EU to propose price cap on Russian gas, says von der Leyen

- The European Commission said on Monday it fully stood by its proposal to approve Poland’s recovery plan after four associations of European judges asked the EU court to annul it, because the plan disregarded earlier EU court judgements, according to Reuters. On the basis of the Commission’s contested…

- NATO will increase its peacekeeping force in Kosovo if there is an escalation of tensions with neighbouring Serbia, the alliance’s chief said on Wednesday, on the eve of EU-facilitated talks between the estranged western Balkan neighbours, according to Reuters. “We have now a significant mission, a…

- German inflation edged up unexpectedly in July after a further reduction in gas flows from Russia prompted concerns of even higher energy bills, data showed on Thursday, according to Reuters. Consumer prices, harmonized to make them comparable with inflation data from other European Union countries…

- European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday that the 27-nation Europe Union needs to make emergency plans to prepare for a complete cut-off of Russian gas in the wake of the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine, according to AP News. The EU has already imposed sanctions on Russia, including on…

- Sweden and Finland on Wednesday looked set for fast-track membership of NATO after Turkey lifted a veto on them joining, at a summit where the U.S.-led alliance is due to adopt a broad strategy focused on Russian and China for the next decade, according to Reuters. After talks in Madrid, Turkish President…

- The European Union will temporarily shift back to coal to cope with slowing Russian gas flows, an EU official said on Wednesday, as a tight gas market and rocketing prices set off a race for alternative fuels, according to Reuters. European leaders have rounded on Russia as flows through its Nord Stream…

- A no-confidence vote on Wednesday threatens to topple Bulgaria‘s government and Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, who pledged to tackle corruption and took an unusually strong stance against Russia, according to Reuters. Petkov’s four-party coalition took office six months ago only to disintegrate earlier…

- Germany, Denmark, Slovenia and seven other European Union countries on Wednesday warned of attempts to weaken the bloc’s climate change policies, which they said are pushing negotiators towards deals that could thwart the region’s green goals, according Reuters. In a joint statement, the countries said…