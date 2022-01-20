EU to propose microchips law in early February

Stiri Recomandate

Simona Halep s-a calificat fără emoţii în runda a treia a turneului Australian Open, primul de Mare Şlem al anului, după ce a învins-o pe brazilianca… [citeste mai departe]

Preşedintele PSD Marcel Ciolacu a declarat înainte de a intra în şedinţa coaliţiei că Rareş Bogdan nu este un subiect pentru coaliţia de Guvernare. Având în vedere… [citeste mai departe]

București: Tribunalul a decis suspendarea grevei din transportul public Foto arhivă Realizator: Tribunalul București a decis, cu puțin timp în urmă, suspendarea grevei sindicaliștilor Societății de Transport Public de suprafață, care a afectat sută de… [citeste mai departe]

Timișul va avea în acest an un buget total în valoare de 584,6 milioane de lei, a anunțat joi președintele instituției, Alin Nica. Este un buget echilibrat, spune el, secțiunea de funcționare va consuma 390 milioane de lei, iar cea de dezvoltare 194,5 milioane de lei.… [citeste mai departe]

Elevii, prescolarii si studentii din Constanta beneficiaza de asistenta stomatologica gratuita. Potrivit unui comunicat al Primariei Municipiului Constanta, la cabinetele scolare… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO: Polițiștii din Alba Iulia le-au explicat liceenilor consecințele fenomenului bullying și ale consumului de tutun și alcool Polițiștii… [citeste mai departe]

Doi farmaciști, bărbat și femeie s-au lovit cu pumnii și picioarele într-o farmacie din orașul Tulcea. Scandalul ar fi pornit de la faptul ca farmacistul și-a atenționat colega că nu ar schimba bine bancnotele mari. [citeste mai departe]

Noua Politică Urbană a României, asumată în PNRR ca prioritate, va aduce restricții de circulație autovehiculelor. Astfel, orașele mari vor fi obligate să stabilească zone întregi cu emisii 0, unde nu vor putea circula… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO, VIDEO| Iarna în Apuseni. Acțiune spectaculoasă de deszăpezire a unui drum vicinal, la înălțime FOTO, VIDEO| Iarna în Apuseni. Acțiune spectaculoasă de deszăpezire a unui drum vicinal,… [citeste mai departe]

Aproape 33.000.000 de lei au fost repartizați unităților administrativ-teritoriale din Cluj de către forul județean, în vederea susținerii proiectelor… [citeste mai departe]


EU to propose microchips law in early February

Publicat:
EU to propose microchips law in early February

will propose a draft legislation for the regulation of microchips in , European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday, as the EU’s need for chips is set to double in the next decade, according to Reuters.  “Most of supplies come from a handful of producers outside Europe. This […] The post EU to propose microchips law in early February appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

EU has “cognitive split” in its China policy says senior Chinese diplomat

10:31, 30.12.2021 - Europe has a “cognitive split” in its policy towards China by trying to both be a partner and also seeing it as an opponent, Wang Yi, state councillor and foreign minister, said in an interview with state media on Thursday, according to Reuters. Relations between China and the European Union worsened…

U.S. to allow waiving of in-person interviews for H-1B, other visas through 2022

11:05, 24.12.2021 - The United States will allow its consular officers to waive in-person interviews for H-1B and other certain non-immigrant visa applicants through next year to help reduce visa wait times, the State Department said on Thursday, according to  Reuters. “The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in profound reductions…

EU sets binding 9-month validity of vaccinations for COVID-19 travel pass

16:45, 21.12.2021 - The European Commission on Tuesday adopted rules that will make the European Union COVID-19 certificate valid for travel nine months after the completion of the primary vaccination schedule, according to Reuters.  The proposal comes as several EU states introduce additional requirements on travellers…

EU to allow joint gas buying, plots low-carbon gas shift

16:41, 15.12.2021 - The European Commission on Wednesday proposed rules allowing EU countries to jointly buy strategic reserves of gas, under plans that would also bolster gas storage and aim to add more low-carbon gases to the network, according to Reuters.  European Union countries including Spain, Greece and Romania…

Von der Leyen: EU is ready to take “unprecedented measures” against Russia

14:35, 15.12.2021 - The European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Wednesday that the European Union is ready to scale up its sanctions and take “unprecedented measures” against Russia if it shows further aggression towards Ukraine, according to Reuters.  Von der Leyen, speaking in the European Parliament…

EU to propose joint gas buying in response to high energy prices

15:35, 13.12.2021 - The European Commission will propose a system for EU countries to jointly procure gas to form strategic reserves of the fuel, a measure drawn up in response to soaring energy prices, according to a document shared with countries ahead of a summit this week, according to Reuters. European gas prices…

EU proposes law preventing import of goods linked to deforestation

18:16, 17.11.2021 - The European Commission proposed a law on Wednesday aimed at preventing the import of commodities linked to deforestation by requiring companies to prove their global supply chains are not contributing to the destruction of forests, according to Reuters.  Failure to comply could result in fines of up…

EU Commission raises 2021 eurozone growth forecast

13:26, 11.11.2021 - The European Commission lifted its growth projection for the bloc on Thursday, while warning of mounting headwinds as the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic hits the continent, according to Politico. The Commission raised its growth forecasts for the eurozone to 5.0% for this year after a 6.4%…


