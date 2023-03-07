EU to tell member states to start reining in national debt

Stiri Recomandate

Parcarea mașinilor pe strada București din Alba Iulia, INTERZISĂ. Anunțul Primăriei. Care este motivul

Parcarea mașinilor pe strada București din Alba Iulia, INTERZISĂ. Anunțul Primăriei. Care este motivul

Parcarea mașinilor pe strada București din Alba Iulia, INTERZISĂ. Anunțul Primăriei. Care este motivul Pe strada București șoferii nu mai au voie să își parcheze mașinile, pe ambele sensuri… [citeste mai departe]

Primele arestări după otrăvirea a sute de eleve din Iran cu scopul închiderii școlilor

Primele arestări după otrăvirea a sute de eleve din Iran cu scopul închiderii școlilor

Autoritățile iraniene nu au oferit niciun detaliu despre persoanele arestate, dar anunțul vine într-o perioadă în care regimul de la Teheran a început o represiune în rândul celor care critică modul în care a gestionat… [citeste mai departe]

Concert de pricesne și muzică religioasă în preajma Bunei Vestiri. Invitatul special va fi preotul Constantin Nicula

Concert de pricesne și muzică religioasă în preajma Bunei Vestiri. Invitatul special va fi preotul Constantin Nicula

Concertul intitulat „Tradiții clujene de Buna Vestire” va avea loc marți 21 martie, la Casa de Cultură a Studenților „Dumitriu Fărcaș”, iar evenimentul are loc… [citeste mai departe]

Patru americani care au mers în Mexic pentru o programare la medic au fost răpiți din greșeală

Patru americani care au mers în Mexic pentru o programare la medic au fost răpiți din greșeală

Cei patru americani implicați într-un incident într-un oraș mexican aflat aproape de granița cu SUA au fost răpiți din greșeală. Un oficial american a declarat pentru CNN că a fost un caz de confuzie de… [citeste mai departe]

Pensionarii cărora li s-au reținut asigurări la sănătate încep să-și primească banii înapoi

Pensionarii cărora li s-au reținut asigurări la sănătate încep să-și primească banii înapoi

Contribuția de asigurări sociale de sănătate reținută pensionarilor anul trecut va fi restituită  „din oficiu”,  lunar, în perioada 1 martie 2023 – 28 februarie 2024.   Pensionarii cărora li s-au reținut,… [citeste mai departe]

Cum a motivat judecătorul achitarea lui Gabriel Oprea în dosarul morţii poliţistului din escortă

Cum a motivat judecătorul achitarea lui Gabriel Oprea în dosarul morţii poliţistului din escortă

Fostul ministru de Interne Gabriel Oprea a fost achitat, pe 6 martie 2023, de Tribunalul București în dosarul privind decesul polițistului Bogdan Gigină. Decizia este în primă instanță și poate fi atacată… [citeste mai departe]

Coaliția pentru Educație: Este nevoie de mai mult curaj pentru descentralizarea învățământului preuniversitar din România 7 martie 2023

Coaliția pentru Educație: Este nevoie de mai mult curaj pentru descentralizarea învățământului preuniversitar din România 7 martie 2023

Federația Coaliția pentru Educație solicită ca proiectul de lege privind învățământul preuniversitar să ofere un grad… [citeste mai departe]

Socoteala lui Șoigu! Care-i treaba cu Bahmut!

Socoteala lui Șoigu! Care-i treaba cu Bahmut!

Cucerirea oraşului Bahmut, epicentrul unor lupte violente timp de mai multe luni în estul Ucrainei, este necesară pentru continuarea ofensivei ruse, a afirmat marţi ministrul rus al apărării, Serghei Şoigu, citat de AFP. „Acest oraş este un nod important (de linii) de apărare pentru soldaţii ucraineni în Donbas.… [citeste mai departe]

Luptele înverșunate de la Bahmut îi dau fiori lui Prigojin: Oamenii lui Zelenski nu se sfârşesc, aruncă alţi mii şi mii în maşina de tocat carne

Luptele înverșunate de la Bahmut îi dau fiori lui Prigojin: Oamenii lui Zelenski nu se sfârşesc, aruncă alţi mii şi mii în maşina de tocat carne

Liderul grupului paramilitar rus Wagner, Evgheni Prigojin, a estimat marţi că în oraşul Bahmut… [citeste mai departe]

Circula în Argeș cu o mașină cu numere false! Urmărit și imobilizat cu forța!

