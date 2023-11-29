EU transport commissioner says truck blockade at Polish-Ukrainian border ‘unacceptable’

Stiri Recomandate

Stațiunea cu cel mai curat aer din România, în urma măsurătorilor oficiale. Media de viață a localnicilor este mai mare decât în restul țării

Stațiunea cu cel mai curat aer din România, în urma măsurătorilor oficiale. Media de viață a localnicilor este mai mare decât în restul țării

România este o țară plină de locuri magnifice, care îți pot oferi, pe lângă un spectacol vizual… [citeste mai departe]

Fenomen rar văzut pe litoral. Ce s-a întâmplat cu Marea Neagră

Fenomen rar văzut pe litoral. Ce s-a întâmplat cu Marea Neagră

Litoralul a fost lovit de furtuni în urma emiterii codului roșu pentru viscol. Astfel, au fost valuri chiar și de 10 metri, iar acum, după ce apele s-au liniștit, linia apei s-a retras chiar dincolo de digul de protecție al plajei din Mamaia.Fenomen diferit față de cel… [citeste mai departe]

Metrorex, pregătită să suplimenteze numărul trenurilor de Ziua Națională

Metrorex, pregătită să suplimenteze numărul trenurilor de Ziua Națională

Metrorex anunță că, pentru a veni în întâmpinarea celor care vor să asiste la ceremoniile organizate cu ocazia Zilei Naționale, va introduce trenuri suplimentare, după caz, pentru preluarea fluxurilor crescute de călători. [citeste mai departe]

Plata pensiilor pentru decembrie: Premierul cere să nu existe întârzieri. Acord cu sindicatele din casele de pensii

Plata pensiilor pentru decembrie: Premierul cere să nu existe întârzieri. Acord cu sindicatele din casele de pensii

Plata pensiilor pentru decembrie: Premierul cere să nu existe întârzieri. Acord cu sindicatele din casele de pensii Plata pensiilor pentru decembrie: Marcel Ciolacu… [citeste mai departe]

Parlamentul Kenyei interzice costumele africane Kaunda. Președintele William Ruto le poartă la întâlniri oficiale

Parlamentul Kenyei interzice costumele africane Kaunda. Președintele William Ruto le poartă la întâlniri oficiale

Parlamentul din Kenya a interzis purtarea costumului Kaunda, numit după regretatul președinte al Zambiei, Kenneth Kaunda, în clădire. Președintele Parlamentului, Moses… [citeste mai departe]

ANOFM: Angajatorii oferă peste 67.900 de locuri de muncă la nivel naţional

ANOFM: Angajatorii oferă peste 67.900 de locuri de muncă la nivel naţional

ANOFM: Angajatorii oferă peste 67.900 de locuri de muncă la nivel naţionalPeste 67.900 locuri de muncă sunt disponibile, în prezent, la nivel naţional, în timp ce angajatorii din Spaţiul Economic European (SEE) oferă, prin reţeaua Eures România,… [citeste mai departe]

Inspectorii Antifraudă au descoperit încă o țeapă luată de statul român - Milioane de lei în construcții

Inspectorii Antifraudă au descoperit încă o țeapă luată de statul român - Milioane de lei în construcții

Inspectorii Direcţiei generale antifraudă fiscală (DGAF), din cadrul ANAF, au desfăşurat în această lună acţiuni de control la trei societăţi comerciale din Bucureşti-Ilfov,… [citeste mai departe]

Cine se afla in fruntea clasamentului celor mai ascultati artisti din 2023 pe platforma Spotify

Cine se afla in fruntea clasamentului celor mai ascultati artisti din 2023 pe platforma Spotify

Taylor Swift va incheia anul 2023 din postura de cea mai ascultata artista din lume pe Spotify, cea mai importanta platforma de streaming audio, in timp ce Flowers, piesa de reafirmare a artistei Miley Cyrus, este… [citeste mai departe]

Executivul a alocat 1,58 miliarde lei, din Fondul de rezervă, către autorităţile locale / Fondurile sunt necesare pentru continuarea unor proiecte de dezvoltare locală

Executivul a alocat 1,58 miliarde lei, din Fondul de rezervă, către autorităţile locale / Fondurile sunt necesare pentru continuarea unor proiecte de dezvoltare locală

