EU undecided on mix-and-match, boosters for COVID-19 shots

5 motive sa te inscrii la cursuri de engleza pentru adulti!

5 motive sa te inscrii la cursuri de engleza pentru adulti!

Ti-ai dori sa poti comunica in engleza, insa varsta ti se pare un obstacol? In acest caz, ai ajuns unde trebuie. Descopera, in continuare, doar cateva motive care iti vor demonstra ca a venit momentul sa te inscrii la cursuri engleza adulti! Vei lucra cu o echipa de profesionisti Daca… [citeste mai departe]

PM Citu: Members of the coalition to assess progress made in justice laws reform

PM Citu: Members of the coalition to assess progress made in justice laws reform

Prime Minister Florin Citu says it's time for the members of the governing coalition to "responsibly" assess the progress made in the reform of the justice laws and, if the decisions so far have not been the best, to find another way "to fix… [citeste mai departe]

Numărul deceselor consemnate de-a lungul rutelor de migraţie din Mediterana, de două ori mai mare decât anul trecut

Numărul deceselor consemnate de-a lungul rutelor de migraţie din Mediterana, de două ori mai mare decât anul trecut

Numărul deceselor consemnate de-a lungul rutelor de migraţie din Mediterana a crescut de peste două ori în prima jumătate a lui 2021 comparativ cu perioada similară… [citeste mai departe]

Bărbat cercetat penal după ce și-a amenințat soția cu două CUȚITE pe fondul unor neînțelegeri mai vechi

Bărbat cercetat penal după ce și-a amenințat soția cu două CUȚITE pe fondul unor neînțelegeri mai vechi

Polițiștii au constatat faptul că, în dimineața zilei de 13 iulie a.c., în timp ce aceștia se aflau la domiciliu, pe fondul unor neînțelegeri mai vechi, bărbatul și-ar fi amenințat… [citeste mai departe]

Sheriff Tiraspol a oficializat încă un transfer, după ce s-a calificat în turul doi preliminar al Ligii Campionilor

Sheriff Tiraspol a oficializat încă un transfer, după ce s-a calificat în turul doi preliminar al Ligii Campionilor

Sheriff Tiraspol a oficializat încă un transfer, după ce s-a calificat în turul doi preliminar al Ligii Campionilor . "Viespile" l-au achiziţionat pe mijlocașul ghanez… [citeste mai departe]

Lionel Messi, ca și semnat! Contract cu implicații de sute de milioane de euro până la 40 de ani

Lionel Messi, ca și semnat! Contract cu implicații de sute de milioane de euro până la 40 de ani

Recent câștigător de Copa America, Lionel Messi este în sfârșit fericit că a câștigat un trofeu și cu echipa națională a Argentinei. După ce a pierdut trei finale consecutive cu reprezentativa ”Pumelor”,… [citeste mai departe]

CSM, despre afirmațiile lui Stelian Ion, după decizia CCR: Subminează statul de drept

CSM, despre afirmațiile lui Stelian Ion, după decizia CCR: Subminează statul de drept

Secția pentru judecători a Consiliului Superior al Magistraturii (CSM) ia act de decizia CCR de miercuri și spune că afirmațiile ministrului Stelian Ion despre judecătorii ÎCCJ denotă un antagonism manifest faţ [citeste mai departe]

Look perfect de vara – ce să porți în acest sezon

Look perfect de vara – ce să porți în acest sezon

Vara este anotimpul care iți permite să porți aproape orice. Dincolo de trend, contează confortul pe care ți-l oferă hainele. Alege pentru vara aceasta câteva piese esențiale. În acest fel, vei avea de fiecare data ținuta gata în câteva minute. Alege piese deschise la culoare. Orientează-te… [citeste mai departe]

PSRM și PCRM au decis că vor participa într-un bloc electoral și la alegerile pentru Adunarea Populară din Găgăuzia