Circula în Argeș cu o mașină cu numere false! Urmărit și imobilizat cu forța!

În seara zilei de luni, 6 martie, în jurul orei 18, polițiștii din Drăganu au făcut semn de oprire unui autoturism care se deplasa un drum comunal din satului Băcești, comuna Drăganu, însă șoferul și-a continuat deplasarea. Polițiștii… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

EU to tell member states to start reining in national debt

Publicat:
EU to tell member states to start reining in national debt

will seek to rein in generous spending by member states permitted to help households and businesses through the Covid pandemic and energy crisis as it sets out a return to stricter budgetary discipline, according to Bloomberg. Governments will be instructed to withdraw support and consolidate national budgets when the adopts […] The post EU to tell member states to start reining in national debt appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Estonia calls for EU to halve the $60 price cap on Russian oil

19:35, 06.03.2023 - The European Union should halve the $60 price cap on Russian oil this month and further squeeze Moscow’s ability to fund the war in Ukraine, Estonia’s foreign minister said, according to Bloomberg. More than a year after the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion of its neighbor, Estonia’s top diplomat…

EU seeks to salvage combustion-engine ban after Germany balks

12:20, 02.03.2023 - The European Union is scrambling to salvage a plan to effectively ban new combustion-engine cars by 2035 after Germany and Italy threatened to block the agreement, according to Bloomberg. In one possible compromise, Germany is seeking assurances that there will be an exemption to the rules for e-fuels,…

Microsoft receives EU’s list of concerns about activision deal

10:15, 02.02.2023 - Microsoft Corp. received a formal list of concerns from the European Commission about its proposed $69 billion takeover of Activision Blizzard Inc., marking an escalation in the regulatory body’s probe of the deal, according to Bloomberg. The software giant received the statement of objections Tuesday,…

UK and EU aim for final deal to end Brexit clash in fresh talks

13:21, 12.01.2023 - The European Union and the UK are preparing to enter an intense phase of negotiations starting next week aimed at overcoming the dispute over the post-Brexit trading relationship well ahead of the anniversary of Northern Ireland’s peace agreement in April, according to people familiar with the matter,…

EU and NATO to sign new cooperation agreement

10:55, 10.01.2023 - The European Union and NATO will further solidify their relationship Tuesday when European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg sign a new joint declaration of cooperation, according to Bloomberg. A top Biden…

EU urges more checks for COVID variants given surge in China

14:35, 30.12.2022 - The European Union should consider immediately scaling up genomic sequencing of COVID-19 infections and monitoring of waste water, including from airports, to detect any new variants given the virus surge in China, the bloc’s health chief said, according to Reuters. In a letter to health ministers of…

Italy to test travelers from China for Covid, wants EU to do same

10:45, 29.12.2022 - Italy will begin testing all arrivals from China for Covid, and wants European Union countries to do the same, after a virus scare at Milan airport, according to Bloomberg. Authorities in Milan earlier said that almost half of the passengers on two flights from China tested positive for the virus. Most…

EU steps up WTO cases against China for patent, Lithuania action

12:15, 07.12.2022 - The European Union will proceed with two cases against China at the World Trade Organization (WTO) on Wednesday after talks to resolve the issues with its largest trading partner failed to yield results, according to Bloomberg.  The cases relate to China’s restrictions on Lithuanian exports and Beijing’s…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 07 martie 2023
Bucuresti 3°C | 17°C
Iasi 3°C | 13°C
Cluj-Napoca 2°C | 8°C
Timisoara 5°C | 13°C
Constanta 6°C | 15°C
Brasov 1°C | 11°C
Baia Mare 4°C | 7°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 07 martie 2023
USD 4.6149
EUR 4.9209
CHF 4.9489
GBP 5.5441
CAD 3.3871
XAU 273.506
JPY 3.3942
CNY 0.6655
AED 1.2565
AUD 3.0791
MDL 0.2458
BGN 2.516

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec