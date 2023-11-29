EU transport commissioner says truck blockade at Polish-Ukrainian border ‘unacceptable’

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The European Union has delivered about 300,000 of its promised million shells to Ukraine so far, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday while attending a NATO meeting in Brussels, according to Reuters. Speaking to reporters on the event’s sidelines, Kuleba called for greater alignment…

- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urged members of the alliance on Tuesday to “stay the course” in supporting Ukraine in its war against Russia‘s invasion as both the United States and European Union struggle to agree on further military aid, according to Reuters. “It’s our obligation to ensure…

- A Dutch court has sentenced a Russian citizen to 18 months in prison and fined his company 200,000 euros for breaching trade sanctions against Russia which the European Union imposed over the war in Ukraine, according to Reuters. The 56-year-old man, named Dmitri K by prosecutors, was tried in absentia…

- Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson called on the European Union to bolster border controls and internal security after a gunman killed two Swedes in Brussels on Monday, saying the region could not afford to be naive, accoridng to Reuters. Two Swedes were shot dead and a third wounded in central…

- European Union leaders will debate on Friday how their bloc can strengthen its competitiveness, be at the forefront of new green and digital technologies and reduce its reliance on third countries, notably China, according to Reuters. In a letter to leaders before the summit, European Council president…

- Romania will work with Ukraine over the next 30 days on a grain export control plan that will help protect Romanian farmers, Agriculture Minister Florin Barbu said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Romania is among five eastern European Union countries along with Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia,…

- Ukraine‘s Danube Shipping Company (DSC) has asked Romania‘s Constanta Black Sea port to allow ship-to-ship grain transfers which would almost double its barge export capacity, the company said on Monday, according to Reuters. A major grower and exporter, Ukraine’s 2023 grain output is seen at up to…

- Hungary has agreed with Romania, Slovakia and Bulgaria that the four countries would impose national bans on Ukrainian grain imports to protect their markets if the EU does not extend a ban that expires on September 15, Hungary’s farm minister said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Ukraine has become…