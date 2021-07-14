EU undecided on mix-and-match, boosters for COVID-19 shots Europe‘s drug regulator on Wednesday refrained from making any recommendations on mixing shots of COVID-19 vaccines from different drugmakers and said it was too early to confirm if and when an additional booster dose would be needed, according to Reuters. The European Medicines Agency (EMA), however, explained that both doses of a coronavirus vaccine are […] The post EU undecided on mix-and-match, boosters for COVID-19 shots appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