PSRM și PCRM au decis că vor participa într-un bloc electoral și la alegerile pentru Adunarea Populară din Găgăuzia

PSRM și PCRM a decis că vor participa într-un bloc și la alegerile în Adunarea Populară a Găgăuziei. Anunțul a fost făcut de liderul PSRM, Igor Dodon,… [citeste mai departe]

Preşedintele Franţei a participat la parada militară organizată în centrul Parisului, cu prilejul Zilei Naţionale

Preşedintele Franţei a participat la parada militară organizată în centrul Parisului, cu prilejul Zilei Naţionale

Preşedintele Franţei, Emmanuel Macron, a participat, miercuri, la parada militară organizată în centrul Parisului cu ocazia Zilei Naţionale şi le-a adus omagii poliţiştilor… [citeste mai departe]


EU undecided on mix-and-match, boosters for COVID-19 shots

Publicat:
EU undecided on mix-and-match, boosters for COVID-19 shots

Europe's drug regulator on Wednesday refrained from making any recommendations on mixing shots of COVID-19 vaccines from different drugmakers and said it was too early to confirm if and when an additional booster dose would be needed, according to Reuters. (EMA), however, explained that both doses of a coronavirus vaccine are

Binance temporarily suspends payments from EU’s SEPA network

11:25, 07.07.2021 - Cryptocurrency exchange Binance will temporarily suspend euro bank deposits from one of Europe’s key payments networks, it said in an email sent to users on Tuesday, according to Reuters.  The email said that from 8 a.m. universal coordinated time on Wednesday, customers would no longer be able to deposit…

WHO: Euro 2020 crowds driving rise in COVID-19 infections

15:00, 01.07.2021 - The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Thursday that crowds at Euro 2020 football stadiums and in pubs and bars in host cities are driving the current rise in coronavirus infections in Europe, according to Reuters. WHO stated that a 10-week decline in new coronavirus infections across the region…

Biden embarks on 8-day Europe trip with G7 summit as his first stop

16:55, 09.06.2021 - U.S. President Joe Biden departs for Britain on Wednesday on his first trip abroad since taking office, an eight-day mission to rebuild trans-Atlantic ties strained during the Trump era and to reframe relations with Russia, according to Reuters.  The trip represents a test of the Democratic president’s…

EU Commission sues Czechia and Poland over EU citizens’ electoral rights

14:25, 09.06.2021 - The European Commission took Poland and the Czechia to court on Wednesday over their laws that ban citizens from other EU countries from joining a political party and standing in local or European elections in the two EU countries, according to Reuters. “As a result of this restriction, citizens from…

Bitcoin under pressure and slips below $40,000 as recovery fades

12:25, 21.05.2021 - Bitcoin fell 3% on Friday, giving up gains as its recovery from this week’s plunge shows signs of faltering, according to Reuters.  Bitcoin fell to $39,262 on the Bitstamp exchange. That is roughly 30% above its Wednesday low, but just below its 200-day moving average. Rival cryptocurrency ether also…

Prosecutor: Former Italian Prime Minister Berlusconi seriously ill

15:20, 19.05.2021 - Milan prosecutor Tiziana Siciliano said on Wednesday that Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is seriously ill and his trial on charges of bribing witnesses should be temporarily suspended, according to Reuters.  Berlusconi, 84, has been in and out of hospital this year after contracting…

Von der Leyen: EU ready to discuss COVID vaccine patent waiver

13:30, 06.05.2021 - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday that the European Union is willing to discuss a proposal, now backed by the United States, to waive intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, according to Reuters.  The head of the EU executive explained that the bloc’s vaccination…

France’s Sanofi to help Moderna manufacture Covid shots

15:10, 26.04.2021 - French multinational pharmaceutical company, Sanofi said on Monday it will fill and pack millions of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines from September in an effort to help meet the demand for the U.S. drugmaker’s shots, according to Reuters.  Sanofi said it would help supply up to 200 million doses of Moderna’s…


