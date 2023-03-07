EU to tell member states to start reining in national debt

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The European Union should halve the $60 price cap on Russian oil this month and further squeeze Moscow’s ability to fund the war in Ukraine, Estonia’s foreign minister said, according to Bloomberg. More than a year after the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion of its neighbor, Estonia’s top diplomat…

- The European Union is scrambling to salvage a plan to effectively ban new combustion-engine cars by 2035 after Germany and Italy threatened to block the agreement, according to Bloomberg. In one possible compromise, Germany is seeking assurances that there will be an exemption to the rules for e-fuels,…

- Microsoft Corp. received a formal list of concerns from the European Commission about its proposed $69 billion takeover of Activision Blizzard Inc., marking an escalation in the regulatory body’s probe of the deal, according to Bloomberg. The software giant received the statement of objections Tuesday,…

- The European Union and the UK are preparing to enter an intense phase of negotiations starting next week aimed at overcoming the dispute over the post-Brexit trading relationship well ahead of the anniversary of Northern Ireland’s peace agreement in April, according to people familiar with the matter,…

- The European Union and NATO will further solidify their relationship Tuesday when European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg sign a new joint declaration of cooperation, according to Bloomberg. A top Biden…

- The European Union should consider immediately scaling up genomic sequencing of COVID-19 infections and monitoring of waste water, including from airports, to detect any new variants given the virus surge in China, the bloc’s health chief said, according to Reuters. In a letter to health ministers of…

- Italy will begin testing all arrivals from China for Covid, and wants European Union countries to do the same, after a virus scare at Milan airport, according to Bloomberg. Authorities in Milan earlier said that almost half of the passengers on two flights from China tested positive for the virus. Most…

- The European Union will proceed with two cases against China at the World Trade Organization (WTO) on Wednesday after talks to resolve the issues with its largest trading partner failed to yield results, according to Bloomberg. The cases relate to China’s restrictions on Lithuanian exports and Beijing’s…