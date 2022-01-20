EU to propose microchips law in early February

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Europe has a “cognitive split” in its policy towards China by trying to both be a partner and also seeing it as an opponent, Wang Yi, state councillor and foreign minister, said in an interview with state media on Thursday, according to Reuters. Relations between China and the European Union worsened…

- The United States will allow its consular officers to waive in-person interviews for H-1B and other certain non-immigrant visa applicants through next year to help reduce visa wait times, the State Department said on Thursday, according to Reuters. “The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in profound reductions…

- The European Commission on Tuesday adopted rules that will make the European Union COVID-19 certificate valid for travel nine months after the completion of the primary vaccination schedule, according to Reuters. The proposal comes as several EU states introduce additional requirements on travellers…

- The European Commission on Wednesday proposed rules allowing EU countries to jointly buy strategic reserves of gas, under plans that would also bolster gas storage and aim to add more low-carbon gases to the network, according to Reuters. European Union countries including Spain, Greece and Romania…

- The European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Wednesday that the European Union is ready to scale up its sanctions and take “unprecedented measures” against Russia if it shows further aggression towards Ukraine, according to Reuters. Von der Leyen, speaking in the European Parliament…

- The European Commission will propose a system for EU countries to jointly procure gas to form strategic reserves of the fuel, a measure drawn up in response to soaring energy prices, according to a document shared with countries ahead of a summit this week, according to Reuters. European gas prices…

- The European Commission proposed a law on Wednesday aimed at preventing the import of commodities linked to deforestation by requiring companies to prove their global supply chains are not contributing to the destruction of forests, according to Reuters. Failure to comply could result in fines of up…

- The European Commission lifted its growth projection for the bloc on Thursday, while warning of mounting headwinds as the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic hits the continent, according to Politico. The Commission raised its growth forecasts for the eurozone to 5.0% for this year after a 6.4%…