Hotărârea de Guvern a fost aprobată, în şedinţa de miercuri… [citeste mai departe]

”Catastrofă umanitară monumentală”: Apelul făcut de ONU

”Catastrofă umanitară monumentală”: Apelul făcut de ONU

Locuitorii din Gaza trăiesc o ”catastrofă umanitară monumentală”, în pofida ”licăririi speranţei” aduse de armistiţiul între Israel şi mişcarea palestiniană Hamas, a denunţat miercuri secretarul general al ONU, Antonio Guterres, care a cerut o ”încetare a focului umanitară… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

EU transport commissioner says truck blockade at Polish-Ukrainian border ‘unacceptable’

Publicat:
EU transport commissioner says truck blockade at Polish-Ukrainian border ‘unacceptable’

Ukraine and the cannot be “taken hostage” by Polish truckers blockading the Polish-Ukrainian border in protest at competition from Ukrainian hauliers, the for Transport said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. The round-the-clock blockade in Medyka and three other border crossings, which started on Monday, extends a protest that has left over a thousand […] The post EU transport commissioner says truck blockade at Polish-Ukrainian borderunacceptable’ appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Ukraine has received 300,000 of EU’s promised million shells says foreign minister

12:40, 29.11.2023 - The European Union has delivered about 300,000 of its promised million shells to Ukraine so far, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday while attending a NATO meeting in Brussels, according to Reuters. Speaking to reporters on the event’s sidelines, Kuleba called for greater alignment…

Stoltenberg urges NATO allies to ‘stay the course’ on Ukraine

15:45, 28.11.2023 - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urged members of the alliance on Tuesday to “stay the course” in supporting Ukraine in its war against Russia‘s invasion as both the United States and European Union struggle to agree on further military aid, according to Reuters.  “It’s our obligation to ensure…

Dutch court sentences Russian man to prison for EU sanctions breach

13:55, 01.11.2023 - A Dutch court has sentenced a Russian citizen to 18 months in prison and fined his company 200,000 euros for breaching trade sanctions against Russia which the European Union imposed over the war in Ukraine, according to Reuters. The 56-year-old man, named Dmitri K by prosecutors, was tried in absentia…

Swedish PM urges EU to boost security after gunman in Brussels kills two Swedes

15:11, 17.10.2023 - Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson called on the European Union to bolster border controls and internal security after a gunman killed two Swedes in Brussels on Monday, saying the region could not afford to be naive, accoridng to Reuters. Two Swedes were shot dead and a third wounded in central…

EU leaders to debate economic security amid global tensions

11:55, 06.10.2023 - European Union leaders will debate on Friday how their bloc can strengthen its competitiveness, be at the forefront of new green and digital technologies and reduce its reliance on third countries, notably China, according to Reuters. In a letter to leaders before the summit, European Council president…

Romania, Ukraine to work on import-export licensing system

09:50, 21.09.2023 - Romania will work with Ukraine over the next 30 days on a grain export control plan that will help protect Romanian farmers, Agriculture Minister Florin Barbu said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Romania is among five eastern European Union countries along with Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia,…

Ukraine asks Romanian port to allow ship-to-ship grain transfers

14:35, 18.09.2023 - Ukraine‘s Danube Shipping Company (DSC) has asked Romania‘s Constanta Black Sea port to allow ship-to-ship grain transfers which would almost double its barge export capacity, the company said on Monday, according to Reuters. A major grower and exporter, Ukraine’s 2023 grain output is seen at up to…

Hungary signals national ban on Ukrainian grains imports beyond Sept 15

12:21, 13.09.2023 - Hungary has agreed with Romania, Slovakia and Bulgaria that the four countries would impose national bans on Ukrainian grain imports to protect their markets if the EU does not extend a ban that expires on September 15, Hungary’s farm minister said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Ukraine has become…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 29 noiembrie 2023
USD 4.5313
EUR 4.9726
CHF 5.1634
GBP 5.7463
CAD 3.3338
XAU 296.871
JPY 3.0662
CNY 0.6357
AED 1.2339
AUD 3.0003
MDL 0.2543
BGN 2.5424

Urmareste stirile pe: