - Iran on Wednesday launched exercises to test its combat and reconnaissance drones, state media reported, amid U.S. concerns over the possible supply of Iranian-made unmanned aircraft to Russia for use in the war in Ukraine, according to Reuters. The two-day war-games will involve 150 drones and will…


